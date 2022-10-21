Read full article on original website
Paducah police partner with health agencies for drive-through medication take back day
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department is partnering with Mercy Health and the Purchase District Health Department to offer a drive through prescription-drug take back event at the Paducah Medical Pavilion on October 29. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the front parking lot...
Charleston, Missouri officers respond to call, find deceased male
CHARLESTON, MO — Responding officers of the Charleston Department of Public Safety found a deceased male after receiving a call around 5:30 a.m. of a person shot at 724 Lon Moore St. The victim has been identified as Rodney Johnson, 50, of Charleston, Missouri. The scene is still active....
Nearly 18,000 ducks hit the water for the eighth Paducky Derby
PADUCAH — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To help local survivors, the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center put on the eighth annual Paducky Derby Saturday. This year they set a record for the amount of ducks they had adopted: 17,910 rubber ducks hit the water on Montgomery Lake in Noble Park. With help from the Paducah Fire Department, they pushed to get their bills across the line first.
Horses and Hope Pink Mustang Tour
Horses and Hope Pink Mustang Tour visits Paducah, spreading breast cancer awareness message. The tour aims to honor survivors of breast cancer and raise awareness about screenings. The mustang stopped at Texas Roadhouse in Paducah on Monday.
Cairo, Illinois, man charged in deadly Carbondale shooting
CARBONDALE, IL — Police are searching for a Cairo, Illinois, man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting that happened Sunday in Carbondale. Police say 20-year-old Daurice T. Morse is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Jacob C. Gary early Sunday morning in the 200 block of West College Street in Carbondale.
RSV cases rising nationwide and in Local 6 region
PADUCAH — The number of RSV cases is rising across the country. Short for respiratory syncytial virus, RSV is a common respiratory illness that causes cold-like symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there were more than 7,000 cases of RSV in just one week this month. That's the highest one-week total in the past two years.
McCracken County approves $3 million bond issuance for Barkley Airport terminal project
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — McCracken County is set to fund its half of the local match for the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project. The fiscal court unanimously approved an ordinance to issue a bond for $3,065,000 for the project. That money will be put toward the terminal, along with...
Crews fight field fire in Massac County, Illinois
MASSAC COUNTY, IL — A field fire in Massac County Monday quickly got out of control because of the drought. Witnesses say the fire appeared to burn two homes, but we're still working to confirm that. The fire was in the area of Pell Road and Powers Church Road.
Section of U.S. 51 reopens after closure due to fire near Fulton County, Hickman County line
U.S. 51 has reopened between Fulton, Kentucky, and Clinton, Kentucky after multiple fire departments worked together to put out a fire in the area. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the blaze started as a garage or shop fire and spread to a field and nearby tree line Monday evening. As...
Artwork approved for new Barkley Regional Airport terminal
PADUCAH — Barkley Regional Airport's board has approved artwork for the new terminal currently being built. The airport posted two open calls for artists over the summer, and 51 artists submitted. The requirements asked that artists must live or have previously lived within 50 miles of the airport. The...
Carbondale man indicted on murder charges stemming from early October shooting death
CARBONDALE, IL — A suspect has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first degree murder, officials say, in relation to the early October shooting death of a Chicago man. As Local 6 previously reported, 37-year-old John Pruitt was shot in Carbondale on October 3. He...
KY I25 open to traffic after crashed semi cleared from road in Fulton County
FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.
Highway crews prepare for snow season, ask drivers to do the same
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews in the state's 12 westernmost counties have started prepping for snow and ice season. This includes Trigg, Lyon, Crittenden, Livingston, Marshall, Calloway, Graves, McCracken, Ballard, Carlisle, Hickman and Fulton Counties. Over the next couple of weeks, motorists may see plows making test...
Wake up Weather: 10/25/2022
PADUCAH — Mild morning with rain on the way this afternoon. Showers will be in our area from about 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. with projected rainfall totals 0.5 to 1.5 inches over the next three days.
South Dakota erases 2-touchdown deficit, beats So. Illinois
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) - Shomari Lawrence and Travis Theis both ran for 100 yards and South Dakota defeated Southern Illinois 27-24 after trailing by two touchdowns in the second quarter. Eddie Ogamba's 44-yard field goal with 2:31 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the Coyotes their first lead of the...
