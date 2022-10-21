Read full article on original website
Related
See Where the ‘And Just Like That…’ Cast Lives! Inside the Homes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Her Costars
There’s nothing more fabulous than the lives of the And Just Like That… characters! Much like the iconic roles they portray on the HBO Max series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon live in glamorous homes. The Sex and the City sequel has taken viewers all...
Hulu's Series Ramy Is Making a Serious Case for Sustainable Fashion
Style and cinematography, for many, have been a vehicle for storytelling, self-expression, self-reflection, and even a spiritual experience. No other modern-day series, in my mind, quite shows how these two art forms serve that purpose quite like Hulu's original series Ramy. The dramedy follows the life of Muslim American protagonist Ramy Hassan and his family and friends as they navigate their relationships to their faith, their identities, and the general plights of living in the twenty-first century. Since its release in 2019, it's been met with critical acclaim for its ability to make its viewers cry, cheer, cackle, and cringe all in one episode. But more than visceral reactions it can conjure from its viewers, it provides an even deeper service: representation.
Steven Spielberg‘s ‘The Fabelmans’ to Open MoMA’s The Contenders Series (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical look at his movie-loving childhood, will kick off the 15th edition of “The Contenders” at The Museum of Modern Art. The annual program, which features a wide range of many of the awards season’s most critically acclaimed films, along with some well-reviewed blockbusters, will run from Nov. 10, 2022, through Jan. 19, 2023. The lineup includes indie fare like Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking”; international features such as Santiago Mitre’s “Argentina, 1985” and Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO”; and more populist works like Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and...
10 Now-Obvious Trends New Housewife Jenna Lyons Kick-Started in the 2000s
This weekend, Bravo's seemingly endless roster of cast members met in NYC for BravoCon, an annual celebration of everything from Summer House to the entire Real Housewives franchise. In true Bravo fashion, the drama was plentiful. But it wasn't until a mid-convention taping of Watch What Happens Live that the most surprising and shocking announcement was made: Jenna Lyons is becoming a housewife—a Real Housewife of New York City, that is.
Guillermo del Toro’s chilling new horror series is finally on Netflix
Guillermo del Toro’s new Netflix horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities, which hit the streamer on Tuesday, is in many respects a throwback to fantasy anthology series both past and present — from Outer Limits to Black Mirror and The Twilight Zone. “Hundreds of years ago,” del Toro explained...
Anne Hathaway's Airport Outfit Includes the Pants Every Frequent Flyer Avoids
By now, everybody knows that jeans—especially rigid, non-stretch ones—are best kept in your carry-on when traveling as opposed to on your actual person. After all, sitting in tight jeans can be difficult enough without adding in a long plane ride. And yet, that didn't stop Anne Hathaway from hopping on a flight to LAX last week in perhaps the stiffest possible style: cargo jeans.
Camila Mendes's Partnership With Loops Is a No-Brainer
Camila Mendes is a “no bullshit” kind of person. And as someone who is measured, dignified, and to the point, it’s no wonder her approach to skincare is just as straightforward. Knowing this, a partnership with Loops seems like a no-brainer for the Riverdale and Do Revenge actress. The skincare brand is centered around hydrogel masks that deliver potent, high-quality ingredients to your face in 10 minutes flat.
whowhatwear
Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Fashion and style, decoded.https://www.whowhatwear.com/
Comments / 0