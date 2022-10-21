Read full article on original website
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
NASDAQ
8 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks in 2022
Monthly dividend stocks are useful for investors in search of a source of income in the form of regular payments, which can be beneficial during retirement. Some investors may also choose to invest in monthly dividend stocks during bear markets when the prices of their stocks are dropping. Regardless of...
MySanAntonio
Shutterstock: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $23 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of...
MySanAntonio
Industrias Bachoco: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CELAYA, Mexico (AP) _ Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV (IBA) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $47.8 million. The Celaya, Mexico-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. The poultry producer posted revenue of $1.22 billion in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
MySanAntonio
Logitech: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) _ Logitech International SA (LOGI) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $82.1 million. The Lausanne, Switzerland-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and stock option expense, were 84 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall...
Benzinga
Xerox Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
Xerox Holdings XRX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Xerox Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40. Xerox Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Avangrid's Earnings
Avangrid AGR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Avangrid will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33. Avangrid bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
Zacks.com
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 21st
DAC - Free Report) : This company which is an owner of leading international containerships, chartering vessels to many of the world's largest liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days. Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus. Danaos Corporation...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For PJT Partners
PJT Partners PJT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that PJT Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96. PJT Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Centene Q3 Earnings
Centene CNC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Centene beat estimated earnings by 4.84%, reporting an EPS of $1.3 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $3.46 billion from the same period last...
Recap: Coca-Cola Q3 Earnings
Coca-Cola KO reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 06:55 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Coca-Cola beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $1.02 billion from the same period last...
Recap: First Merchants Q3 Earnings
First Merchants FRME reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Merchants beat estimated earnings by 2.75%, reporting an EPS of $1.12 versus an estimate of $1.09. Revenue was up $30.12 million from the same...
Zacks.com
Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Now According to the Zacks Rank
In September, prices for a wide range of goods and services increased more than expected as inflationary pressure continued to adversely impact the U.S. economy. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the consumer price index (CPI) advanced 0.4% in September, more than the Dow Jones’ estimate of an increase of 0.3%.
Recap: Capital City Bank Group Q3 Earnings
Capital City Bank Group CCBG reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Capital City Bank Group beat estimated earnings by 1.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.66. Revenue was up $2.02...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment AGNC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-24. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AGNC Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56. AGNC Investment bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Outlook For Hawaiian Holdings
Hawaiian Holdings HA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Hawaiian Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.19. Hawaiian Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Archer-Daniels Midland: Q3 Earnings Insights
Archer-Daniels Midland ADM reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Archer-Daniels Midland beat estimated earnings by 31.91%, reporting an EPS of $1.86 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $4.34 billion from the same...
Southern States: Q3 Earnings Insights
Southern States SSBK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Southern States beat estimated earnings by 20.31%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.64. Revenue was up $4.62 million from the same...
