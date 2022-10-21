Read full article on original website
Related
Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Thursday's "Resident Evil" Showcase gave fans of the legendary horror franchise plenty to be excited about. In addition to shrinking Lady Dimitrescu for a returning "Mercenaries" game mode, Capcom also provided a look at gameplay for the upcoming "Resident Evil 4" remake. Looking to follow in the footsteps of the critically acclaimed remakes for "Resident Evil 2" and "Resident Evil 3," "Resident Evil 4" is set for release March 24, 2023. Like many new AAA games that come out, it's prompted one question in particular: Will it be available on Nintendo Switch?
digitalspy.com
The best Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Winters' Expansion DLC deals
Additional content for Resident Evil Village is just around the corner, with the Winters' Expansion DLC set for release on Friday, October 28 alongside Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a bundle that includes both the base game and all the new DLC. The Winters' Expansion DLC includes a brand-new third-person...
msn.com
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Latest Trailer Reveals New Ghost Puppy, Greavard
A new trailer has been released for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, giving fans their first glimpse at a brand-new ghost-type Pokemon found in the Paldea region. The trailer, which can be seen below, is shot from the perspective of a student from Naranja Academy, the school in which players will be enrolled in Scarlet and Violet. The student is walking through a field at night searching for ghost-type Pokemon. After first encountering Mimikyu and Gengar, the student happens upon a new, ghostly puppy Pokemon called Greavard.
NME
‘V Rising’ is getting new DLC and going free to play for Halloween
To help you get into the spirit of the season, Stunlock Studios’ survival game V Rising is going free to play this Halloween. From October 28 until November 1, V Rising will be free to play – a free weekend that comes a day after the game becomes playable on GeForce Now.
Digital Trends
Bayonetta 3 review: excellent action game is the true queen of the multiverse
The prologue of Bayonetta 3 is more thrilling than the grand finale of most Hollywood blockbusters. The camera pushes in on a serene New York City day as the titular Bayonetta is out for a casual stroll, bag of bread in hand. Of course, everything goes to hell in minutes. A punk rocker wielding a katana falls from the sky, a massive kaiju barrels toward the city in a tidal wave, and Bayonetta is left kicking the crap out of a cruise ship full of mysterious beings as chunks of buildings float by. And that’s just the beginning.
Resident Evil Village DLC makes unforgivable change to Lady Dimitrescu
The Mercenaries: Additional Orders, the DLC for the time trial mode in Resident Evil Village, is letting players step into the shoes of Chris Redfield, Karl Heisenberg and Lady Dimitrescu. However, Capcom has had to make an unforgivable change to our fearsome femme fatale in order for her to be playable: she's now shorter than she was.
Ars Technica
Bayonetta 3 review: An updated, over-the-top spectacle
Jumping between worlds, mastering new powers, adding unique and powerful weapons to your arsenal, and realizing that true strength comes from your bonds with others—Bayonetta 3 boasts a formula that would sound familiar to any Kingdom Hearts fan, which is somewhat appropriate considering both series have an almost decade-long gap between their second and third releases.
happygamer.com
Massive Updates Coming To Splatoon 3, New Update Notes Available
The latest patch notes for Splatoon 3 have been released, bringing the Nintendo Switch game to version 1.2.0. Nintendo has released the patch details for the patch ahead of its scheduled release date of October 25. Their importance will not be lost on fans, and they should help enhance the overall quality of the show.
Fallout 4 is getting a free current-gen update for consoles and PC
Fallout 4 will receive a shiny new current-generation coat of paint for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023. Best of all, it won’t cost existing owners a dime!. As part of the franchise’s 25th anniversary celebration, Bethesda announced that Fallout 4 is getting a free update next year that’ll take full advantage of current hardware. Some new features include 4K resolutions, high framerate caps, plenty of bug fixes, and creation club content — pretty much all of the technical bells and whistles we’ve come to expect from touch-ups like this. It’s essentially the same style of port that Skyrim recently had.
A.V. Club
House Of The Dragon unloads a tragic, heavy-handed season finale
“Words are wind.” Though no one ever says it in “The Black Queen,” the iconic Westerosi aphorism hovers over the episode like a fog. Rhaenyra Targaryen may be wearing her late father’s crown and she may be nominally the rightful heir; but “stale oaths,” as Otto Hightower says, are nowhere near as potent as a coronation performed before an audience of thousands.
You can explore the Silent Hill 2 remake's entire town and "won't see any loading screens"
Silent Hill 2 is a load-free zone
ComicBook
The Quarry Offering Major Discount and Free DLC This Week
Halloween is an excellent time to check out a horror game, and fans of The Quarry have a fun incentive to revisit the game this week. Publisher 2K Games has revealed that fans can claim '50s Throwback Character Outfits for free on all platforms for a limited time. Additionally, digital versions of the game can be purchased at 40% off. The sale will last through October 31st for the Xbox version, and through November 4th on Steam. PlayStation versions are also included in the discount, but an end date has not been revealed.
dexerto.com
YouTuber reveals inside info on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Paldea region map
As The Pokemon Company continues to push the narrative that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will be the franchise’s first open-world title, PKMNcast – who attended the in-person preview event – has shed light on just how big the map actually is. Following the release of Pokemon Legends...
IGN
Original Bayonetta Actress Releases New Statement to 'Defend Myself and My Reputation'
Former Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Taylor has taken to Twitter to defend herself against claims that she is a ‘liar and golddigger’ in relation to an ongoing controversy surrounding Bayonetta 3 regarding payment for reprising her role as the titular character. Last weekend, Taylor took to Twitter to...
Resident Evil 4 Remake is 'about the same' length as original, says Capcom
Capcom paid attention to the criticisms of the Resident Evil 3 Remake.
The Sega Genesis Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The idea of a Sega Genesis game taking a long time to beat might seem funny in the age of modern classics like "Elden Ring" and "Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," both of which take between 50 and hundreds of hours to complete depending on how seriously you take your collectibles. In contrast, Sega Genesis games clock in at an average of just under five hours, according to HowLongToBeat. While that sounds more like a nice afternoon session than months of grinding, the Genesis is not without its long hauls, especially if you're the kind of player who likes to tick every box before shelving a cartridge.
Digital Trends
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 features two ingenious party games you need to try
The Jackbox Party Pack series went from a fun party series to an institution almost overnight. Before 2020, it was a fun collection of minigames that worked wonders as a social icebreaker. It became a much bigger phenomenon in the isolation phase of the COVID-19 pandemic though, as it proved it could keep friends, family, and co-workers united even from afar. Jackbox Games has only pushed the momentum since then, pumping out annual installments full of comedic potential. Like clockwork, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 continues that streak.
A.V. Club
5 burning questions before the House Of The Dragon finale
Here it is, our last House Of The Dragon burning questions feature for season one. The first season kept us guessing week after week, and even threw book readers for a loop a couple of times. We laughed (not as much as we’d hoped), we cried (more than we expected to), and we struggled with who to cheer for in this world where nothing is simple or stationary. And even if the prequel series didn’t quite fill that Game Of Thrones-shaped hole in our hearts, it was nice to be back in Westeros and see dragons take to the sky.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet - Official Lands & Towns Trailer
Get another look at the Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet starters and legendaries in this brief trailer. Prepare to explore the vast lands and vibrant towns in search of new Pokémon in this upcoming open world adventure game. Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet will be released on...
IGN
Sackboy: A Big Adventure - Characters Trailer
Join members of the development team as they introduce you to the characters of Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Meet the adorable characters and learn more about them ahead of Sackboy: A Big Adventure's PC release on October 27, 2022.
Comments / 0