Pennsylvania State

S Tro
3d ago

Did you know that while Biden was in Pittsburgh to promote John Fetterman, that Fetterman never spoke in a speach. Never opened his mouth. Now, how screwed up is that?

inedabeer
4d ago

in less than 2 years look and see what the dam old rats has done are you better off today what is next they have zero commonsense

Hair sniffers for Fetterman
4d ago

No more whacky Socialist Democratic’s Stop this insanity vote REDJust say NO to Biden and Gang

CBS Pittsburgh

2022 General Election Guide: Information For Pennsylvania Voters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania voters head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the state's General Election. There are a lot of big races this year, so here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m. (postmarks are not enough).If you are headed to the polls, look below for more...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Not yet registered to vote in PA? You have hours left tonight

PITTSBURGH — If you're not registered to vote for Pennsylvania's general election, you have up until one minute before midnight to do it online atvote.pa.gov. The deadline to do it at your county election office passed at 5 pm on Monday. "I think people take voting very for granted....
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

In blue Pa., Democrats dealing with crime, inflation eye voting options warily: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from true-blue Pittsburgh.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Monica Leigh French

MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA Event

Embattled candidate for PA Governor, Doug Mastriano is enlisting the help of his friends. The "Reawaken American Tour" will be making its way through Lancaster County, PA on October 21st-October 22nd. The event will take place at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, PA. Several prominent members of former President Donald Trump's administration will be in attendance at the event which will feature Pennsylvania Republican candidate for Governor, Doug Mastriano, who is currently lagging in the polls against his Democratic opponent, Josh Shapiro. The most current polls from FiveThirtyEight have Josh Shapiro at 50.7% and Doug Mastriano at 40.9%.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

In red Pa., voting has become a choice of ‘good vs. evil’: Election 2022

Editor’s Note: Pennsylvania is a quilted patchwork of red, blue and purple regions, based on returns from the 2020 election. PennLive dispatched a reporter and photographer to destinations reflecting each of these political hues in order to learn what’s on voters’ minds and which issues are driving their votes on November 8. This is the report from bright-red Fulton County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Wolf, Pa. lawmakers look to push through massive tax incentives for natural gas ahead of election

HARRISBURG — Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and top state lawmakers are hurriedly negotiating a massive economic development package that would encourage natural gas development in Pennsylvania. The proposed credits, totaling $180 million a year, are aimed at different industries including hydrogen production, milk processing, and biomedical research, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ketk.com

NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

