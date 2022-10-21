Read full article on original website
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Midterm polls – live: Pennsylvania forecasts Fetterman tying Dr Oz as Abbott surges past Beto in Texas
With three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterm elections, Joe Biden campaigned in Pennsylvania on Thursday for his party’s Senate and gubernatorial nominees in a critical battleground state.Alongside a speech in Pittsburgh, he appeared at a fundraiser for Senate candidate John Fetterman, whose race against Republican Mehmet Oz appears to be tightening. One poll this week showed the two men within the statistical margin of error even after a summer in which Dr Oz made multiple missteps.Mr Biden has outlined a plan to bring down gas prices amid still-high inflation telling oil companies to...
Polls show Republicans flip key metric in 2022 midterm elections, Democrats 'blew their lead'
In September, some commentators were confident Democrats might be able to avoid a "red wave," but with just three weeks to midterm election day, momentum from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and President Biden’s string of summer legislative wins could be waning. Polling for the 2022 generic congressional...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
The One Poll That Shows Why Democrats Should Worry About the Midterms
A clear majority of registered voters believe Republicans would handle the economy better than President Biden's party.
The Record Number Of Early Voters Hints At Midterm Election Outcomes
We know that Democrats specifically have pushed for early voting in recent elections (via Forbes). That said, most Americans, regardless of party, stand behind having the option to vote early according to a recent Gallup poll. Still, more Democrats favor measures that encourage early voting. Consider that historically, when large...
Female Democrat voters tell NY Times they're shifting to GOP over economic concerns: 'It's all about cost'
The New York Times highlighted Democratic women and independent voters leaning more to the right this election because of the economy and inflation.
Pollster warns of post-midterm ‘civil war’ if voters don’t accept election results
With less than three weeks to go until voters have their say in the midterms, a pollster is warning of a potential “civil war” if Maga candidates don’t accept the results. Republican pollster Frank Luntz made his ominous warnings while appearing on Friday morning’s Morning Joe, where...
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP to Hold Senate With Two Weeks to Midterm
Election forecasters say that Democrats and Republicans are in a close race for control of the Senate ahead of the midterms. However, some analysts believe Democrats have an edge and are likely to maintain control of the upper chamber after this year's election. FiveThirtyEight predicts that Democrats have a 55...
A Disturbing Number of Americans Endorse Violence to “Stop Voter Fraud” and Return Trump to Power
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the final weeks before the 2022 midterms, faced with multiple government investigations, Donald Trump has tripled down on a disturbing pattern of incitement. He continues to stoke grievance and fear and use inflammatory rhetoric that is likely to instigate random followers to violence, a technique experts call stochastic terrorism. In recent speeches, Trump has denounced “vicious” political adversaries as “thugs,” “zealots,” and “tyrants” and has warned supporters of a domestic menace: “Despite great outside dangers from other countries, our biggest threat remains the sick, sinister and evil people from within our own country.”
New York Times article warns Democrats' worst midterm fears being realized: 'Red October has arrived'
A New York Times article sounded the alarm on Thursday with a warning to Democrats that “Red October” is here as critical midterm elections are a few weeks away.
Midterm election predictions – live: Forecaster warns to ‘expect anything’ as polls remain tight
The president’s party almost always performs poorly during the midterm elections and recent polling from FiveThirtyEight seems to hint that could be true again this November.The generic congressional ballot is a poll question that asks people across the country which party - without specifying the candidate - they intend to vote for for Congress.As recently as 13 Oct, Democrats led by 1.1 percentage points in FiveThirtyEight’s generic congressional ballot polling average. That soft lead has begun to reverse course as now the Republicans lead in this polling average by 0.5 points. Republican Ron DeSantis took the debate stage on...
Latinos Tired of Being GOP's 'Political Piñatas' but Dems 'a Decade Behind'
Hispanic Americans are the fastest-growing racial and ethnic group in the U.S. electorate since the last midterm elections.
Washington Examiner
Soros-backed nonprofit group may have illegally used federal grants: GOP
EXCLUSIVE — A former Trump administration official and two congressional Republicans are demanding that President Joe Biden's Department of Health and Human Services conduct an "audit" of its grants to a George Soros-funded nonprofit group to ensure the money hasn't been used illegally. Alianza Americas, an immigration advocacy group,...
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
Arizona voters file complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot boxes
Multiple Arizona voters have filed formal complaints against armed vigilantes patrolling ballot drop boxes near Phoenix. And with just two weeks to go until the midterm elections, some candidates are even pushing theories of voter fraud in the state. Republican Kari Lake, who is running for governor, has been pushing...
Should Mass. keep a law to let undocumented immigrants get driver’s licenses? Here’s what to know about Question 4.
Voters will have the final say on a controversial law passed earlier this year. Earlier this year, the state Legislature overrode a veto from Gov. Charlie Baker to pass a law allowing undocumented immigrants to receive Massachusetts driver’s licenses starting next year. But now voters will get the final...
Candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race debate tonight as midterms approach
Senate candidates in Pennsylvania will face off tonight in their first and only debate. CBS News Battleground Tracker polling shows the Democrat, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, just 2 points ahead of Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports from Pennsylvania, and then CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright and CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist Leslie Sanchez discuss the race.
Washington Examiner
With immigration, Biden tries 'open windows' theory
Rudy Giuliani’s reputation has suffered recently, but 30 years ago, he was “America’s mayor,” the New York crusader who beat back crime by operationalizing James Wilson and George Kelling’s “broken windows theory.” The idea is that taking minor crime seriously sends a message of intolerance for lawbreaking more generally. People shape up.
CBS News Battleground Tracker poll: Pennsylvania Senate contest narrows
The party bases are consolidating around their candidates in the Pennsylvania Senate race, now a toss-up contest with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman ahead by two points heading into their debate Tuesday night. He led by five points a month ago. To the extent there is attitudinal change, it's partly driven...
