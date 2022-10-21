Taylor Swift releases new, highly anticipated album 'Midnights' after NFL game teaser
Award-winning pop music star Taylor Swift released her highly anticipated new album following a teaser release during Thursday night's NFL game.
Swift's tenth studio album is titled "Midnights," and is apparently based on life experiences that occurred to her after hours.
A teaser of the album was released during the third quarter of the Thursday Night Football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals.
Swift's self-titled debut album was released in 2006.
