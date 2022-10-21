MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results on ...

The British Journal of Dermatology Publishes Results from Amryt’s EASE Phase 3 Trial in Epidermolysis Bullosa. DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 25, 2022 Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces that the British Journal of Dermatology has published full results from the double-blind phase of its pivotal Phase 3 trial, EASE (article link ). EASE is the largest Phase 3, randomised, controlled study in Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), that examined the efficacy and safety of Filsuvez® (birch bark extract) gel/Oleogel-S10 versus vehicle control gel in EB. Filsuvez® is approved in the EU and Great Britain for the treatment of partial thickness wounds associated with junctional and dystrophic EB in patients 6 months and older.*

7 HOURS AGO