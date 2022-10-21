ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citrus County Chronicle

Germany, EU launch work on 'new Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German and European Union leaders gathered experts Tuesday to start work on what Germany's chancellor described as a “new Marshall Plan” for the rebuilding of Ukraine. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-sponsored initiative that helped revive western European economies after World War II. German...
Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister submitted his resignation Monday over ties to the Unification Church after facing mounting criticism in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by...

