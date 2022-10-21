Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
Penn State Freshman Tracker: One Lion burns redshirt, another makes first start vs Minnesota
Penn State football freshmen again played a prominent role in a 45-17 victory over Minnesota. For the first time this season, that collection included multiple starters, as linebacker Abdul Carter joined running back Nick Singleton as a first-teamer against the Golden Gophers. Carter ascended to the starting lineup at Will...
No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State: 11 Buckeyes to know
Penn State is set for one of its biggest games of the season when Ohio State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions appeared to get back on track against Minnesota over the weekend, but the Buckeyes are one of the most formidable teams in the country this season with their eyes on the College Football Playoff.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
Updates: Penn State coaches, players talk Ohio State game week
Game Week 8 of the 2022 Penn State football season is underway in Happy Valley. The No. 13 Nittany Lions (6-1) host No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) for a noon Saturday kickoff in Beaver Stadium. Coming off a bounce-back win over Minnesota, we resume our standard game week coverage flow...
2024 RB Maxwell Woods a prospect to know
Chanhassen (Minn.) 2024 running back Maxwell Woods has no offers yet but is a prospect who could gain a lot of traction in the coming months. Woods (5-10, 180 pounds) had 1,142 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing in seven regular season games. "I’ve been talking to North Dakota State and...
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 'Bigger fish to fry' than PSU's James Franklin 'whining' about halftime skirmish
Michigan football enters off an open week, following its Oct. 15 win over Penn State, but discussion of that game continued Monday. At halftime in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the two teams exchanged words in Michigan Stadium's tunnel while the Nittany Lions allegedly blocked the Wolverines from entering their locker room, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. At his regularly scheduled press conference Monday, Harbaugh was asked about that situation as well as comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin in which he called Michigan's tunnel setup "a problem."
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Penn State RB Keyvone Lee sidelined vs Minnesota
Penn State is down to two scholarship running backs Saturday night against Minnesota. Although he initially appeared in uniform before kickoff, Nittany Lions junior Keyvone Lee did not participate in pregame warmups with positional peers and, before halftime, he was spotted on the sideline in street clothes. This development followed...
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach preparing for 'huge challenge' at Penn State
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's weekly press conference. Day met with the media after noon today to preview Saturday's match-up at No. 13 Penn State (noon, FOX). Follow Coach Day's comments in real time in the replies below. The first 25 minutes of the press conference...
247Sports
56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0