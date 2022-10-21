Read full article on original website
mprnews.org
A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota
As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
KIMT
Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them
Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
KIMT
Rochester City Council gives feedback on UDC's neighborhood meeting policy
ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council heard more about the city's new neighborhood meeting policy, which is a part of the upcoming Unified Development Code (UDC), on Monday. Neighborhood meetings will replace some public hearings, like general development plans (GDP), when the UDC goes into effect on Jan. 1. The neighborhood...
KIMT
Rochester enjoys the weather at Quarry Hill on a 70 degree day in October
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sunday was an unseasonably warm day to get outside as temperatures reached into the 70s in the Med City. The wind didn’t stop plenty of people from taking advantage of the sunshine at Quarry Hill Sunday afternoon. Many out enjoying the trails, walking their dogs, and...
Thousands in Rochester Lose Power Due to Sunday Storms (Update)
Update 10-24 9:40 a.m.: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A line of late-season thunderstorms knocked out power for thousands of customers in Rochester Sunday night. Rochester Public Utilities reported over 3,000 customers had lost power around 9 p.m. Crews has to navigate strong winds and lightening during power restoration efforts. The...
New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester
There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations
A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
KIMT
Olmsted County offers best ways to dispose of leaves this fall
Where to bring yard waste after the leaves are done falling. The leaves are piling up already? Here's what you can do to get on top of your lawn game before winter.
KIMT
Rochester's Sekapp Orchard celebrates 60 years in business this weekend
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sekapp Orchard is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Rochester this weekend. From one small shed to nearly 150 acres of land. It's a big milestone for the family-owned business. It has seen several ownership changes over the years. Originally owned by the Kappauf grandparents, who passed it...
KIMT
Warming Center asks for donations
ROCHESTER, Minn.-As they prepare for winter, the Rochester Community Warming Center is asking for donations. The organization provides overnight emergency shelter for adults who are homeless. Some of the major items they're looking for are hygiene products, cleaning supplies and single-serve meals. Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said the donations have a massive impact on the center's guests.
Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
KIMT
Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County
SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
KIMT
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Assembles Care Packages
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church helped complete a service project early this morning. As part of the church's "Up, In, and Out: Daily Bread" interactive worship experience, the members created care packages of feminine products for the Rochester Community Warming Center. The Rochester Community Warming Center provides emergency shelter for adults in the area experiencing homelessness. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Carl-Eric Gentes said part of the project's purpose is to strengthen the service aspect of their worshiping community.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
KIMT
Semi-annual 'Rochester Record Show' held at Little Thistle Brewery on Saturday
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Saturday was the semi-annual 'Rochester Record Show' held at Little Thistle Brewery. It's the fun of the hunt for many as the market for vintage vinyl and records continues to grow. One of the event's promoters, Richard Franson, says for many people, it's about the nostalgia behind...
Massive Disco Hit Was Made Right Here In Minnesota
The Classic Disco Hit, Funkytown, Is Minnesota Born!. A town to keep me movin' keep me groovin' with some energy. Well I talk about it talk about it talk about it talk about it. Well I talk about talk about talk about movin'. Gotta move on Gotta move on Gotta...
Convicted Rochester ‘Drug Kingpin’ Returning to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sent to prison two decades ago for being the ringleader of a major drug trafficking operation is headed back to prison. 65-year-old Anthony Osborne Senior was given a five-year prison sentence today for his conviction on a third-degree drug charge. He pleaded guilty back in April to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with Rochester police.
Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
KIMT
Longtime Rochester Fire Captain Chuck Solseth dies
The Rochester Fire Department announced Friday that retired Fire Captain Chuck Solseth has died. He joined the department on March 3, 1997, and retired Sept. 29, 2021 after a cancer diagnosis. You can read more below:
