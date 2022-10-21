ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Q 105.7

Upstate’s First Ever Cannabus Will Leave You Positively Buzzed!

You've heard of edibles, but Saratoga County local Dave Sershen has brought that concept to an even higher level with his Cannabus, the Hive. Creatively serving up THC-infused beverages like slushies ("Frozen Spliffs"), lemonades ("Lemon Haze"), and cold brew coffee ("Buzz Brew"), it's no wonder people are swarming to the Hive's events. The Hive's hope is to provide locals with an alternative to alcohol while still offering a pleasant social experience that can be shared responsibly.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
Troy Record

Tech Valley Center of Gravity announces Halloween Troy Night Out Bash

TROY, N.Y. — The Tech Valley Center of Gravity is hosting a night of excitement, art and technology during October’s Troy Night Out. The public event, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the 30 Third St. makerspace in downtown Troy, will serve as the grand opening of an interactive art installation created by maker-in-residence Jerry Huang.
TROY, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate Butcher Boasts World's Best Beef! Will it Break the Bank?

I've been fascinated by the recent Japanese Wagyu beef craze even though I've never actually splurged for the super-expensive, highly sought-after cut of meat said to be so rich, marbly, and prized for its flavor profile that people are willing to pay 100s a pound of dollars for a relatively tiny, albeit tasty morsel.
COLONIE, NY
Sports Radio 1360 AM

Baseball Card Bandit! Upstate New York Trading Card Crook Busted

Each year Americans are scammed out of $5.8 billion according to the Federal Trade Commission. An ever increasing percentage of that monstrous number comes from the sports card and memorabilia industry, which is unfortunately riddled with fraudulent merchandise and bad people looking to take advantage of skyrocketing prices. Buying or selling with a trusted dealer, like Finnigan's Sportscards on Central Ave. in Colonie, is a must. Just ask the victims of a Rochester-area man that is facing federal felony fraud charges for bogus trading card transactions.
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

Albany’s Newest Breakfast & Lunch Spot Now Open On Lark Street

There is no shortage of great breakfast restaurants inn Albany and now there is another to add to the list. It is the most important meal of the day, and throughout the Capital Region, there are plenty of great spots to take care of that morning hunger. From downtown restaurants to country diners the options are endless!
ALBANY, NY
WBEC AM

Spirit of Elderly Woman Haunts Berkshire County Wall?

Berkshire County is filled with many strange and haunted locations. Of course, it's debatable if the locations are really haunted. It depends on who you speak to, what you choose to believe, and/or if you have experienced any paranormal activity yourself. You've Probably Heard of Some of the More Famous...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Cadrene Heslop

$250 Check Proposed For Schenectady County, New York Residents

Do you live in Schenectady County, New York? Are you a homeowner? You and your neighbor could get rebate checks next year. This New York County has plans to set aside $9 million to give $250 rebate checks to residents. The money is from surplus revenue collected from sales taxes over the last two years. Next year, the cash will go to homeowners who live in Schenectady County. (source)
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
