Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The Road
2022 October Shreveport High School Invite Swim Meet
Cross Country Trails - Benton Tiger Tracks 2022
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung Weekend
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of Season
This Haunted Maze Is a New Shreveport Favorite
Do you smell that? Yes, we are all smelling the pumpkin spice take over Shreveport-Bossier. Some of us are eager to do all the fall things and right now everyone seems to be going to Dixie Maze Farms. For several years now Dixie Maze has been the attraction for all...
Bert Kreishcher’s Tour Is Coming to Brookshire Grocery Arena
There Are Several Shreveport-Bossier Residents Freaking Out With Excitement. Several of my friends have traveled to Dallas and New Orleans to see Bert perform. He is a captivating hilarious performer who has stolen the hearts of comedy lovers. The Machine Is Coming to Bossier and He Is Not Bringing the...
Shreveport Louisiana’s Prize-Fest Winners of 2022
Prize Fest has been a huge staple in Shreveport for several years. The folks at Prize Fest work tirelessly to make sure things go off without a hitch, and their work shines through. Prize Fest 2022 was no different. People from all over came to compete for some absolutely amazing...
ktalnews.com
Calumet donates printers to Caddo schools
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle School received color printers from Calumet Shreveport Tuesday. Calumet said in a release Monday that teachers at two Caddo schools were asked to make wish lists that the company could use to support them. Teachers at Queensborough Elementary School and Fair Park Middle school were gifted 25 color printers from their wish lists.
q973radio.com
The Most Annoying Things People in Shreveport Say…
What’s something that only ANNOYING people around the Shreveport-Bossier area say? Reddit came up with 75 different phrases we hate to hear. If you use any of them consistently, you might be an “annoying person.” Here are a few highlights . . . What term or phrase for Shreveport would you add to this list??
KTBS
Gov. Edwards to tour Shreveport medical facility Monday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards will pay Shreveport a visit Monday afternoon. According to a release from his office, he'll tour LSU Health Shreveport's new Center of Medical Education and Emerging Viral Threats. The facility is currently under construction.
Huge Estate Sale in Shreveport from Legendary Business
I have so many fond memories of long leisurely lunches with friends. The quiche was one of my favorites. But I also loved to try the specialty teas they would have each day. My Mom also loved this place. We would sit under the great painting of the Queen and talk about all the things going on in the world. The Glenwood Tea Room was such a calming and happy place for miss. I sure do miss it.
KTBS
Third petition held to stop adult store in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - A third petition drive was held to stop an adult store in West Shreveport. Organizers were out Saturday to collect more signatures against a Hustler Hollywood store from coming to the financial plaza near the interstate. Derrick L Henderson, along with volunteers from neighborhoods throughout Shreveport City Council District G and with support from Shreveport Community Church and Mt Olive Missionary Baptist Church of Greenwood, hosted the petition drive by request from individuals who couldn't make the first two drives.
Red River Bank and FHLB Dallas Award $24K to Shreveport Nonprofits
SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded $24,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funding to two community organizations in Louisiana during a ceremonial check presentation today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005494/en/ Representatives from Red River Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas joined to award $24,000 to two local workforce development nonprofits in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. (Photo: Business Wire)
q973radio.com
Leslie Jordan’s Shreveport Connection
Leslie Jordan single handily got so many of us through the pandemic with his comedy and instagram videos, and those videos and his hilarious characters on “WILL AND GRACE” and “CALL ME KAT” will live on forever, and sadly the comedian and actor was killed in a crash on Monday at the age of 67 after suffering some sort of medical emergency while driving; but, did you know he spent time in Shreveport filming a series in the early 2000’s?
Where’s the Best Place for a Family Photo Shoot in Shreveport?
We've all seen the family photos of everyone wearing khaki and white on a beach vacation... but if you want a family photo taken here in Shreveport, where there is no white sandy beach with the ocean in the background, where do you go?. I know the R.W. Norton Art...
What’s a Russian Manicure and Can I Get One in Shreveport?
Russian manicures are all the rage on TikTok, but they're somewhat controversial. The manicure technique came out of Russia and spread quickly to Ukraine, Uzbekistan, and Kazakhstan. Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Jasmine Tookes swear by the technique, but what is it?. A Russian manicure is essentially a...
marioncoherald.com
Slave quarters to be moved in Jefferson
A group of volunteers came together Saturday to protect and preserve a little bit of history from Jefferson’s past. Listed with the Library of Congress as the “Rowell Deware Dependency, 202 Dixon Street, Jefferson, Marion County, Texas” the structure had been vacant for decades when owners Jerry and Barbara Cavalier purchased the property 25-years ago.
Shreveport Attorney Trina Chu Pleads ‘No Contest’
Trina Chu, a Shreveport attorney arrested in 2020 as she ran for a judicial position, pleaded no contest to one count of Offenses Against Intellectual Property Monday, October 24, 2022, in Caddo District Court. 48 year-old Chu was set for a bench trial but resolved the matter with a plea.
Best Places and Times to See Fall Foliage in North Louisiana
It's the time of year when even the dogs don't mind going outdside and taking a little walk. Fall... my favorite time of the year. As temperatures begin to drop, you will start smelling fireplaces in the neigborhood, pumpkins begin appearing in peoples' lawn decorations, and of course, there are Christmas displays are already up in the stores.
Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit
Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
ktalnews.com
Changes coming for school zone speeding tickets after flashing lights delay
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Changes in school zone speeding cameras are coming after drivers say they received tickets when the school zone lights weren’t flashing. Drivers received tickets around Captain Shreve High School after cameras captured them speeding in the school zone. The problem is the lights indicating drivers were entering a school zone were not flashing.
KTBS
SWEPCO working to restore power from overnight storms
SHREVEPORT, La. - Storms late Monday and early Tuesday across the ArkLaTex brought some much needed rainfall to the area, but also caused some problems. Thousands were left without power when trees and strong winds brought down power lines. At 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, SWEPCO was reporting about 4,300 customers without...
KSLA
Home in Bossier destroyed by fire
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Bossier City early Monday morning. It happened Monday, Oct. 24 around 7:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Edgar Street. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. Officials believe a homeless individual may have been staying in the abandoned home. Nobody was found inside after the fire.
Bossier Sheriff to Send Bull to Sale If Not Claimed By Monday
While I'll own up to the fact that I'm not much of a livestock judge, this animal gives me the impression that if he were mine, and he was missing, I'd be out night and day trying to locate him. However, this animal was found wandering loose on Friday, October...
