According to a survey conducted by Secure Data Recovery, 44% of Americans reported dropping their phone at least once per week, which happens mostly in the bathrooms. Accidents are inevitable with electronic devices, and we all have had the experience of dropping our phone and damaging it. That’s why most smartphone owners buy phone cases and screen protectors to guard their devices. Secure Data Recovery has now researched how Americans treat their phones. This research was done from August 31 to September 9, 2022, and 2,213 Americans were surveyed on their experiences breaking devices. Additionally, 44% of respondents were men, 53% were women, and 3% were nonbinary.

TEXAS STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO