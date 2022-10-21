Read full article on original website
S Tro
3d ago
Did you know that while Biden was in Pittsburgh to promote John Fetterman, that Fetterman never spoke in a speach. Never opened his mouth. Now, how screwed up is that?
4
inedabeer
4d ago
in less than 2 years look and see what the dam old rats has done are you better off today what is next they have zero commonsense
4
Hair sniffers for Fetterman
4d ago
No more whacky Socialist Democratic’s Stop this insanity vote REDJust say NO to Biden and Gang
6
2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How to watch Pa.’s highly anticipated Senate debate between Fetterman, Oz
Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race will have its only televised debate Tuesday in a highly anticipated event that could play an important role in deciding the outcome. Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will square off for an hour starting at 8 p.m. in a live...
‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race
The former GOP strategist holds forth on Mastriano v. Shapiro; Fetterman and Oz, and why democracy is worth saving. The post ‘Critical to protecting our democracy’: Author Tim Miller says of Pa.’s governor race appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. acting secretary of state deals with threats as election approaches
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman said Monday that her office has received threats over the upcoming election. “It is the misinformation that is really fueling these threats,” said Chapman in a press call. She said the Department of State has been in communication with the FBI...
wtae.com
Not yet registered to vote in PA? You have hours left tonight
PITTSBURGH — If you're not registered to vote for Pennsylvania's general election, you have up until one minute before midnight to do it online atvote.pa.gov. The deadline to do it at your county election office passed at 5 pm on Monday. "I think people take voting very for granted....
In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
Experts: Fetterman's health unlikely to impact the Pa. Senate race
Tuesday night’s debate between Democratic Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz will be the first and only meeting of the two candidates before the Nov. 8 election. Its outcome could go a long way in deciding who wins a seat that political pundits say could...
Pennsylvania Senate Debate: Fetterman, Oz to face off tonight exclusively on Channel 11
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will take the stage Tuesday night for a much-anticipated debate you can only see on Channel 11. It will be the first and most likely only debate in the battle for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. Channel...
22 WSBT
PA governor candidate slated to speak at controversial right-wing event but is a no-show
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — Election Day is approaching and many voters have already cast their vote. In Pennsylvania, nearly 16,000 mail in ballots have already been returned. A recent Politico poll shows Democratic Josh Shapiro ahead of Republican candidate Doug Mastriano by nine points in the race for Pennsylvania governor.
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event
Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
Abortion expected to play critical role in Pennsylvania governor's race
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Representative Elizabeth Fiedler (D-Philadelphia) hosted an abortion rights rally on the steps of the Capitol in Harrisburg Monday morning. She was joined by representatives from Planned Parenthood, Lancaster Stands Up, Pa. Stands Up, Working Families Party, DSA, Make the Road, and We The People.
Republican Mastriano spells out his plan ‘to take Pennsylvania back’
DRUMS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano Saturday said what’s at stake in the Nov. 8 general election is “e
See how many people have voted by mail so far in Pennsylvania
Editor’s note: Want to be in the know this election season? Subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman will face Mehmet Oz on Tuesday for their only debate, two weeks before the election.
In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022
Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’
The Democratic U.S. Senate candidate made his remarks during a meeting with the Philadelphia Tribune's editorial board. The post Fetterman in Philadelphia: ‘I support issues compatible with urban voters’ appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
11 Pennsylvanians on the candidates for governor and US Senate, and why some are still undecided
To better understand the choices Pennsylvanians are facing, Spotlight PA spoke to 11 people across the state about whether they plan to vote in November and for whom.
Wolf, Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas ahead of election
HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research, according to...
Coffee and conversations: What matters to voters in southwestern Pennsylvania?
PITTSBURGH — At Ma and Pop’s Country Kitchen in Bethel Park, everyone agrees they serve up a good breakfast. Differences of opinion are dished out over politics. Channel 11′s Lisa Sylvester caught up with some voters ahead of the election to talk about the issues most important to them.
ketk.com
NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
Swing and miss: Mastriano is a no-show at ReAwaken America show in Lancaster
MANHEIM - Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano lost a chance to connect with some of his staunchest supporters here, as he missed a scheduled appearance to close out the two-day, far-right festival known as ReAwaken America Saturday. Mastriano, whose campaign had three of its own rallies scheduled...
