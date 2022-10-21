Video of One of London's 'Creepiest' Pieces of History Gives Us the Shivers

This is totally worth a visit.

If you're a fan of creepy, scary and quirky, you might want to head across the pond! This fascinating destination should be a 'must visit' on your next trip to London . You'll be shivering and get goose bumps - and it wont be from the weather!

A new video on TikTok that was shared by @livinglondonhistory shows us this spooky stop in London. Check out his clip to find out about this creepy spot. You might need to cover your eyes for this one!

The Hardy Tree is an old ash tree that is surrounded by a ring of tightly-packed overlapping gravestones that are entwined in a cluster of gnarled roots. Created by Thomas Hardy, he was tasked with creating a solution for the overcrowded graveyards being problematic to the growing British Railway system and tracks. Hence, he moved gravestones in a tightly packed fashion to make way for growth and progress for the railway. Now, that's history!

TikTok viewers really enjoyed this video, and we did too! Very cool!

Ghostly and scary might not be your cup of tea, but the history behind the Hardy Tree is quite captivating and educational. The creativity Hardy used in finding a solution to a problem is brilliant!