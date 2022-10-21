Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
contagionlive.com
Reevaluating Susceptibility Breakpoints
After the Clinical and Laboratory Standards Institute (CLSI) revised their clinical breakpoints for susceptibility test results, a laboratory at a major medical center in a large midwest city evaluated enterobacterales as it relates to bloodstream infections (BSI) and piperacillin/tazobactam. Enterobacterales is a gram-negative bacteria that can be a common cause...
contagionlive.com
Investigational RSV Vaccine for Seniors Demonstrates Efficacy and Safety
During a late breaking session at ID Week, an investigator presented data on the GSK vaccine that is in development. Going into the seasonal virus time of year, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is predicted to play a large role in hospitalizations and has already been doing so within the pediatric patient population as hospitals in some areas of the country are experiencing over capacity.
contagionlive.com
Febrile Finesse: Are We Employing Appropriate Empiric Coverage in Patients With Neutropenic Fever?
Traditional therapy coverage does not include recent data that offers some updates in evaluating the current effectiveness of empiric antibiotic treatment. Patients with hematologic malignancy requiring intensive chemotherapy or stem cell transplant who present with neutropenic fever require immediate antibiotics. National guidelines on the management of febrile neutropenia recommend empirically covering primarily gram-negative pathogens, particularly Pseudomonas aeruginosa.¹
contagionlive.com
Overview of SARS-CoV-2 Virus and Subvariants
Rodney Rohde, SV, SM, MB (ASCP), FACSc: Hello, and welcome to this Peer Exchange titled “Recent Approvals in Vaccination Against SARS-CoV-2 and the Omicron Subvariants”. My name is Dr Rodney E. Rohde. I’m a regents professor, a research dean, and the chair of the clinical laboratory science program at Texas State University in the College of Health Professions in San Marcos, Texas. It’s my honor to join you guys. Joining me are my colleagues, and I’ll let each of them introduce themselves.
contagionlive.com
COVID-19 Viral Load and Clinical Outcomes: Is There a Correlation?
Evidence on this has been conflicting and a poster presented at ID Week offers more insights on this significant topic. Over the course of the pandemic, the term, viral load, has been bandied about as clinicians and investigators try to determine its significance and place in understanding COVID-19 and beyond.
contagionlive.com
ERADICATE: Ceftobiprole Noninferior to Daptomycin for Complicated Staphylococcus aureus Bacteremia
The phase 3 study met its primary and secondary end points of all-cause mortality, microbiological eradication rates, and new Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia complications. Ceftobiprole is noninferior to daptomycin, with or without aztreonam, in adult patients with bacterial bloodstream infections caused by Staphylococcus aureus (SAB),according to the late-breaking results of the phase 3 ERADICATE trial (NCT03138733), presented at IDWeek 2022, held October 19-23, 2022, in Washington, DC.
contagionlive.com
Adjuvanted Novavax Booster Adapts to New Variants
What makes Novavax’s COVID-19 booster different? The adjuvanted vaccine “has kept recognizing variants that arise,” says Novavax executive director Germán Áñez, MD. This past week, Novavax’s adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine was authorized as the newest heterologous booster shot in the US. The Novavax booster,...
contagionlive.com
Evaluating Cefiderocol for Difficult-to-Treat, Gram-Negative Infections
Dr. Simon Portsmouth elaborates on the potential of Shionogi's cefiderocol, an up-and-coming agent in the fight against antimicrobial resistance. The research Shionogi is presenting at IDWeek 2022 centers on cefiderocol, said Simon Portsmouth, MD. Portsmouth is the Head of Clinical Development in the biopharmaceutical company’s US office, and sat down with Contagion to discuss this first siderophores for difficult-to-treat, Gram-negative infections.
contagionlive.com
Treating Expecting Mothers With Sotrovimab for COVID-19
Late breaking data was reported utilizing the monoclonal antibody during the era of when Omicron variant was the predominant strain and demonstrated good outcomes and tolerability. Pregnancy and a COVID-19 diagnosis can be especially problematic for both the mother and baby. Progression to severe disease can complicate a pregnancy and,...
