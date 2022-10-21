Well, I have been saying it from Day 1 of Boones hiring. He is a puppet who has no feel for the game, the ultimate yes man for Cashman and the analytics. The entire season no continuity, no player knows on a daily basis what their job is, who's on 1st, what's on second and I don't know is on 3rd, add this this in, confusion made out the lineup. HORRIBLE! Now that the pain and suffering is over thanks to idiotic analytical decisions, here is the exit door, both of you leave your ID on the table walk through it and do not let the door hit you in the you know where. Oh, by the way take that idiotic number crunching analytic department with you. What a bunch of losers! I wish George was around just to fire Boone after that Saturday night fiasco against the Guardians, what does brainless do once again in the ALCS, brings Schmitt in thinking that he will get different results, did Boone ever look up the meaning of idiot in the dictionary?

1 DAY AGO