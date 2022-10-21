ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Tuesday will be similar to Monday with a chilly morning and mild afternoon in the forecast. The day will start with morning temperatures in the 40s. Pockets of fog may impact the Tuesday morning commute, so use caution when driving through foggy conditions. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Halifax, Charlotte, and Appomattox counties this Tuesday morning. Areas of dense fog may reduce visibility to a one-half mile or less.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA ・ 9 HOURS AGO