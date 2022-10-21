ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
mprnews.org

A tale of two cities: How the DFL’s fortunes are shifting away from rural Minnesota

As she goes door-to-door, in a northwest Rochester neighborhood, DFL Rep. Liz Boldon is armed with a stack of fliers about her campaign. “I often tell folks ‘I am a Democrat, but I represent everyone in the district,’” said Boldon. She is a nurse who is running for an open Senate seat long-held by Republican Dave Senjem. He decided not to run again when redistricting made his territory more favorable for Democrats.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

Pastor Darryl Webb and other members of the new progressive coalition called We Choose Us outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week. Photo by Deena Winter/Minnesota Reformer. Right-wing activists are continuing an election-year campaign to change how Minnesota elections are administered — filing lawsuits, questioning the integrity of election equipment,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Rochester City Council gives feedback on UDC's neighborhood meeting policy

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester City Council heard more about the city's new neighborhood meeting policy, which is a part of the upcoming Unified Development Code (UDC), on Monday. Neighborhood meetings will replace some public hearings, like general development plans (GDP), when the UDC goes into effect on Jan. 1. The neighborhood...
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

New Gym for Women Opening Soon in Rochester

There are a ton of great gyms in the Rochester, Minnesota area but if you haven't found your favorite yet, a new gym is opening up on Monday, October 31st! And women, this one is just for you!. New Gym for Women, [Switch] Fitness, Opening Soon in Rochester. Quite a...
ROCHESTER, MN
FUN 104

Latest Scam in Minnesota is About Fake Traffic Violations

A Scam in Minnesota That Showed Up In My Inbox Again. If you have this e-mail in your inbox, DO NOT click on any of the links!. About two years ago, I accidentally ran a red light. I didn't mean to. I have guilt about it so don't feel the need to send me any messages saying I should get in trouble for breaking the law. It's not an excuse but to be completely honest, it was my first day driving again after staying at home forever after the pandemic started and I just had a brain fart. I literally forgot how to drive for a second. Thankfully, downtown Rochester was a complete ghost town and I didn't see another car or person for at least 10 blocks.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Rochester's Sekapp Orchard celebrates 60 years in business this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Sekapp Orchard is celebrating its 60th anniversary in Rochester this weekend. From one small shed to nearly 150 acres of land. It's a big milestone for the family-owned business. It has seen several ownership changes over the years. Originally owned by the Kappauf grandparents, who passed it...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Warming Center asks for donations

ROCHESTER, Minn.-As they prepare for winter, the Rochester Community Warming Center is asking for donations. The organization provides overnight emergency shelter for adults who are homeless. Some of the major items they're looking for are hygiene products, cleaning supplies and single-serve meals. Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said the donations have a massive impact on the center's guests.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Crash With Semi South of Rochester Injures Preston Man

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Preston man was injured after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi Sunday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report says 23-year-old Colton Kraling was traveling north on Hwy. 52 when his vehicle and a northbound semi-truck collided at Hwy. 52 and Olmsted County Rd. 19 south of Rochester shortly before 11 a.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Semi collides with pickup truck in Fillmore County

SPRING VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and a semi collided Monday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol says both vehicles were westbound on Highway 16 when they crashed in the intersection with County Road 39. Tyler Steven Volkart, 35 of Spring Valley was driving the pickup and Anthony John Wille, 60 of Monona, was driving the semi.
FILLMORE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Assembles Care Packages

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Members of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church helped complete a service project early this morning. As part of the church's "Up, In, and Out: Daily Bread" interactive worship experience, the members created care packages of feminine products for the Rochester Community Warming Center. The Rochester Community Warming Center provides emergency shelter for adults in the area experiencing homelessness. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Pastor Carl-Eric Gentes said part of the project's purpose is to strengthen the service aspect of their worshiping community.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Convicted Rochester ‘Drug Kingpin’ Returning to Prison

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who was sent to prison two decades ago for being the ringleader of a major drug trafficking operation is headed back to prison. 65-year-old Anthony Osborne Senior was given a five-year prison sentence today for his conviction on a third-degree drug charge. He pleaded guilty back in April to selling heroin to a confidential informant working with Rochester police.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Plainview Woman Charged in 2021 Rochester Meth Sale

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Planview woman is facing a felony drug sale charge in connection to an alleged meth sale in Rochester last year. Prosecutors filed the charge against 20-year-old Dakota Kaeder Thursday. Court documents say she sold the meth to a criminal informant in the parking lot of a northwest Rochester apartment complex in late December.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy