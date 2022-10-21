Emma Watson made it clear from the start that she’d become a star. The young star was born on April 15, 1990, and she began her acting career as a child. She’s best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the amazing Harry Potter series. She was only six when she realized she wanted to act professionally, and she began taking theater classes and acting locally in London. It was in 1999 that her own theater teacher made it clear Emma Watson would make a great cast member in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – the first movie and the first book in the Harry Potter series. She was cast as young Hermione Granger at the tender age of nine, and her life changed forever. Now Emma Watson is 32, and her net worth will blow you away. Emma Watson’s net worth is $85 million in 2022.

