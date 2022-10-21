Read full article on original website
AMA
Learn how to quickly assess your patient’s diet
Dietary changes are recognized to be a leading risk factor for premature death and disability in the U.S., yet medical students spend an average of just 19 hours over the course of four years in medical school learning about nutrition. Advancing public health. The AMA leads the charge on public...
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
AMA
Focus on social needs helps heart patients avoid readmissions
As health systems move beyond their traditional roles and boundaries to improve their patients’ outcomes by addressing social determinants of health (SDOH), physician-led care teams will be asked to do more—but experience is showing that success is more likely if they don’t try to do it all.
