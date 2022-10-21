ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers

An Amazon worker delivers boxes in Los Angeles. Amazon has increased its pay for warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Damian Dovarganes/AP Photo. As more and more of its workers talk about joining labor unions to seek higher pay, Amazon has decided to give those employees a raise. Amazon announced it’s...
The top 1-year CD rates for October 2022

A one-year CD can be a great way to help your savings grow without committing to locking up your money for an extended amount of time. Whether you’re growing your savings for a long-term goal like retirement or looking to build a nice cushion for a purchase that’s only a year down the line, a certificate of deposit (CD) can be an effective savings vehicle to help you hit your goal.
Attention Thrifters: Goodwill Launches a New Bargain-Shopping Website

A Goodwill store sign is shown in Berkeley, Calif., Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Goodwill Industries International Inc., the 120 year-old non-profit organization that operates 3,300 stores in the U.S., and Canada, has launched an online business as part of a newly incorporated recommerce venture called GoodwillFinds. Jeff Chiu/AP Photo. In...
How to Pay a Credit Card Bill

When it comes to credit cards, keeping on top of your bills is important to maintaining or building good credit. Considering that your payment history makes up a large part of your credit, even one late payment could negatively affect it. The good news is that the act of paying...
Get Super Cheap Food With Too Good To Go and Flashfood Apps

Food waste is a huge problem in the United States. Think of all the buffets, bakeries and grocery stores that toss out perfectly good food each day. Two apps — Too Good To Go and Flashfood — are trying to change that by connecting businesses with consumers willing to purchase food near its expiration date at a steep discount.
Prime Early Access Sale: What to Know About Amazon’s Pre-Holiday Sale

Consider it Prime Day for the holiday season. Amazon is geared up to offer pre-holiday deals and discounts with the announcement of its Prime Early Access Sale in October. Amazon Prime members can take advantage of discounts sitewide, potentially nabbing a few great deals before the holiday shopping season fully kicks into effect.
The average 401(k) balance by age, income level, gender, and industry

Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A 401(k) account is an employee-sponsored...
Wells Fargo Active Cash Benefits You Can Use

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is a relatively new player in the 2% cash-back credit card space, having launched in mid-2021. If you’re in the market for this type of card because you don’t want the hassle of keeping track of rotating categories, this may be a wallet-worthy pick.
