FULTON COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a semitrailer crash is blocking Kentucky 125 near the Middle Road intersection in Fulton County. KYTC says the semitrailer was hauling meat. The cabinet first sent an alert about the commercial vehicle crash around 9:10 a.m. At that time, the crashed semi was expected to take about three hours to clear from the roadway.

