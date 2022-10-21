TCL 6-Series (R655) TV. Another year, another outstanding TCL 6-Series TV. This is getting predictable. When I say the new 2022 TCL 6-Series (model R655) is a dangerously good TV, I mean it as a compliment. But if I’m being transparent, it’s a bit backhanded. The problem with this year’s TCL 6-Series is that it is, by most measures, a truly outstanding TV for its price. In fact, its picture quality is so close to that of more expensive high-end TVs that I think a lot of enthusiasts on a budget will want to buy this TV and then calibrate it so that it performs like a TV twice its price. The only problem is that this TV is really hard to get adjusted so that it meets its full potential. Some might even say it is hamstrung.

