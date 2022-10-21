ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
The Independent

Midterm polls – live: Pennsylvania forecasts Fetterman tying Dr Oz as Abbott surges past Beto in Texas

With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania on Thursday for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he appeared at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.Mr Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to...
Mother Jones

A Disturbing Number of Americans Endorse Violence to “Stop Voter Fraud” and Return Trump to Power

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the final weeks before the 2022 midterms, faced with multiple government investigations, Donald Trump has tripled down on a disturbing pattern of incitement. He continues to stoke grievance and fear and use inflammatory rhetoric that is likely to instigate random followers to violence, a technique experts call stochastic terrorism. In recent speeches, Trump has denounced “vicious” political adversaries as “thugs,” “zealots,” and “tyrants” and has warned supporters of a domestic menace: “Despite great outside dangers from other countries, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our own country.”
The Independent

Midterm election predictions – live: Forecaster warns to ‘expect anything’ as polls remain tight

The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
Washington Examiner

Soros-backed nonprofit group may have illegally used federal grants: GOP

EXCLUSIVE — A former Trump administration official and two congressional Republicans are demanding that President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services conduct an "audit" of its grants to a George Soros-funded nonprofit group to ensure the money hasn't been used illegally. Alianza Americas, an immigration advocacy group,...
CBS News

Candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race debate tonight as midterms approach

Senate candidates in Pennsylvania will face off tonight in their first and only debate. CBS News Battleground Tracker polling shows the Democrat, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, just 2 points ahead of Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Pennsylvania, and then CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez discuss the race.
Washington Examiner

With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory

Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
