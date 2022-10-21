Read full article on original website
pajaronian.com
Grizzlies stomp Harbor on Senior Day | High school football roundup
WATSONVILLE—It was a day full of mixed emotions for Pajaro Valley senior Eric Viveros who stepped on the football field for the final time on his home turf. The hefty lineman scored his first career touchdown to help lift the Grizzlies past Harbor High for a 41-16 blowout win in Pacific Coast Athletic League Santa Lucia Division play on Oct. 22.
pajaronian.com
Mariners edged by Palma’s last-second field goal | High school football
SALINAS—The race for first place in the Pacific Coast Athletics League Gabilan Division is not over for the Aptos High football team despite last week’s heartbreaking loss at Rabobank Stadium. The Mariners traveled to Salinas to face off against rival Palma, hoping to stay atop of the league...
SFist
Sunday Links: Preliminary Earthquake Shakes Up South Bay This Morning
A preliminary 2.7-magnitude tremor rattled off near Morgan Hill and San Martin this morning. Around 8:12 a.m. Sunday, the small earthquake shook the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken, and Hollister. [NBC Bay Area]. PG&E shutoffs are expected to continue in the Bay Area until Monday afternoon. Areas...
NBC Bay Area
Preliminary 2.7 Magnitude Quake Rattles the South Bay
A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck in the South Bay near Morgan Hill and San Martin Sunday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 8:12 a.m. and rattled near the areas of San Martin, Morgan Hill, Gilroy, Interlaken and Hollister. No other information was...
KSBW.com
Cell phone outage strikes Central Coast Sunday
SALINAS, Calif. — Some people on the Central Coast experienced cellphone outages Sunday. There were multiple reports that cell service was out around Monterey County. Several carriers appeared to be impacted. In an email, Monterey County said they don’t know what caused the outage but reminded people if they...
kingcityrustler.com
Salinas Valley Police Reports | Published Oct. 19, 2022
Police Reports are obtained from the local police departments. 1:10 p.m. Vehicle theft on Heidi Dr. 8:47 p.m. Family dispute on Pepper Dr. 10:21 a.m. Vandalism and theft on S El Camino Real. 10:45 a.m. Battery on Elm Av. 12:15 p.m. Vehicle towed (expired registration over six months) on 6th...
Loma Prieta earthquake shook Central Coast 33 years ago. See pictures of destruction
“It’s like somebody had stuff in a box and shook the box around,” one Hollister resident said in 1989.
KSBW.com
Fight near Watsonville High School on Friday being investigated
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — A criminal investigation is underway after a fight broke out near Watsonville High School Friday morning. The School Resource Officer has been in contact with all parties involved. School officials are also conducting a parallel investigation. Due to minors being involved and that this is an...
KSBW.com
Phil's Fish Market announces new location in Castroville
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — Amid speculation as to where it would move,Phil's Fish Market has announced their new location will be in Castroville, California. They are finalizing the preparation of their new location on Merritt Street. It is just three miles from their old Moss Landing location. They are expecting to open in two to three weeks.
pajaronian.com
Fifth annual Día de Muertos celebration returns Friday
WATSONVILLE—This Friday the Watsonville Film Festival (WFF) will present its Fifth Annual Día de Muertos celebration at Watsonville City Plaza. The event will feature a screening of the Disney/Pixar animated movie “Coco,” as well as music, dance and artwork inspired by the traditional Mexican holiday, also known as Day of the Dead.
pajaronian.com
Second Harvest holding drive-thru food distributions
WATSONVILLE—Second Harvest Food Bank (SHFB) Santa Cruz County is hosting five more drive-thru food distributions throughout the holiday season. The distributions are being held every other Monday, rain or shine at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 2601 East Lake Ave. in Watsonville. The organization reported Oct. 24 that it...
KSBW.com
2 Watsonville men arrested for buying samurai swords with fraudulent credit card information
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Two Watsonville men were arrested for spending nearly $8,000 with fraudulent credit card information, according to police. The arrests were made outside a cigarette store in Watsonville after police say an employee at another store alerted them of the suspects. The men spent almost $8,000 on...
Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Cal-Fire burned about 2000 acres over the last two days. But the prescribed burn went out a little farther than the agency expected. An extra 60 acres jumped out of their control line. And according to Unit Chief George Nunez of Cal-Fire BEU, the weather didn't help. “Last night, when the humidity The post Salinas perscribed burn concerns causes air quality concerns appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville man shot in attempted homicide
WATSONVILLE—A Watsonville man was shot early Monday morning in front of a home on the 100 block of Paseo Drive in Watsonville. Watsonville Police Sgt. Brian Fulgoni said police received a call around 2am about some form of disturbance. Around that time police also received a call from Watsonville Community Hospital about a man who had been dropped off at the emergency room with at least one gunshot wound.
benitolink.com
Cooper’s Calling provides therapy horses to special needs children
Nine-year-old Charlie Fogerty, on the autism spectrum with sensory processing issues, knows exactly how he likes to ride a horse: backward while throwing a ball. And his favorite horse, JT, happily follows his commands as they make their way around the corral. JT is one of the therapy horses at Cooper’s Calling in Tres Pinos, trained to work with special needs children to help them gain confidence and independence.
KSBW.com
10 people burned by antifreeze leak on Hearst Castle bus, fire officials say
SAN SIMEON, Calif. — Cal Fire San Luis Obispo Unit responded to an antifreeze leak on a bus at Hearst Castle Saturday afternoon. State Parks officials say the bus was transporting visitors for a tour at the castle. Fire officials say the call came in at around 2:38 p.m....
Seaside woman charged in overdose death at Moose Lodge
DEL REY OAKS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On the morning of Aug. 28, 2022, Del Rey Oaks Police said they arrived at the Moose Lodge for reports of a dead 64-year-old man. Fernando Heredia Graf, of Seaside, was an employee at the lodge and was found dead when AMR and Seaside Fire arrived at the scene, said The post Seaside woman charged in overdose death at Moose Lodge appeared first on KION546.
Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported
After a string of catalytic converter thefts in Hollister, police patrolled the riverbed this week in an effort to find evidence that could lead to a suspect. The post Hollister Police patrols riverbed after multiple catalytic converter thefts reported appeared first on KION546.
