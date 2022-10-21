ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Distractify

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Savannah Welch Lost Her Leg, but That Has Not Stopped Her Career in Entertainment

Representation in media will always be important. The power of a marginalized person or demographic seeing someone on screen who shares their same experience with being different simply cannot be understated. That invigorating effect can be augmented by the idea that an actor themselves knows that experience. To that end, Savannah Welch has helped pave the way toward true representation following her harrowing accident.
Distractify

Daemon Attempts to Coax a Dragon With Song — His Success Could Make or Break the War

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1. In the finale episode of House of the Dragon’s first season, there are plenty of bits to question. Some of Daemon Targaryen's (Matt Smith) actions throughout the episode are confusing: why does he choke Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy)? And what dragon was he singing to while House Targaryen is out at war?
Distractify

Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old

When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Distractify

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Star Eureka O'Hara Opens Up About Mental Health and Her Queer Identity (EXCLUSIVE)

Known for her larger-than-life personality and ability to wear her heart on her Swarovski-stoned sleeve, RuPaul's Drag Race star (Season 9, Season 10, All Stars Season 6) and LGBTQ+ activist Eureka O'Hara uses the art of drag to encourage others to embrace their differences, even when society doesn't. To the self-proclaimed "Elephant Queen," drag is about "stripping the conformity of society," and that's pretty darn fierce.
Distractify

As Much as We Love Louis's Version of Events on AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire,' Where Is Lestat?

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire, as well as TV spoilers for those not caught up on the AMC series. AMC's television adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has managed to achieve the near-impossible. It updated a beloved book to reflect slightly more modern sensibilities while maintaining its original integrity. Making any changes to source material that has such a rabid fan base is always dicey, but this series has really done the book justice.
Distractify

How Many Children Does Zoe Saldana Have? Meet Her Gorgeous Family

From blockbuster smashes like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to cult classics like Center Stage and Crossroads, actress Zoe Saldana has been gracing our screens since the late '90s. And her latest role in Netflix’s From Scratch is already garnering tons of attention. Article continues below advertisement. But...
SheKnows

This 3-Year-Old on Reddit Is Driving Her Parents F'ing Crazy with This Fun New Word She Picked Up

When one of my kids says a new word or phrase, I think, where the fudge did they learn that from? Then, of course, it’s a battle to not laugh or smirk or react at all, because then they will repeat said word over and over again to get a reaction. This parenting stuff isn’t for the weak (or those who can’t keep a poker face!). This parent on Reddit is totally going through it right now with their 3-year-old. She picked up a new favorite swear word, and her parents are going to lose their f’ing minds! In the Parenting...
Distractify

Bella Hadid Just Made a Mean Sandwich and TikTok Can't Stop Salivating Over It

What does model Bella Hadid like to chow down on? Apparently some really good sandwiches. She recently took to TikTok to share a sweet video with her longtime friend Yasmine. But while fans were watching the video, many couldn't help but wonder: What on Earth was that glorious-looking sandwich the gorgeous, gorgeous girls were gnawing on it? We got the recipe below.
Distractify

'Below Deck Down Under' Season 2 Can't Come Soon Enough

When Below Deck Down Under premiered in March 2022, it became the third official spinoff under the Below Deck umbrella. And, more than a dozen episodes in, fans are already incredibly into it. Naturally, many want to know if there will be a Below Deck Down Under Season 2. And,...
Distractify

'Cabinet of Curiosities' Is Sneaking Into Our Nightmares One Place at a Time

Now that October is here and we’re free to explore the darkest caverns of humanity, Guillermo del Toro is here to guide us through with his Cabinet of Curiosities. The new Netflix eight-episode limited series, based on Guillermo’s short story collection of the same name, is filmed in various locations to set the scenes of the various stories it tells.
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy