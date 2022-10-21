Read full article on original website
A week before Liz Truss' resignation, King Charles greeted the prime minister by muttering 'Back again? Dear oh dear'
King Charles greeted Liz Truss with an unenthusiastic message at their first weekly audience. "Back again? Dear oh dear," Charles said to Truss just one week before she resigned from her role. She became the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history, holding her position for 42 days into Charles' reign.
Everything We Know About Liz Truss' Resignation As UK Prime Minister
Americans are waking up to the shocking news that after just six weeks, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is resigning (via Gov.uk). Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II just days before the long-serving monarch died at the age of 96. In fact, one of the last photos taken of the Queen was when she was with the PM.
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's third prime minister in 7 weeks
Rishi Sunak, a former member of Boris Johnson’s Cabinet, is set to become the U.K.’s next prime minister after rival Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race just minutes before the deadline. Just six weeks ago, Suank had lost out against Liz Truss in the running for prime...
How Much Is British PM Liz Truss Worth As She Resigns?
On Oct. 20, British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned her post only six weeks after taking over the job from Boris Johnson. She now has the distinction of serving the shortest reign as PM in British...
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, says he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine
Conor Kennedy, the grandson of former U.S. Senator and Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, revealed on Instagram that he secretly enlisted to fight in Ukraine. According to Kennedy's post, he is now home after fighting with Ukraine's International Legion. The 28-year-old posted an image on Instagram, apparently showing himself in...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion
On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation
Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Ex-U.S. Military Pilot Nabbed in Australia After Working in China
A former U.S. military pilot has been arrested in Australia after working in China, according to Australian court documents. Former flight instructor Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, was detained by Australian Federal Police on Friday in New South Wales. He appeared in court the same day and now faces extradition back to the U.S., sources told Reuters. A spokesman for the federal Attorney-General’s Department said the arrest was made “pursuant to a request from the United States of America.” Duggan was apprehended in the same week that Britain warned its former military pilots to stop working for Beijing. Company records show Duggan ran a business called Top Gun Tasmania, which employed ex-U.S. and U.K. military pilots to give fighter jet flights to tourists. His LinkedIn also said he had worked for an “aviation consultancy” company in China since 2017.Read it at Reuters
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation
Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
Liz Truss has been outlasted by a lettuce in a British tabloid live stream contest. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
Boris Johnson drops out of race to be prime minister again
Following the sudden resignation of Liz Truss, the U.K. is set to select a new prime minister. Amid news that Boris Johnson pulled his name out of contention, eyes are turning to Rishi Sunak as a possible pick. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from London.Oct. 24, 2022.
Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister
LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.
Russia's Ukraine invasion latest news: Kyiv says nuclear experts to check Moscow's 'dirty bomb' allegations soon
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
China says it's running on a new version of democracy that doesn't rely on elections. Experts say it's just another mind game.
China said it had asked 8.54 million people how they feel the country should be run, but experts question the validity of China's new "democracy."
Key dates and times in new Tory leadership race after Liz Truss resigns
The Conservative Party is scrambling to find a replacement for Liz Truss, who will become their third leader and the UK’s third prime minister in two months.That person is due to be in place by Friday 28 October, under plans laid out by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee.Here The Independent takes a look at the timetable of how the new PM will be voted in:Now: Nominations for the next leader open. Monday 2.30pm: Nominations close. Candidates must have the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs to be in the ballot, so at most there...
Fury after Democrats publish and withdraw letter urging Biden to negotiate with Russia – live
Letter was drafted months ago and ‘released by staff without vetting’, says Pramila Jayapal – follow all the latest news
