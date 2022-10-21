Read full article on original website
Savannah Welch Lost Her Leg, but That Has Not Stopped Her Career in Entertainment
Representation in media will always be important. The power of a marginalized person or demographic seeing someone on screen who shares their same experience with being different simply cannot be understated. That invigorating effect can be augmented by the idea that an actor themselves knows that experience. To that end, Savannah Welch has helped pave the way toward true representation following her harrowing accident.
'The Surreal Life' Makes a Decade-Long Comeback — Let's Meet the Season 7 Cast!
After a decade-long hiatus, VH1's The Surreal Life officially returns to the small screen on Oct. 24, 2022. The long-awaited seventh season will follow the reality series's original format, following a group of eight celebrities forced to live in a mansion together for several weeks as cameras document their every move.
Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
Who Is 'Below Deck Med' Star Natasha Webb Dating? Meet Her Musician Boyfriend
Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is well underway and the tea is piping hot. Early in the season, viewers saw a romance spark between Natasha Webb and Chef Dave White. However, their rendezvous ended almost as soon as it began. Article continues below advertisement. Since then, things have been...
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Robyn Brown's Battle With COVID-19 Impacts Her Time on 'Sister Wives'
Like it or not, we're still living in the midst of a society ravaged by the ongoing presence of COVID-19. Despite worldwide vaccination efforts and regular booster shots being offered, the disease that caused a global quarantine back in early 2020 can still present a danger to many people. At...
Meet Bobby Scott, Briana's Much Older Boyfriend in 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter'
It's hard enough dating as a single parent without having every relationship displayed on reality television. And unfortunately for Briana DeJesus, that's what happens for her again in the first season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. But who is her new boyfriend, Bobby Scott, and how well matched are they really?
What Happens When a Traitor Is in Your Midst? Breaking Down Who Could Be the 'NCIS' Mole
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for NCIS Season 20 on CBS. To say the tight knit NCIS team has been through hell and back over the years would be an understatement. However, their latest investigation may be the most challenging one to solve — is there a mole hiding within the ranks of NCIS?
Adults Are Sharing The Incredibly "Cringe" Behaviors That Still Seem Cool To Younger Generations
"This behavior is fairly prevalent and accepted when you're young, but it feels progressively out of place as you move into your 30s and beyond."
'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Eureka O'Hara Opens Up About Mental Health and Her Queer Identity (EXCLUSIVE)
Known for her larger-than-life personality and ability to wear her heart on her Swarovski-stoned sleeve, RuPaul's Drag Race star (Season 9, Season 10, All Stars Season 6) and LGBTQ+ activist Eureka O'Hara uses the art of drag to encourage others to embrace their differences, even when society doesn't. To the self-proclaimed "Elephant Queen," drag is about "stripping the conformity of society," and that's pretty darn fierce.
Does Queen Latifah Ride the Motorcycle in 'The Equalizer' — and Does She Do Her Own Stunts?
Fans know Queen Latifah for her talents in acting and music — but viewers of her CBS hit The Equalizer want to know if her skills also include motorcycle riding. Indeed, her character on the show is often seen on a bike, but is it really her riding it?
As Much as We Love Louis's Version of Events on AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire,' Where Is Lestat?
Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire, as well as TV spoilers for those not caught up on the AMC series. AMC's television adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has managed to achieve the near-impossible. It updated a beloved book to reflect slightly more modern sensibilities while maintaining its original integrity. Making any changes to source material that has such a rabid fan base is always dicey, but this series has really done the book justice.
How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family
From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
This 3-Year-Old on Reddit Is Driving Her Parents F'ing Crazy with This Fun New Word She Picked Up
When one of my kids says a new word or phrase, I think, where the fudge did they learn that from? Then, of course, it’s a battle to not laugh or smirk or react at all, because then they will repeat said word over and over again to get a reaction. This parenting stuff isn’t for the weak (or those who can’t keep a poker face!). This parent on Reddit is totally going through it right now with their 3-year-old. She picked up a new favorite swear word, and her parents are going to lose their f’ing minds! In the Parenting...
Bartenders Are Sharing The Things They Absolutely Hate That Customers Do And I'm Taking Notes
Chances are you've done some of them, too.
Bella Hadid Just Made a Mean Sandwich and TikTok Can't Stop Salivating Over It
What does model Bella Hadid like to chow down on? Apparently some really good sandwiches. She recently took to TikTok to share a sweet video with her longtime friend Yasmine. But while fans were watching the video, many couldn't help but wonder: What on Earth was that glorious-looking sandwich the gorgeous, gorgeous girls were gnawing on it? We got the recipe below.
In 'Interview With the Vampire,' Claudia Is an Unruly Young Vamp With Bite and Bark
In the AMC series, Claudia's journey has just begun and if it follows the path of her character in the book, things are about to turn deadly and we aren't referring to her victims. Article continues below advertisement. What happened to Claudia in Interview With the Vampire? Our advice is,...
'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2 Can't Come Soon Enough
When Below Deck Down Under premiered in March 2022, it became the third official spinoff under the Below Deck umbrella. And, more than a dozen episodes in, fans are already incredibly into it. Naturally, many want to know if there will be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2. And,...
'Cabinet of Curiosities' Is Sneaking Into Our Nightmares One Place at a Time
Now that October is here and we’re free to explore the darkest caverns of humanity, Guillermo del Toro is here to guide us through with his Cabinet of Curiosities. The new Netflix eight-episode limited series, based on Guillermo’s short story collection of the same name, is filmed in various locations to set the scenes of the various stories it tells.
Whose Crown Did Rhaenyra Wear During Her Crowning in 'House of the Dragon'?
Warning: The following post contains spoilers for the entire first season of House of the Dragon. It looks like the Dance of Dragons is about to begin. Following a season finale in which Rhaenyra Targaryen discovered that her crown had been usurped, we saw her exercise restraint even as she was crowned queen.
