ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

By Lisa Cupido
shefinds
shefinds
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nd3Qj_0ihc25et00
Shutterstock

Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.

“There are a lot of features and design in the software of an iPhone that provides functionality and even beauty to the user’s experience,” said Dylan Kaplan, founder and tech blogger at EnjoyMachineLearning.com. “However, there are certain settings that can be turned off in order to improve battery life and performance.” Kaplan suggests turning off this one setting to speed up your iPhone and improve battery life. The best part? You won’t even miss it.

Turn Off Excessive Motion

“There is a setting in an iPhone which is ‘Reduce Motion,’” Kaplan explained. “When this is toggled on, the parallax effect of iOS will be turned off. With reduced motion, the battery of the iPhone will surely improve because there will be reduced effects, further, the transition between pages will be simpler and more straightforward so the overall speed will also improve. No need for excessive effects which require considerable graphics which in turn can slow down performance and consume more battery charge.”

Turn Off Background App Refresh, As Well

By turning off Background App Refresh, you can improve your iPhone’s battery life and performance, Kaplan reminds us.

“Background App Refresh allows apps to refresh their content in the background, but this can take a toll on your battery and slow down your phone,” Kaplan said. “You can disable Background App Refresh by going to Settings > General > Background App Refresh. Here, you can choose to turn it off completely or selectively disable it for certain apps. If you’re not using an app, there’s no need for it to be refreshing its content in the background. Turning off Background App Refresh is a simple way to improve your iPhone’s battery life and speed up its performance.”

These two simple tips can help speed up your phone without the need to spend a dollar more on improving its performance.

Comments / 0

Related
daystech.org

9 apps you should delete from your iPhone

While we hear lots about Android apps posing as malware and adware, it’s uncommon for fraudulent iOS apps to sneak by Apple’s safety and curation. However, safety researcher HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research crew has uncovered 10 such iPhone apps that “commit several different flavors of advertising fraud” when put in.
shefinds

4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone

Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
shefinds

3 iPhone Apps Apple Experts Say You Should Delete Immediately Because They Drain Your Battery

There can be a few culprits behind a rapidly declining iPhone battery, and all of them are worth exploring. For starters, how old is your phone? Could the solution be a new battery? How are you charging your device — are you only using Apple-certified chargers and cables? If you’re relying on cheap, questionable accessories, you could be doing so at the expense of your phone’s battery. Are you only charging your phone in moderate temperatures and not exposing it to extreme heat or cold (including leaving it in the car when you grocery shop)?
CNET

iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache

IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
BGR.com

4 exciting new iOS 16.1 features coming to your iPhone today

If you’re not on the iOS 16 beta track, it’s probably been about a month since you updated your iPhone operating system with a major release. Apple released minor iOS 16.0.X updates to fix specific software issues after the iPhone 14 launch, but it didn’t release any new features. iOS 16.1 will change that on Monday, delivering a few exciting functionalities to your iPhone.
Android Police

How to mass delete emails in Gmail

It's not uncommon to see people with hundreds, thousands, or even tens of thousands of emails in their Gmail inbox. Most of those are old or junk emails, which are too tedious to sort through. Gmail has a built-in method to mass delete emails, which is easily done using one of the best Chromebooks.
techunwrapped.com

This is why you should never upload your photos to Google Photos

One of the greatest uses of the Internet is the fact that it allows us to store large amounts of information. One of the most obvious is the photos taken with mobile phones and professional cameras. The problem? With the capture capabilities of many cameras we find that a simple user can store images with HDR quality and composed of tens of millions of pixels at the same time. Companies like Google offer space to store such photos on their servers, but are increasingly looking for methodologies to save space, including compression and reconstruction algorithms.
The US Sun

Simple trick for all Android phone users that stops creepy trackers

IF YOU have an Android, then clearing your cookies and cached data can help protect your browser history. Every time you surf the internet on your phone, your data gets stored on your web browser app. This accumulation of data can make your information vulnerable to third-party trackers and slow...
shefinds

An Apple Expert Tells Us How To Clear Up Storage On Your iPhone Without Losing Any Data

An iPhone that lacks storage space is a sorry sight. It becomes impossible to do nearly anything without enough storage — from downloading apps to taking more photos and videos. And it’s important to free up that storage so that you can get the most out of your smart phone experience. But where to even start? Min Tom, CEO and founder of Happy Hong Konger, tells us how to clear up storage on your iPhone without losing any data.
shefinds

4 Systems Services You Should Disable On Your iPhone ASAP For Better Battery Life

Your iPhone offers so many amazing features that can enhance your user experience. From brightness settings to location services that help you keep track of important addresses (when your brain just wants to discard them forever), there are numerous settings that make your life and work day run more smoothly. But with great features often comes one major downside: battery drainage. “Apple’s iOS operating system is more powerful than ever, but there are a few features that can drain your battery and reduce performance,” says Tech Expert Jaber Abbadi from Drclix.com. Here are four system services you should disable on your iPhone for better battery life.
Digital Trends

Hurry — Walmart has a 70-inch 4K TV for just $448 right now

Every home theater needs a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re looking to live large with your home theater, the onn. 70-inch 4K Roku smart TV is only $448 at Walmart right now. That’s an impressive savings of $100 from its regular price of $548, and it makes for one of the best TV deals you’ll find. Free shipping is included. So if the simplicity of a Roku TV combined with the size of a 70-inch screen is right for your home theater, click over to Walmart now to claim one of the best Walmart TV deals available.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
196K+
Followers
4K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy