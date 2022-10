New Jersey’s three game winning streak came to an end Monday night as the Washington Capitals used a four-goal second period to rout the Devils 6-3 at the Prudential Center. The loss drops Jersey to 3-3. They remain a point behind the Rangers, two points behind Washington and Philadelphia, and three points behind first place Pittsburgh (4-1-1) and Carolina (4-1-1).

