ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petapixel.com

Photo Series Reimagines Black Actors as Leads in Classic Hollywood Roles

Photographer Carell Augustus has reimagined Black actors as the stars of classic Hollywood movies in a groundbreaking photography series. For the last decade, Augustus has created portraits of Black actors recast in iconic Hollywood films like The Shining, American Psycho, Mission Impossible, and Breakfast at Tiffany’s. His resultant book,...
DoYouRemember?

Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood

Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BGR.com

The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick

My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
Architectural Digest

Frank Sinatra’s Former Midcentury Los Angeles Estate Lists for $12.8 Million

Here’s your chance to step into the shoes of Ol’ Blue Eyes. A sleek glass-walled midcentury modern estate once home to Frank Sinatra is asking $12.75 million, reports Mansion Global. The six-bedroom, nine-bathroom house was previously listed at $21.5 million and sat on the market for over a year before being relisted at its new price. Securely set at the end of a gated nearly mile-long driveway on a hill in the suburban Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth, the landscaped eight-acre property offers ample living and entertaining space with 360-degree mountain, city, and nature preserve views.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IGN

Tim Burton Shares Why Dumbo Was Probably His Last Film With Disney

Director Tim Burton has shared why his live-action remake of Dumbo will probably be the last film he will ever make for Disney. As reported by Deadline, Burton was speaking about this topic at a press conference at the Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, where he received the Prix Lumière award. For those unfamiliar, this award recognizes someone in the world of film for their contributions to the medium.
theplaylist.net

Geena Davis Says She Once Rejected Jack Nicholson Using Advice She Received From Dustin Hoffman On ‘Tootsie’ Set

Geena Davis‘s memoir, “Dying Of Politeness,” dropped earlier this month, and in it, the actress has plenty of stories from her rise to fame and subsequent career. But one of the best stories is one she told The New Yorker in a recent profile, about the career advice her “Tootsie” co-star Dustin Hoffman told her to ward off the sexual advances of other actors.
netflixjunkie.com

When Arnold Schwarzenegger Revealed He Fathered a Child With a Staffer

Arnold Schwarzenegger made it big in every industry that he stepped into. Not only is he considered one of the greatest bodybuilders in history, but also one of the richest Hollywood actors. And in between all this, The Terminator actor also managed to be the Governor of California. Now it is almost impossible to not get involved in a controversy in two of the above-mentioned fields, and Arnold got involved in a lot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Decider.com

New Movies on Demand: ‘Bros,’ ‘The Good House,’ + More

Finding love can take time, that’s what I’ve learned from this week’s new movies on VOD. Bros, which is produced by Judd Apatow, stars Billy Eichner as a man who resists falling for a man he just met, despite feeling an attraction to him. Meanwhile The Good House, which is based on Ann Leary’s romantic novel, is about a complicated divorcee who finds love when she finally reconnects with her high school sweetheart.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Architectural Digest

This 1930s Spanish Casita in LA Got a Wild and Whimsical Makeover

In an upstairs boudoir of a 1930s Spanish home in Silver Lake sits a chair that once belonged to the set of Big Little Lies. Of course, the theatrical decor isn’t just a coincidence—it’s a subtle hat tip to its actor owners, Barbadian-born Deidrie Henry Dickerman (also a writer and activist) and creative life coach Douglas Dickerman, whose wild and whimsical signature extends well beyond the bedroom seating. “But it wasn’t always this pretty, and finding Faith was the great adventure,” laughs Deidrie.
Architectural Digest

Why One Fifth Avenue Is Still One of NYC’s Most Star-Studded and Desirable Buildings

Earlier this year, an apartment in the historic Greenwich Village building One Fifth Avenue was scooped up less than twenty-four hours after being listed. That the $7 million unit was a full-floor apartment on the 25th floor with 360-degree views of New York City no doubt helped expedite the rapid sale. But it’s the location in one of the neighborhood’s most coveted addresses, some would say, that really moved things at wig-snatching speed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Steven Spielberg‘s ‘The Fabelmans’ to Open MoMA’s The Contenders Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Fabelmans,” Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical look at his movie-loving childhood, will kick off the 15th edition of “The Contenders” at The Museum of Modern Art. The annual program, which features a wide range of many of the awards season’s most critically acclaimed films, along with some well-reviewed blockbusters, will run from Nov. 10, 2022, through Jan. 19, 2023. The lineup includes indie fare like Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin” and Sarah Polley’s “Women Talking”; international features such as Santiago Mitre’s “Argentina, 1985” and Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO”; and more populist works like Rian Johnson’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Architectural Digest

Larry David Buys Traditional-Style Montecito Home for $7.6 Million

Comedian and television icon Larry David is the latest celebrity to trade one Montecito estate for another in the lucrative buy-and-sell game that A-listers love to play in the well-to-do California town. After profiting on the $6.9 million sale of the French Normandy-style cottage that he bought earlier this year, the Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator just bought another Montecito home for $7.6 million–$600,000 over the asking price, according to Dirt.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Architectural Digest

Architectural Digest

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Architectural Digest is the international design authority, taking you inside the world's most beautiful homes.

 https://www.architecturaldigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy