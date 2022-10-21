ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
AFP

Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine

Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Herzog's office in a statement said he would share images assessed by Israel that show similarities between drones downed in Ukraine and parts tested in Iran in December 2021 and displayed at an exposition in Iran in 2014.
Daily Mail

Ex-Trump advisor Tom Barrack says being tied to the president was 'disastrous' for his business during his trial for illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates

Supporting Donald Trump's 'divisive' politics was 'disastrous' for Tom Barrack's multi-billion dollar global investment business, the longtime friend and one-time advisor of the former president testified in court on Monday. The billionaire has been charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the United Arab Emirates from 2016...
Android Headlines

Huawei Reveals Launch Date For Its Second Clamshell Foldable Phone

Huawei has revealed a launch date for its second clamshell foldable smartphone. The device in question is the rumored Huawei P50 Pocket S handset. Huawei has also confirmed its name, and it is, in fact, the Huawei P50 Pocket S. Do note that this phone will become official in China...
Android Headlines

Galaxy Z Flip And Flip 5G Get Android 13 Beta

Samsung today released the stable Android 13 update for the Galaxy S22 series. It is now preparing the update for other eligible models. The company is beta-testing the new Android version along with its One UI 5.0 custom software for several devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, Galaxy Note 20, and Galaxy A52. A couple more devices join this lengthy list today. The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 beta program is open for the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Flip 5G.
USA TODAY

Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

A special master is reviewing 11,000 documents seized at Mar-a-Lago to determine whether to block Justice Department access. Trump's lawyers claim executive privilege for 3 documents totaling 19 pages. Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege for 9 documents totaling 95 pages. U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie is reviewing 21,792 pages...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report calls for improved federal agency coordination in response to cyberattacks against schools

A new watchdog report is calling on the federal government to improve its coordination among agencies when responding to and protecting against cyberattacks targeting K-12 schools. The report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) said cyberattacks against K-12 schools are becoming more sophisticated and more widespread and they are...
Android Headlines

Google Messages Will Be Getting New Delivered & Read Indicators

Google Messages will be getting new delivered and read indicators. In other words, it will be getting a new design for those two. Google seems to be testing three different indicators which differ between individual and group conversations. Google Messages will be getting new delivered & read indicators. At the...
Android Headlines

Motorola Razr 2022 Is Now Available In Europe, What About The US?

The Motorola Razr 2022 was announced back in August. It was first launched in China, and at the time, we didn’t really know anything about its availability outside of China. Not long ago, it was confirmed that the phone will be coming to more markets. The Motorola Razr 2022 is now available in Europe, in various countries.
Android Headlines

44% Of Americans Drop Their Phone At Least Once Per Week: Survey

According to a survey conducted by Secure Data Recovery, 44% of Americans reported dropping their phone at least once per week, which happens mostly in the bathrooms. Accidents are inevitable with electronic devices, and we all have had the experience of dropping our phone and damaging it. That’s why most smartphone owners buy phone cases and screen protectors to guard their devices. Secure Data Recovery has now researched how Americans treat their phones. This research was done from August 31 to September 9, 2022, and 2,213 Americans were surveyed on their experiences breaking devices. Additionally, 44% of respondents were men, 53% were women, and 3% were nonbinary.
Android Headlines

Samsung Adds Matter Support To Its SmartThings Platform

Samsung is rolling out Matter support on its SmartThings platform. The company will update its SmartThings hub and mobile app to let users control or manage any Matter-compliant smart device through SmartThings. As long as the device is Matter certified, it will fit right in on their existing smart home ecosystem with no compatibility issues.

