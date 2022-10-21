Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany, EU launch work on 'new Marshall Plan' for Ukraine
BERLIN (AP) — German and European Union leaders gathered experts Tuesday to start work on what Germany's chancellor described as a “new Marshall Plan” for the rebuilding of Ukraine. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-sponsored initiative that helped revive western European economies after World War II. German...
Citrus County Chronicle
Japan Cabinet minister resigns over Unification Church ties
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s economy minister submitted his resignation Monday over ties to the Unification Church after facing mounting criticism in a widening controversy involving dozens of governing party lawmakers. Daishiro Yamagiwa’s resignation is a further blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government, which has been rocked by...
