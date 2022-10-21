Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Bearcats win over SMU makes coach Fickell winningest coach in program history
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats win over Southern Methodist University created a new program record for head coach Luke Fickell. The team's 54th win Saturday makes him the "winningest coach" in program history. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford
MILFORD, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Hobby Horse Lane in Milford.
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper Road and Tennyson Drive in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injury at East Kemper Road and Tennyson Drive in Sharonville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Colerain Avenue and West North Bend Road in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Sunny and 70s One More Time
CINCINNATI — The wonderful weather from the weekend continues today. Rain and storms roll in late on Tuesday.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on West North Bend Road in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on West North Bend Road in Mount Airy.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of downed wires on State Avenue in South Fairmount.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati fire: No injuries reported after overnight garage fire
CINCINNATI — No one was injured after an overnight fire in the 7000 block of Fernbank Ave. early Tuesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. Officials say the Emergency Communications Center began receiving calls at 2 a.m. that a detached garage was fully engulfed in flames.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Princeton Road in the City of Hamilton.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Reading Road in Avondale.
daytonlocal.com
Local marching band win big in competition at OSU
CONGRATS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their recent success at OSU!. Beavercreek High School marching band receive highest score at Buckeye Invitational. CONGRATULATIONS to the Beavercreek High School Marching Band and Color Guard on their big win at The Ohio State University this past
WLWT 5
Firefighters extinguish afternoon blaze in East Price Hill
FLORENCE, Ky. — Cincinnati firefighters extinguished an apartment fire in East Price Hill on Monday, according to a report from Cincinnati Fire District 2.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a robbery on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Crash on entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport slowing traffic
NEWPORT, Ky. — A crash from the entrance ramp to I-471 in Newport is slowing traffic and causing backups, Tuesday morning.
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum
CINCINNATI — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum.
WLWT 5
Miami University student arrested after threatening shooting during parents weekend
OXFORD, Ohio — A Miami University student has been taken into custody and charged with making terroristic threats after allegedly posting to social media that he would shoot parents who were in town for Family Weekend. According to police reports, 20-year-old Paul James Walker posted to social media this
WLWT 5
Cincinnati chili parlor owners gather to celebrate food's 100th anniversary
CINCINNATI — Nearly every Cincinnati chili parlor owner in and around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky gathered Monday at the site where the first Cincinnati chili was served 100 years ago. The first location, inside the torn-down Empress Theatre, was the original Empress Chili, located at 9th and Vine Streets
WLWT 5
Police: 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after a shooting in Westwood on Sunday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of Harrison Avenue for a report of a person shot. Police on scene found a person who had been shot inside a vehicle. The victim was taken to UC Hospital with unknown injuries.
