Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
247Sports
Vanderbilt Head Coach Jerry Stackhouse Credits UNC's Dean Smith After Contract Extension
Vanderbilt head basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday, the team announced. The Commodores did not disclose the length or terms of Stackhouse's extension, who is entering year four of a six-year deal he signed in 2019. The former North Carolina star has compiled a career record of 39-54 but has bettered his SEC win percentage in each of his first three seasons.
247Sports
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Top247 QB set to attend first Tennessee game, has Vols among favorites
A highly ranked quarterback target says Tennessee is among the top schools he’s considering, and he’s ready to attend his first game at Neyland Stadium.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud documents struggles against Iowa, defines what happened
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud made no room for excuses following his up and down play that drew mixed reactions after the Buckeyes' 54-10 win over Iowa. The Heisman favorite recovered from a shaky start to throw four touchdown passes in the second half, but it was a pair of turnovers and several miscommunicated throws with receivers that he held onto post-game, knowing he didn't put his best effort on display for the Buckeyes.
Reactions after Kansas State's loss at TCU
FORT WORTH, Texas – To go on the road and bang out a win against a top-10-ranked team takes solid play, a bit of ingenuity and good bounces of the football. For one half, Kansas State got a portion of all three ingredients. But it did not keep stomping...
College football rankings: Projecting AP Top 25 rankings entering Week 9
Clemson survived a scare from Syracuse, but fellow top 10 unbeatens Ole Miss and UCLA weren't as lucky on the road Saturday, results that are guaranteed to shake up Sunday's Week 9 AP Top 24 rankings. Our projection includes drops for the Rebels and the Bruins after losses to LSU and Oregon, who each improved their resume and overall stock with notable victories.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
Whittemore details Bulldog decision
Some might say that wide receiver prospect Creed Whittemore (pronounced Whit-a-more) was born to be a Florida Gator. The F.W. Buchholz standout lives in Gainesville. The 5-11, 175 pound wide receiver was even born as the son of a former Gator Women's Volleyball player. Creed's older brother, Trent, is a fourth generation Gator. The younger Whittemore tried Coach Billy Napier's program on for size, before backing away from early commitment to Florida. Whittemore shares that there are no hard feelings. It was simply a matter of philosophical differences.
Oregon moves up in recent AP Poll following top-10 win against UCLA
Oregon's rise in the AP Poll continues as the week nine edition puts the Ducks at No. 8. The Ducks won their most anticipated matchup of the year against No. 12 UCLA, winning 45-30. Bo Nix continued his dark horse Heisman campaign, throwing for 283 yards and five touchdowns while gaining 51 yards on the ground as well.
Daily Delivery: Adrian Martinez’s story of redemption becomes a lesson for all fans
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Quarterback Adrian Martinez was featured on ESPN's College GameDay, telling the story of his redemption from his injuries, reputation for turning the ball over too often and drawing the ire of fans while at Nebraska. He's found answers at Kansas State but was injured against TCU as K-State blew a 28-10 lead in a 38-28 loss causing some K-State fans to react toward certain K-State players just as NU fans treated Martinez.
More recruit reaction from Saturday night at Williams-Brice
South Carolina won a big game at Williams-Brice Stadium, which hasn’t happened much over the last few years, especially with a bunch of recruits in town to watch.
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
247Sports
Jimbo Fisher buyout, Texas A&M finger-pointing continues from media after loss to South Carolina
"We have good players and we have a good system. I mean, we’re right there," Fisher said after the game. "It’s not like we’re getting run out of the stadium. At the same time, it’s not like if you’re ran out of the stadium or one play, you’re right, we’re close but the guys are right there, we’re close, we just have to find a way to keep executing. We’ll find a way to make a play and all of the sudden, you’ll get over the hump."
WATCH: Dan Lanning's instant reaction to Oregon's impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA
Hear from Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning after the Ducks' very impressive 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA Saturday afternoon at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks racked up over 500 yards of offense, led for almost the entire game, and claimed pole position for the race for first place in the Pac-12.
247Sports
Ex-Penn State QB Christian Hackenberg explains how beating Minnesota alleviates concerns from loss at Michigan
Penn State got right back on track in Week 8 with a blowout home win against Minnesota in the team's White Out game, handling the Golden Gophers to the tune of 45-17. It gave the Nittany Lions a huge boost of confidence in wake of a 41-17 defeat at Michigan a week prior, and might just alleviates the concerns surrounding Penn State's potential from that loss. Former Nittany Lions quarterback Christian Hackenberg argues the rout of Minnesota only confirms that the Michigan loss said more about Penn State's failures than the Wolverines' strengths.
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9
The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
Four-star OL Iapani Laloulu commits to Oregon
Over the last decade Oregon has been a destination school for some of the top players in Hawaii and the Ducks have just landed the island’s best. Iapani Laloulu, the four-star offensive guard from Honolulu (Hawaii) Farrington and state’s No. 1 prospect, announced his commitment to Oregon on Monday, choosing the Ducks over the likes of Arizona, Miami, Tennessee and several other national programs that made up his double-digit scholarship offer list.
Nebraska captain Nick Henrich to miss rest of season with injury
Nebraska’s defense will return from the bye without one of its veterans in the middle. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph announced Tuesday during his weekly press conference that linebacker Nick Henrich will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury suffered in the Huskers’ last game at Purdue.
Fired Up: Fitz takes a final look back at TCU as Kansas State preps for the Pokes
The question: During an October 25, 2022, appearance on Between the Lines on Tulsa's The Blitz-1170, host Dan Hawk asked GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald about his takeaways from the Kansas State's loss to TCU as the Wildcats prepare for Saturday's game against Oklahoma State in Manhattan. Here is how Fitz addressed the topic as spontaneously spoken on the radio ...
247Sports
56K+
Followers
386K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0