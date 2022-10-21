ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos vs. Jets broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

By Jon Heath
 4 days ago
The Denver Broncos (2-4) are set to host the New York Jets (4-2) at Empower Field at Mile High in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2:05 p.m. MT.

The AFC showdown will be regionally broadcast on CBS networks and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Charles Davis will call the game for CBS with Evan Washburn reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will air locally on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the blue areas on the map below will get the Broncos-Jets game on their local CBS channels, according to 506sports.com.

Denver leads the all-time series against New York 22-16-1, including a 26-0 win last year and a 37-28 victory in 2020. This week, the Broncos are considered 1.5-point favorites against the Jets, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

After hosting New York, Denver will travel to London to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8.

