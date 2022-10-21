Read full article on original website
Will the Federal Reserve Sink Cannabis Stocks, Or Will It Make Smart Investors Richer?
With the regulators at the Federal Reserve opting to try to control high inflation by making it more expensive for companies to borrow money for the better part of a year now, it's a hard time to be a growth investor. Uncertainty surrounding the Fed's interest rate hikes is hitting the market like a truck, making the rapidly expanding businesses of yesteryear into the bugbears of portfolios today.
Validea Martin Zweig Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 10/25/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Martin Zweig. This strategy looks for growth stocks with persistent accelerating earnings and sales growth, reasonable valuations and low debt. GREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC (GCBC) is a small-cap growth stock in the Regional Banks...
Why Earnings from General Motors (GM) and Coca-Cola (KO) Have Changed the Overall Outlook for Stocks
This earnings season was always going to be a bit weird, because traders and investors are filtering everything through a forward-looking lens. They don’t much care about the meat of most earnings reports -- the results achieved by the company over the third quarter -- but instead are focused on guidance and are looking for answers in a couple of specific areas. They want to know whether a company expects to see a weaker economic environment going forward, and if there are still supply chain issues that restrict their ability to meet demand.
Should You Invest in the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)?
The U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) was launched on 04/30/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Industrials - Transportation/Shipping segment of the equity market. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility,...
4 Stocks to Gain From Stubbornly High Inflation
Consumer prices in the United States advanced to a 40-year high last month. Elevated inflation, thus, continues to squeeze household outlays and adversely impact economic growth. In fact, the core consumer price index (CPI), which eliminates food and energy prices climbed 6.6% in September from the year-ago period, its highest 12-month jump since 1982, per the U.S. Labor Department.
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023
Three words can make you a lot of money over the long run. What are those three words? Dividends, buy, and hold. Dividends made up over half of the S&P 500's total return since 1990. Following a buy-and-hold strategy would have prevented you from locking in significant losses during the sell-offs of 2001, 2008, and 2020. And the approach can almost certainly do the same in the current market decline.
2 Nasdaq Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip
Since the wave of investor hype surrounding e-commerce has passed, many businesses with solid financials have been tossed to the wayside. While it may be disappointing for shareholders to watch their holdings tumble, it's an excellent opportunity to grab more shares now that valuations decreased -- but only if the long-term thesis is still intact.
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 1 Year?
Palantir's (NYSE: PLTR) stock closed at an all-time high of $39 per share in January 2021. At the time, investors were impressed by the data-mining company's formidable reputation and robust revenue growth, and the Reddit-driven rally in hypergrowth and meme stocks amplified its gains. However, it subsequently plunged to about $8 per share as investors fretted over its slowing growth, declining margins, and lack of profits.
Linde Board Approves Proposal On De-listing From Frankfurt Stock Exchange
(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board approved a proposal for shareholders to vote on an intercompany reorganization that would result in the de-listing of the company shares from the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. If implemented, a new holding company would be created through an Irish scheme of arrangement...
Could This Trend Thaw the Crypto Winter?
It's simple and straightforward: Cryptocurrencies are growing in popularity. The proof is in the numbers. A recent study conducted by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shows that more and more young investors are driving growth of the new asset class. The published report observed 1,000 individuals with a net worth...
Trezor Enables Dollar-Cost-Average Bitcoin Purchases Through Its Hardware Wallet
Trezor enables DCA bitcoin purchases through its hardware wallet. Users can automatically acquire bitcoin at fixed rates. Bitcoin purchased with the DCA service will automatically be held on the hardware wallet. Trezor, a hardware wallet designed by Satoshi Labs, now support dollar-cost-averaging automated bitcoin purchases within the Trezor Suite, per...
UPS adjusted profit rises on higher parcel delivery prices
United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. Oct 25 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc UPS.N on Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter adjusted profit as higher delivery prices offset softening e-commerce demand. The world's largest...
A Bear Market Rally or Markets Forming a Solid Base: 5 Picks
Wall Street is witnessing a good rally in October after a horrible September. Historically, several major stock market crashes happened this month. However, this year, it looks like October will see a happy ending. Month to date, the three major stock indexes — the Dow, the S&P 500 and the...
Alexandria (ARE) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Revises View
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per share of $2.13, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a cent. The reported figure also compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s $1.95. Results reflect decent leasing activity and rental rate growth during the quarter....
Energy Companies Stage Breakout Despite Lower Oil Prices
Heading into the third-quarter earnings season, it’s difficult to find a more appealing sector than energy. Even with oil prices on the decline from their March peak, energy companies are still witnessing positive earnings estimate revisions – and their stock prices are reflecting this movement. The Zacks Oils...
GM posts higher profit, reaffirms outlook
DETROIT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - General Motors Co GM.N on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, and reaffirmed its full-year outlook. (Reporting by Paul Lienert and Joseph White) ((benjamin.klayman@thomsonreuters.com; 313-600-2277; Reuters Messaging: benjamin.klayman.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not...
