King City, CA

pajaronian.com

Grizzlies stomp Harbor on Senior Day | High school football roundup

WATSONVILLE—It was a day full of mixed emotions for Pajaro Valley senior Eric Viveros who stepped on the football field for the final time on his home turf. The hefty lineman scored his first career touchdown to help lift the Grizzlies past Harbor High for a 41-16 blowout win in Pacific Coast Athletic League Santa Lucia Division play on Oct. 22.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Mariners edged by Palma’s last-second field goal | High school football

SALINAS—The race for first place in the Pacific Coast Athletics League Gabilan Division is not over for the Aptos High football team despite last week’s heartbreaking loss at Rabobank Stadium. The Mariners traveled to Salinas to face off against rival Palma, hoping to stay atop of the league...
APTOS, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning

A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
SAN MARTIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay

A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
SAN MARTIN, CA
KSBW.com

Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday

SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
kingcityrustler.com

Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 19, 2022

Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:10 p.m. Vehicle theft on Heidi Dr. 8:47 p.m. Family dispute on Pepper Dr. 10:21 a.m. Vandalism and theft on S El Camino Real. 10:45 a.m. Battery on Elm Av. 12:15 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 6th...
SALINAS, CA
KSBW.com

Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
CASTROVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Fifth annual Día de Muertos celebration returns Friday

WATSONVILLE—This Friday the Watsonville Film Festival (WFF) will present its Fifth Annual Día de Muertos celebration at Watsonville City Plaza. The event will feature a screening of the Disney/Pixar animated movie “Coco,” as well as music, dance and artwork inspired by the traditional Mexican holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distributions

WATSONVILLE—Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) Santa Cruz County is hosting five more drive-thru food distributions throughout the holiday season. The distributions are being held every other Monday, rain or shine at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville. The organization reported Oct. 24 that it...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Cal-Fire burned about 2000 acres over the last two days. But the prescribed burn went out a little farther than the agency expected. An extra 60 acres jumped out of their control line. And according to Unit Chief George Nunez of Cal-Fire BEU, the weather didn't help. “Last night, when the humidity The post Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Watsonville man shot in attempted homicide

WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was shot early Monday morning in front of a home on the 100 block of Paseo Drive in Watsonville. Watsonville Police Sgt. Brian Fulgoni said police received a call around 2am about some form of disturbance. Around that time police also received a call from Watsonville Community Hospital about a man who had been dropped off at the emergency room with at least one gunshot wound.
WATSONVILLE, CA
benitolink.com

Cooper’s Calling provides therapy horses to special needs children

Nine-year-old Charlie Fogerty, on the autism spectrum with sensory processing issues, knows exactly how he likes to ride a horse: backward while throwing a ball. And his favorite horse, JT, happily follows his commands as they make their way around the corral. JT is one of the therapy horses at Cooper’s Calling in Tres Pinos, trained to work with special needs children to help them gain confidence and independence.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Seaside woman charged in overdose death at Moose Lodge

DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On the morning of Aug. 28, 2022, Del Rey Oaks Police said they arrived at the Moose Lodge for reports of a dead 64-year-old man. Fernando Heredia Graf, of Seaside, was an employee at the lodge and was found dead when AMR and Seaside Fire arrived at the scene, said The post Seaside woman charged in overdose death at Moose Lodge appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

