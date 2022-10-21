ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MakeMyTrip Limited to Report Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial & Operating Results on ...

By MakeMyTrip.com, Inc. - (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)
Bakersfield Californian
 4 days ago
JetBlue Announces Third Quarter 2022 Profit

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its results for the third quarter of 2022:. Reported GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.18 in the third quarter of 2022 compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.63 in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.21 (1) in the third quarter of 2022 versus adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.59 (1) in the third quarter of 2019.
Sequana Medical announces positive top-line results from the North American pivotal alfapump® ...

REGULATED INFORMATION – INSIDE INFORMATION. alfapump achieves pre-specified primary effectiveness endpoints with statistical significance at six months post-implantation:. 100% median per-patient reduction in therapeutic paracentesis (TP) post- vs pre-implantation (p<0.001) 77% of patients with at least 50% reduction in number of TP post- vs pre-implantation (p<0.001) alfapump primary safety...
WISeKey Appoints Simon Reding as Satellite Application Manager to Facilitate Relations with ...

WISeKey Appoints Simon Reding as Satellite Application Manager to Facilitate Relations with Swiss Armed Forces’ Spatial Domain. Geneva, Switzerland – October 25, 2022: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, announced today the appointment of Simon Reding as its Satellite Application Manager. Mr. Reding will be responsible for handling Space Domain`s operational SSA (Space Situational Awareness) between WISeKey, FOSSA Systems and other partners including the Swiss Armed Forces Joint Operations Command, and The Federal Office for Defense Procurement armasuisse.
The British Journal of Dermatology Publishes Results from Amryt’s EASE Phase 3 Trial in ...

The British Journal of Dermatology Publishes Results from Amryt’s EASE Phase 3 Trial in Epidermolysis Bullosa. DUBLIN, Ireland, and Boston MA, October 25, 2022 Amryt (Nasdaq: AMYT), a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today announces that the British Journal of Dermatology has published full results from the double-blind phase of its pivotal Phase 3 trial, EASE (article link ). EASE is the largest Phase 3, randomised, controlled study in Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), that examined the efficacy and safety of Filsuvez® (birch bark extract) gel/Oleogel-S10 versus vehicle control gel in EB. Filsuvez® is approved in the EU and Great Britain for the treatment of partial thickness wounds associated with junctional and dystrophic EB in patients 6 months and older.*
Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO

Mathilde Lheureux Takes the Lead of Free2move eSolutions as New CEO. AMSTERDAM, October 24, 2022 – Free2move eSolutions, a joint venture between NHOA Group (NHOA.PA) and Stellantis N.V., announces the appointment of Mathilde Lheureux as Chief Executive Officer. The board of directors has unanimously appointed Mathilde Lheureux Chief Executive...

