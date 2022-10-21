Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pinstripe Alley
PKB's Hot Stove Season: Part One - The Current State
The season is over. Another year has passed, and how you evaluate it depends on what goal you set at the start of the season. For many Yankees fans, perhaps most, it's Championship or Bust. My formative years were spent with the heights of the Bronx Zoo in 77 and 78, followed by the futile search for glory from 1979 to 1996, so my definition of a good season is maybe a bit lower. Regardless, for me, a process person, the Hot Stove season, from the conclusion of the World Series to Opening Day is, in some ways, the most interesting part of the business.
Pinstripe Alley
So you got crushed by Houston: The Rational Assessment
Hey, no time like the present to try and look at this in as cool-headed a way as possible. Let's be blunt here: You can be as cool, as rational, as analytics-driven as you want to be, and nobody is going to be able to make a convincing case that getting swept by Houston is an acceptable result. It is not.
Pinstripe Alley
Boone, Cashman and the analytics
Well, I have been saying it from Day 1 of Boones hiring. He is a puppet who has no feel for the game, the ultimate yes man for Cashman and the analytics. The entire season no continuity, no player knows on a daily basis what their job is, who's on 1st, what's on second and I don't know is on 3rd, add this this in, confusion made out the lineup. HORRIBLE! Now that the pain and suffering is over thanks to idiotic analytical decisions, here is the exit door, both of you leave your ID on the table walk through it and do not let the door hit you in the you know where. Oh, by the way take that idiotic number crunching analytic department with you. What a bunch of losers! I wish George was around just to fire Boone after that Saturday night fiasco against the Guardians, what does brainless do once again in the ALCS, brings Schmitt in thinking that he will get different results, did Boone ever look up the meaning of idiot in the dictionary?
Pinstripe Alley
Nestor Cortes pulled from ALCS Game 4 with groin injury
In the face of a three games-to-none deficit to the Astros, a long rain delay, a punchless offense, and a dispirited fan base, the Yankees did have one legitimate hope in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. They would be handing the ball to fan favorite Nestor Cortes, who had a surprisingly consistent All-Star season in 2022 and helped save the Yankees’ bacon in the do-or-die Game 5 of the American League Division Series against the Guardians. Cortes was terrific on short rest, so there was certainly reason to hope that at the very least, he could keep the Yankees in the game on Sunday night.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 ALCS Game 3: New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros
The Yankees dropped two close contests to open up the American League Championship Series in Houston, and while it is natural to look at each of those games and acknowledge that they could’ve easily gone another way, the reality is that the Yankees are in a hole right now. A loss in Game 3 would be devastating and all but a death knell on the 2022 season.
Pinstripe Alley
Press Statement from Baseball Commissioner 2028
I’m not clear when the trend began that explains why we’re being attacked by sportswriters. But clearly having the final World Series game played on Christmas Eve is less than desirable and I take responsibility for this on behalf of the Major League baseball owners. It seems that...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 10/23/22
There’s been plenty of stumbles for the Yankees this year, but after every one there’s been a silver lining on the horizon. If there’s one now, it’s about to get eclipsed — the Yankees are facing a 3-0 deficit to the Houston Astros, and after two close contests they got spanked in their own ballpark. One more loss ends their season short of a World Series berth for the 13th year in a row, and they have to win four straight against a juggernaut that they’ve been unable to solve for years. That’s about as bleak as it gets.
Pinstripe Alley
Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 176: Good Night, 2022 Yankees
Well, the Yankees’ 2022 season is officially over. For the fourth time in the last eight seasons, the Yankees’ dreams end at the hands of the Houston Astros. Our most recent episode of the podcast prior to now came with the Yankees already facing an 0-2 deficit in the ALCS and heading home to The Bronx to hopefully turn their fortunes. They headed to The Bronx alright, but just like the first two games, the offense failed to show up in Game 3. Harrison Bader and Anthony Rizzo showed some life, but ultimately the team didn’t do enough to survive past Game 4. The season is over.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 and some other “streaky” Yankees teams
The 2022 Yankees are not going to go down as a beloved Yankees’ team. Putting up 99 wins and making the ALCS is hardly a bad season, but between the decisions made surrounding the team and the way the year played out, it sure feels like they were bad right now.
Pinstripe Alley
ALCS Game 3 Player of the Game: No
As the Yankees have gone along in this year’s playoffs, we’ve been handing out a Player of the Game for every single game, win or loss. Obviously in the wins, there’s usually more than one person who had a performance worthy of note. Even in the losses, there’s usually been at least one guy who’s helped keep the Yankees in things. Prior to yesterday, all of the Yankees’ losses had gone down to the wire, and there’s always still been a performance worthy of highlighting.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees announce ALCS Game 4 lineup
The Yankees have known that any hope of a World Series appearance would require a rematch with Houston for some time, but they probably didn’t expect to start 0-3 against them. Nevertheless that’s where they are, and now they face the prospect of needing four straight wins in order to keep their season alive. That’s as daunting a task as you could ask for, but it only becomes possible if they take it one game at a time.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 10/24/22
Yahoo Sports | Zach Crizer: In a game that included several lead changes, injuries and defensive miscues, the Houston Astros ended up prevailing 6-5 and knocked the Yankees out of the postseason with an ALCS sweep. The Yanks took an early 3-0 lead, but an injured Nestor Cortes allowed a game-tying three-run homer to Jeremy Peña. Everything went downhill from there, and while the Yanks battled back to take a 5-4 lead, it was erased in the seventh frame. Check out Matt’s recap for more.
Pinstripe Alley
The Yankees’ pitching staff did its job in Houston
The Houston Astros are taking a 2-0 lead over the Yankees back to New York. Their pitching, led by Justin Verlander, Framber Valdez and Ryan Pressly in the ninth inning has repeatedly fooled the so-called Bronx Bombers, to the point they have scored just four runs in two games. That...
Pinstripe Alley
ALCS Game 3 Reactions: Houston embarrasses Yanks in their own backyard
Margin of error. It’s a Helluva thing. The coin comes up heads, so to speak, and that’s it. That’s the entire difference. Well, the good news is that in Game 3 of the ALCS, the margin of error wasn’t what (solely) crushed the Yankees. Instead, offensive incompetence was the villain du jour (as it has been throughout this entire series), although margin of error conspired with staggeringly poor defensive timing to help put the dagger in the Yankees in Game 3, and likely in the ALCS.
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
The past week saw the Yankees narrowly avert an upset at the hands of the Guardians, only to get soundly defeated in a sweep thanks to Houston. It was an eye-opening, humbling, and frustrating loss all around, punctuated by moments where the game could have easily been in their grasp followed by the eventual failure to capitalize. The Astros, to their credit, bent but never broke and took everything that the Yankees gave them in return and ran with it. Just like that, the Yankees’ season is over and we’re left to pick up the pieces mentally on a year that was filled with so many questions.
Pinstripe Alley
2022 Yankees Least Valuable Player: Aroldis Chapman
The term “value” is tossed around an awful lot in the baseball world. The most important individual award even has the word in its name. The exact meaning of it is heavily disputed, however, and there are a lot of ways to interpret it, all of which can be at least partially correct.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 0, Astros 5: Fortress of offensive ineptitude
In order to win baseball games, a team is required to score runs. All the run prevention in the world can only get you so far, and for the Yankees in this series, things have been most dire in that department. History will look back at this game with Gerrit...
Pinstripe Alley
ALCS Game 4 Reaction: The season ends on another backbreaker to Houston
It is so, so rough to talk about the end of a year. It comes so suddenly, and even though everyone knows going into the playoffs that your run can end in an instant, it doesn’t feel real until it does. The Yankees were underdogs in this ALCS against the Astros, both in terms of their play this year and in their historic matchup, but the end came quicker than most would’ve expected. A four-game sweep at the hands of the team that they’ve all but declared public enemy No. 1 is about as devastating an end that they could’ve conceived.
Pinstripe Alley
Arizona Fall League Update: Week 3
The third week of play has finished in the desert, as a plethora of young players get extra reps to augment their 2022 seasons. Among them, of course, are several Yankee farmhands. First baseman T.J. Rumfield continues to play well, with his name gracing the offensive leaderboards throughout the Arizona...
Pinstripe Alley
MLB Playoff Roundup: Phillies rally for commanding 3-1 series lead
While the Yankees were getting lambasted in their ALCS matchup against the Astros, the NLCS had some drama worth following. The Phillies and Padres have gone back and forth through the first three games with Philadelphia holding the 2-1 advantage entering Game 4, but things went off the rails right away.
