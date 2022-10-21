Read full article on original website
Pinpoint Weather: Mild Tuesday, cold front ahead
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a chilly morning and mild afternoon in the forecast. The day will start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Pockets of fog may impact the Tuesday morning commute, so use caution when driving through foggy conditions. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Halifax, Charlotte, and Appomattox counties this Tuesday morning. Areas of dense fog may reduce visibility to a one-half mile or less.
TSA stops man from boarding flight with loaded gun
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a Georgia man from boarding a plane at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Monday. According to TSA, this .22 caliber gun was loaded with eight bullets and marked the eighth gun that has been detected so far this year — the highest number of guns caught at the airport in a single calendar year.
As election nears, Nevada county clerks grapple with burnout
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Aubrey Rowlatt is retiring early after one term as Carson City’s clerk-recorder, having seen drastic changes in the way elections are administered and scrutinized in her small county office and across Nevada. Rowlatt’s job duties go far beyond running the county’s elections, but...
Fetterman Oz debate to utilize real-time captioning
(WHTM) – The election is two weeks from Tuesday and the stakes could not be higher for the US Senate seat to replace retiring Republican Pat Toomey. WHTM will host the two candidates, John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz in their Harrisburg studio, for their only debate. Fetterman is recovering from a stroke and asked for a few accommodations, including closed captioning.
Pinpoint Weather: Mild and dry to start the week
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — An area of high pressure will camp out over the Mid-Atlantic for the next couple of days. Expect mild and dry weather conditions to kick off the new week. It will be a chilly start to Monday with morning temperatures in the upper 30s and...
