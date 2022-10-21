Leslie Jordan, Emmy-winning actor, comedian, and writer best known for his roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire passed away on Monday, October 24th at the age of 67. Jordan was driving in Hollywood when it is suspected he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s talent agent, Sarabeth Schedeen, said to CNN. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO