Taylor Swift releases new, highly anticipated album 'Midnights' after NFL game teaser

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Award-winning pop music star Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated new album following a teaser release during Thursday night's NFL game.

Swift's tenth studio album is titled "Midnights," and is apparently based on life experiences that occurred to her after hours.

A teaser of the album was released during the third quarter of the Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals.

Swift's self-titled debut album was released in 2006.

