The ‘Kinderhook Blob,’ One of Upstate NY’s Strangest Legends
Move over former President Martin Van Buren, you're not the only blob-like creature to come out of Kinderhook, New York!. Going back to the 1960s, there have been six different eyewitness accounts of what was described as a "floating, blob-like creature" in the woods of Kinderhook, New York. There was even a sighting as recently as 2017.
Plumb Oyster Bar in Troy permanently closes
Plumb Oyster Bar on 2nd Street in Troy has closed its doors. The restaurant closed after its dinner service on October 15.
Upstate NY Police Need Help! Graffiti Artists Tagged Beech-Nut Plant [PICS]
The old Beech-Nut Factory in Canajoharie has sat vacant for quite some time. Back in March, there was talk of turning it into a cannabis plant and partnering up with Fulton County Community College to offer cannabis classes. Not much has happened since and now this eyesore has been tagged.
Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!
You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
New pizza place opening on Ontario Street in Cohoes
Spindle City Pizza is set to open at 84 Ontario Street in Cohoes on Friday, October 28. The name pays homage to the City of Cohoes, which became a manufacturing center in the late 1800s.
One of the First Home Video Game Consoles Was Made in Central NY
An abandoned building in Amsterdam, New York still bears the sign of Coleco, one of the most successful toy manufacturers in America. "Amsterdam Plant No. 7" was one of four factories in Upstate New York that churned out some of the hottest must-have toys of its day. THE STORY OF...
Troy Record
Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash
TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
19 displaced, building torn down after Schenectady fire
Over a dozen people are without homes after a fire tore through a Schenectady apartment building early Sunday morning. The building was demolished Monday.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?
I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
This Halloween Attraction Is Just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted
Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street
There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
Animal rescue provides update on abandoned Troy puppy
Rottie Empire Rescue, a non-profit based in Saratoga Springs, provided an update on Monday regarding "Deniro," the puppy found abused and neglected in a box at a Troy gas station in February.
How Bizarre- Man Who Tried To Assassinate President Reagan Performing New York Concert
The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan over four decades ago is coming to Albany for a live concert. John Hinckley Junior is planning to perform a concert for Upstate New Yorkers according to Times Union:. “Big news!” John Hinckley Jr. wrote on Twitter Saturday. “I will be...
Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?
Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
$250 Check Proposed For Schenectady County, New York Residents
Do you live in Schenectady County, New York? Are you a homeowner? You and your neighbor could get rebate checks next year. This New York County has plans to set aside $9 million to give $250 rebate checks to residents. The money is from surplus revenue collected from sales taxes over the last two years. Next year, the cash will go to homeowners who live in Schenectady County. (source)
Confectionary House in Troy offers way to make homemade Halloween treats
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Candy is flying off the shelves this Halloween, but the tools you need to make festive treats can be found right in your own kitchen. “Honestly it’s really just melting the chocolate, pouring it into the mold, letting it set up, and that’s really it,” Ashley Lewis, Owner of Confectionary House, […]
