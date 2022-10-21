Boyle Heights & Lincoln Heights affordable housing | Kate Mara, Jamie Bell in Los Feliz | Eagle Rock monument for sale

Read full article on original website
theeastsiderla.com
$20,000 off Echo Park one-bedroom; $75,000 cut on Montecito Heights fixer and $100,000 chop on Highland Park fourplex
Here are some examples, followed by a breakdown by neighborhood, of recent price cuts on homes, condos, apartments and other Eastside properties. Echo Park One-Bedroom: $20,000 off 1920s bungalow with deck. Now asking $759,000.
$3 million rental aid program launched in LA neighborhoods including Hollywood, Echo Park
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday.
foxla.com
Rental Aid: Some LA residents could receive up to $5,000 per household
LOS ANGELES - A new $3 million rental aid program for Los Angeles tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
NBC Los Angeles
Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open
Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
$3M rental aid program launches for L.A.'s 13th District
A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened on Monday. The program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income.
Where to Go For All You Can Eat Korean BBQ In Los Angeles
Where to Go for All You Can Eat Korean BBQ Spots In LA Today. For those who enjoy high-quality meats seared over charcoal: here is a list of All You Can Eat Korean BBQ joints in Los Angeles.
theeastsiderla.com
Echo Park hospital expansion clears environmental study
Echo Park - An environmental study has concluded that Barlow Hospital’s new skilled nursing facility - currently in the planning stages - would not result in significant impacts on the environment. It cleared the hurdle because of certain mitigation measures, the study said. The 193-page report by the Los...
Santa Monica Mirror
New 39 Unit Affordable Housing for Seniors Unveiled on 10th and Broadway
Magnolia Villas is a newly constructed 39 unit 62+ affordable housing community on Broadway and 10th. Learn what services it provides in this video sponsored by Ryan Woodward.
Your choice in Wrigley: a $615K burned up house or a $1.1M turnkey bungalow
If you're not in the mood to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for the privilege of starting a construction project, you can purchase a totally un-burned house down the street for $1.1 million. The post Your choice in Wrigley: a $615K burned up house or a $1.1M turnkey bungalow appeared first on Long Beach Post.
theeastsiderla.com
Art blossoms at Rio de Los Angeles State Park
Cypress Park -- A graffiti-covered storage bin has been transformed into an artistic showcase of native wildflowers at Rio de Los Angeles State Park. The beautification project started when Luis Rincon, interpretative specialist for California State Parks, suggested a mural and Suzanne Siegel, long-time park volunteer, came up with the idea of using recycled wood to create stencils of the local flora and fauna.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los Angeles
Everyone has their comfort foods, and if you've lived in greater Los Angeles for any amount of time, you inevitably have a go-to hot dog spot that you hit up when you're craving a late-night nosh.
idesignarch.com
Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles
This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
uscannenbergmedia.com
How one food truck is fighting to end hunger and build community amongst unhoused people in L.A.
Every Friday, an orange food truck parks on New High Street in Downtown Los Angeles on its first stop of the day. This isn’t your average LA food truck, though – food is not for sale, and the truck’s sole purpose is to hand out free food to unhoused people.
theeastsiderla.com
Griffith Park academy teaches lessons in golf -- and life
Owen Burke of East Hollywood always looks forward to his Father’s Day tradition when he and his three daughters – Lucy, 15, Hazel, 12, and Rose, 9 – hit the links at a local course, often in Griffith Park. While the girls may argue with each other...
KTLA.com
‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles
Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
Where To Eat In LA After A Bad Week
Maybe you just got ghosted by your significant other of two years, your fridge broke on an 80-degree day, or your boss just told you that they need an attitude adjustment from you immediately. Some weeks can be great, but others dissolve into complete dumpster fires. And when it’s been one of those kind of weeks, you need comfort food. Whether you’re looking for a giant burger, a big plate of biryani, or a dessert to cry in, these are the LA spots to hit up after a bad week.
Antelope Valley Press
New hotel coming to Palmdale after OK from city planners
PALMDALE — A 120-room hotel got the go-ahead, Oct. 13, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for the project. The hotel, part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott, will be on a 2.53-acre site at Trade Center Drive and West Avenue P-4. This places it in between the existing Embassy Suites and Element hotels.
kcrw.com
‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa
Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera
A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
