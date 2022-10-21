ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Boyle Heights & Lincoln Heights affordable housing | Kate Mara, Jamie Bell in Los Feliz | Eagle Rock monument for sale

By Barry Lank
theeastsiderla.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles District 13 Tenant Relief Applications Open

Tenants and owners residing in District 13 of Los Angeles will be able to apply, starting this Monday, for help paying rent. The registration process begins this Monday, October 24 and ends on November 4, at 11:59 p.m. The aid comes from a $3 million fund approved in early October...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Echo Park hospital expansion clears environmental study

Echo Park - An environmental study has concluded that Barlow Hospital’s new skilled nursing facility - currently in the planning stages - would not result in significant impacts on the environment. It cleared the hurdle because of certain mitigation measures, the study said. The 193-page report by the Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Art blossoms at Rio de Los Angeles State Park

Cypress Park -- A graffiti-covered storage bin has been transformed into an artistic showcase of native wildflowers at Rio de Los Angeles State Park. The beautification project started when Luis Rincon, interpretative specialist for California State Parks, suggested a mural and Suzanne Siegel, long-time park volunteer, came up with the idea of using recycled wood to create stencils of the local flora and fauna.
CYPRESS, CA
idesignarch.com

Chic And Cozy Small Cottage In Los Angeles

This charming bungalow in the Silver Lake neighborhood in Los Angeles, California has a hip, beachy vibe with a modern aesthetic. Every inch of the 826 square foot home is utilized. A small pool and cozy deck provide a private sanctuary for relaxation. Via: HGTV.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Griffith Park academy teaches lessons in golf -- and life

Owen Burke of East Hollywood always looks forward to his Father’s Day tradition when he and his three daughters – Lucy, 15, Hazel, 12, and Rose, 9 – hit the links at a local course, often in Griffith Park. While the girls may argue with each other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

‘This is hate’: Authorities investigating antisemitic flyers, banners seen across Los Angeles

Residents in Beverly Hills and Westwood woke up to antisemitic flyers stuffed in sand-filled baggies on their lawns over the weekend. “We were shocked and horrified. We heard our neighbors got it as well,” Sam Yebri, a Westwood resident who is also a candidate for L.A. City Council. “The sand is meant to weigh it down, throw it out of the car and get away quickly.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Infatuation

Where To Eat In LA After A Bad Week

Maybe you just got ghosted by your significant other of two years, your fridge broke on an 80-degree day, or your boss just told you that they need an attitude adjustment from you immediately. Some weeks can be great, but others dissolve into complete dumpster fires. And when it’s been one of those kind of weeks, you need comfort food. Whether you’re looking for a giant burger, a big plate of biryani, or a dessert to cry in, these are the LA spots to hit up after a bad week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

New hotel coming to Palmdale after OK from city planners

PALMDALE — A 120-room hotel got the go-ahead, Oct. 13, when the Palmdale Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and Site Plan Review for the project. The hotel, part of the TownePlace Suites chain by Marriott, will be on a 2.53-acre site at Trade Center Drive and West Avenue P-4. This places it in between the existing Embassy Suites and Element hotels.
PALMDALE, CA
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Fire Damages House In Pico Rivera

A fire damaged a house in Pico Rivera Monday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters sent to the 9200 block of Bascom Street at 1:27 p.m. extinguished the flames in the single-story building in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The cause of the...
PICO RIVERA, CA

