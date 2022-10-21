Read full article on original website
Keke Palmer Goes Full Vamp In Vintage Saint Laurent at Wearable Art Gala
Keke Palmer had a date with the Knowles-Lawson family on Saturday night and delved into the Saint Laurent archives. Palmer attended the Wearable Art Gala at the WACO Theater Center in Santa Monica, an event co-founded by Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her second husband Richard Lawson. This year’s theme was based on the art and fashion of the Harlem Renaissance, and guests dressed accordingly, including Palmer in her vintage gown.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Patti Harrison Enters the Surreal World of Loewe
Chatting with actress and comedian Patti Harrison is dangerous: you get so lost in what she’s saying that before you know it, nearly two hours have passed and you’re late for your dinner plans. Her stiletto-sharp sense of humor and absurdist perception of the world is undercut by a humility and kindness that can only be bred in small-town America. She’s at once grounded and absolutely far-out, making a perfect match for Loewe’s surreal fall/winter 2022 collection.
Rollins College radio station WPRK hosts Fox Fest with headliner Kaelin Ellis next month
Rollins College is hosting the annual Fox Fest outdoor concert next month to celebrate the 70th birthday of the school's radio station WPRK’S 91.5 FM. WPRK aka the “voice of Rollins College'' (or "the best in basement radio" for those who've been listening for awhile) has been broadcasting music and community programming since 1952. The student-run radio station is holding their annual Fox Fest on Bush Lawn at Rollins College with a stacked lineup of local and regional musicians.
Chloë Sevigny Is Keeping the Big Pants Trend Alive
There was a time this summer when it seemed like celebrities just couldn’t get enough of big pants. From Tracee Ellis Ross to the Hadid sisters, tight bottoms were a thing of the past, it was all about big and billowy. One would think this trend would continue into fall, and as the temperatures dropped, celebrities would take solace in these large swaths of fabric keeping their legs warm, but oddly enough, the interest has died down over the past couple of weeks. That’s where Chloë Sevigny comes in. The perennial fashion It girl is here to say that big pants aren’t going anywhere, and as we know, whatever Sevingy says, goes.
R.I.P. Leslie Jordan: Viola Davis and More Remember the Comedian and Actor
Leslie Jordan, Emmy-winning actor, comedian, and writer best known for his roles on Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and Hearts Afire passed away on Monday, October 24th at the age of 67. Jordan was driving in Hollywood when it is suspected he suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the side of a building. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” Jordan’s talent agent, Sarabeth Schedeen, said to CNN. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”
Blue Ivy Carter Bid Over $80K at the Wearable Art Gala Auction
Blue Ivy is a big spender. So much so that, she wound up in a five-figure bidding war for some jewelry at her Grandma’s Wearable Art Gala over the weekend. Blue Ivy offered up over $80,000 on a pair of Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings that her grandmother was wearing that evening. The earrings once belonged to her mother, so it seems like they’re just being passed around the immediate family. In the end, Blue’s participation only drove up the price, because she eventually lost to the founder of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez and her husband Melvin, who finally won with a bid of $105,000. She did manage to outbid Tyler Perry first, though.
