ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Why October 21st Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uz8g_0ihc6ceL00
Photo: Getty Images

It’s October 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1997, the Guinness Book of Records declared Elton John ’s “Candle in the Wind 97” the biggest selling single record of all time after it moved 31.8-million copies in less than 40 days.

In 1995, Blind Melon singer Shannon Hoon was found dead on his tour bus from an accidental drug overdose.

In 1961, Bob Dylan recorded his self-titled first album for four-hundred dollars.

In 1976, Keith Moon played his last show with The Who as they closed out their North American tour in Toronto. He’d die two years later.

In 1998, Kiss members Paul Stanley and Bruce Kulick were sued by Alice Cooper ’s former publishers for copyright infringement over the song “Dreamin’,” which the suit alleged sounded too similar to the shock rocker’s hit “I’m Eighteen.” The case was settled out of court.

And in 1995, Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong was arrested and fined 141 dollars after mooning the audience at a gig in Milwaukee.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music )

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Molly Hatchet

Another Southern rock band representing the Sunshine State came onto the scene in the 1970s. Molly Hatchet mixed blues rock with boogie jams, blanketing it all in a down south swagger. The band produced a sound that was gritty, dirty, and Southern to the bone. Five decades, and albeit no original members later, they’re still delivering those rough-and-tumble tunes full of throaty vocals, in-your-face guitar solos, and hyperactive drums.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune’ On Netflix, In Which The Comedian Confronts Her Butchness, Or Lack Thereof

Fortune Feimster’s first solo hour for Netflix, Sweet and Salty, was one of the best stand-up comedy specials of 2020. Can she go 2-for-2 in 2022? FORTUNE FEIMSTER: GOOD FORTUNE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? The Gist: In Sweet & Salty, Feimster looked back on her awkward childhood in North Carolina, with delightful stories about family outings to Hooters and revelatory Lifetime movies, all presented with even more joy seeing her mother in the audience. Two and a half years later, Feimster has even more to be joyful about, having found love and happiness. Hence: ‘Good Fortune.’ But her path is not without...
The Hollywood Reporter

Unearthing a Forgotten Episode of Hollywood’s Blacklist Era, 75 Years Later

Seventy-five years ago, the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC for purposes of pronunciation) launched the first of its series of postwar investigations into alleged communist subversion in Hollywood. The show trial was staged from Oct. 20 to 30, 1947, and you can probably rewind the newsreel images in your mind’s eye: the unhinged committee chairman, J. Parnell Thomas (D-N.J.), yelling over witnesses and furiously pounding his gavel; the compliant straight men accusing former colleagues of the most unpatriotic heresies in Cold War America; and the backtalking recalcitrants being hauled away from the witness table mid-harangue.More from The Hollywood Reporter"Everybody...
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

182K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy