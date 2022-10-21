Read full article on original website
Penn State Freshman Tracker: One Lion burns redshirt, another makes first start vs Minnesota
Penn State football freshmen again played a prominent role in a 45-17 victory over Minnesota. For the first time this season, that collection included multiple starters, as linebacker Abdul Carter joined running back Nick Singleton as a first-teamer against the Golden Gophers. Carter ascended to the starting lineup at Will...
No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 2 Ohio State: 11 Buckeyes to know
Penn State is set for one of its biggest games of the season when Ohio State visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday. The Nittany Lions appeared to get back on track against Minnesota over the weekend, but the Buckeyes are one of the most formidable teams in the country this season with their eyes on the College Football Playoff.
Updates: Penn State coaches, players talk Ohio State game week
Game Week 8 of the 2022 Penn State football season is underway in Happy Valley. The No. 13 Nittany Lions (6-1) host No. 2 Ohio State (7-0) for a noon Saturday kickoff in Beaver Stadium. Coming off a bounce-back win over Minnesota, we resume our standard game week coverage flow...
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 'Bigger fish to fry' than PSU's James Franklin 'whining' about halftime skirmish
Michigan football enters off an open week, following its Oct. 15 win over Penn State, but discussion of that game continued Monday. At halftime in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the two teams exchanged words in Michigan Stadium's tunnel while the Nittany Lions allegedly blocked the Wolverines from entering their locker room, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. At his regularly scheduled press conference Monday, Harbaugh was asked about that situation as well as comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin in which he called Michigan's tunnel setup "a problem."
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach preparing for 'huge challenge' at Penn State
We have video of Ohio State coach Ryan Day's weekly press conference. Day met with the media after noon today to preview Saturday's match-up at No. 13 Penn State (noon, FOX). Follow Coach Day's comments in real time in the replies below. The first 25 minutes of the press conference...
Minnesota Basketball Recruiting: Wisconsin 2025 TJ Stuttley Talks Gopher Visit
Fresh off his invitation and experience with Team USA, Onalaska (WI) shooting guard TJ Stuttley took an unofficial visit to Minnesota last Friday. Gopher Illustrated caught up with Stuttley following his visit to Minneapolis. Stuttley is a 6'4 175 pound wing who is now a sophomore. As an Onalaska freshman,...
Penn State's Chop Robinson, Landon Tengwall not in uniform vs Minnesota
A pair of Penn State football contributors are not in uniform ahead of a Saturday night kickoff against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Defensive end Chop Robinson and offensive guard Landon Tengwall were each observers during pregame warmups, and they will miss a White Out matchup versus Minnesota. The Nittany Lions...
Penn State moves up in national rankings after rebounding vs. Minnesota
Penn State moved up slightly in the national rankings following a resounding bounce-back win against Minnesota on Saturday. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll and in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, both of which were released Sunday afternoon. Penn State entered Saturday ranked No. 16 in both polls.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Penn State RB Keyvone Lee sidelined vs Minnesota
Penn State is down to two scholarship running backs Saturday night against Minnesota. Although he initially appeared in uniform before kickoff, Nittany Lions junior Keyvone Lee did not participate in pregame warmups with positional peers and, before halftime, he was spotted on the sideline in street clothes. This development followed...
Check out photos from Penn State football’s White Out game at Beaver Stadium
Penn State marked Homecoming with the one-of-a-kind White Out game.
Top247 WR Tyseer Denmark recaps Penn State visit ahead of decision
Four-star receiver Tyseer Denmark breaks down his latest visit to Penn State ahead of his decision next month.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
2024 RB Maxwell Woods a prospect to know
Chanhassen (Minn.) 2024 running back Maxwell Woods has no offers yet but is a prospect who could gain a lot of traction in the coming months. Woods (5-10, 180 pounds) had 1,142 yards and 16 touchdowns rushing in seven regular season games. "I’ve been talking to North Dakota State and...
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
College Football World Reacts To Viral Photographer Video
When stadium security couldn't get things done, a photographer stepped in. Saturday night, a fan ran onto the field during the Penn State vs. Minnesota game. The fan was running around on the field for a little while, before a photographer decided to take things into his own hands. "FAN...
Penn State police urge community to avoid event featuring Proud Boys founder
“Provocateurs love nothing more than to fill a room with protesters and record it as content for their online platforms. As a community, we should not advance their purposes.”
George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
