Style and cinematography, for many, have been a vehicle for storytelling, self-expression, self-reflection, and even a spiritual experience. No other modern-day series, in my mind, quite shows how these two art forms serve that purpose quite like Hulu's original series Ramy. The dramedy follows the life of Muslim American protagonist Ramy Hassan and his family and friends as they navigate their relationships to their faith, their identities, and the general plights of living in the twenty-first century. Since its release in 2019, it's been met with critical acclaim for its ability to make its viewers cry, cheer, cackle, and cringe all in one episode. But more than visceral reactions it can conjure from its viewers, it provides an even deeper service: representation.

7 DAYS AGO