John Wayne Hated His Movies Where He Had to Look Like Western Legend Ken Maynard
Actor John Wayne once explained why he hated dressing up to look like Ken Maynard in some of his early B-movies.
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
petapixel.com
Photo Series Reimagines Black Actors as Leads in Classic Hollywood Roles
Photographer Carell Augustus has reimagined Black actors as the stars of classic Hollywood movies in a groundbreaking photography series. For the last decade, Augustus has created portraits of Black actors recast in iconic Hollywood films like The Shining, American Psycho, Mission Impossible, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. His resultant book,...
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
See Where the ‘And Just Like That…’ Cast Lives! Inside the Homes of Sarah Jessica Parker and Her Costars
There’s nothing more fabulous than the lives of the And Just Like That… characters! Much like the iconic roles they portray on the HBO Max series, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon live in glamorous homes. The Sex and the City sequel has taken viewers all...
Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood
Shirley Temple revealed one of the way child stars were scolded on set in her heyday. Here's what she said about the black box.
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
‘Renovation Island’: Sarah Baeumler Talks Overcoming ‘Hurdles’ in Her Marriage to Bryan Baeumler
Sarah Baeumler and Bryan Baeumler have been married for years. Here's what Sarah said about their marriage and working together on 'Renovation Island.'
Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million
Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
Tim Burton Says He Has No Interest in Doing a Marvel Film: 'l Can't Deal with a Multi-Universe'
Tim Burton says he has no plans to craft anything within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The acclaimed director, 64, spoke about the future of his filmmaking career on Saturday during a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, according to Deadline. Burton — who is known for...
IGN
Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney
Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
theplaylist.net
Geena Davis Says She Once Rejected Jack Nicholson Using Advice She Received From Dustin Hoffman On ‘Tootsie’ Set
Geena Davis‘s memoir, “Dying Of Politeness,” dropped earlier this month, and in it, the actress has plenty of stories from her rise to fame and subsequent career. But one of the best stories is one she told The New Yorker in a recent profile, about the career advice her “Tootsie” co-star Dustin Hoffman told her to ward off the sexual advances of other actors.
netflixjunkie.com
When Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed He Fathered a Child With a Staffer
Arnold Schwarzenegger made it big in every industry that he stepped into. Not only is he considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, but also one of the richest Hollywood actors. And in between all this, The Terminator actor also managed to be the Governor of California. Now it is almost impossible to not get involved in a controversy in two of the above-mentioned fields, and Arnold got involved in a lot.
New Movies on Demand: ‘Bros,’ ‘The Good House,’ + More
Finding love can take time, that’s what I’ve learned from this week’s new movies on VOD. Bros, which is produced by Judd Apatow, stars Billy Eichner as a man who resists falling for a man he just met, despite feeling an attraction to him. Meanwhile The Good House, which is based on Ann Leary’s romantic novel, is about a complicated divorcee who finds love when she finally reconnects with her high school sweetheart.
This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover
In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
Why One Fifth Avenue Is Still One of NYC’s Most Star-Studded and Desirable Buildings
Earlier this year, an apartment in the historic Greenwich Village building One Fifth Avenue was scooped up less than twenty-four hours after being listed. That the $7 million unit was a full-floor apartment on the 25th floor with 360-degree views of New York City no doubt helped expedite the rapid sale. But it’s the location in one of the neighborhood’s most coveted addresses, some would say, that really moved things at wig-snatching speed.
Steven Spielberg‘s ‘The Fabelmans’ to Open MoMA’s The Contenders Series (EXCLUSIVE)
“The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical look at his movie-loving childhood, will kick off the 15th edition of “The Contenders” at The Museum of Modern Art. The annual program, which features a wide range of many of the awards season’s most critically acclaimed films, along with some well-reviewed blockbusters, will run from Nov. 10, 2022, through Jan. 19, 2023. The lineup includes indie fare like Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking”; international features such as Santiago Mitre’s “Argentina, 1985” and Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO”; and more populist works like Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and...
Larry David Buys Traditional-Style Montecito Home for $7.6 Million
Comedian and television icon Larry David is the latest celebrity to trade one Montecito estate for another in the lucrative buy-and-sell game that A-listers love to play in the well-to-do California town. After profiting on the $6.9 million sale of the French Normandy-style cottage that he bought earlier this year, the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator just bought another Montecito home for $7.6 million–$600,000 over the asking price, according to Dirt.
