Everything We Know About Liz Truss' Resignation As UK Prime Minister

Americans are waking up to the shocking news that after just six weeks, Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss is resigning (via Gov.uk). Truss was appointed by Queen Elizabeth II just days before the long-serving monarch died at the age of 96. In fact, one of the last photos taken of the Queen was when she was with the PM.
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation

Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation

Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
Boris Johnson drops out of race to be prime minister again

Following the sudden resignation of Liz Truss, the U.K. is set to select a new prime minister. Amid news that Boris Johnson pulled his name out of contention, eyes are turning to Rishi Sunak as a possible pick. NBC’s Keir Simmons reports for TODAY from London.Oct. 24, 2022.
Liz Truss quits after six chaotic weeks as UK prime minister

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Liz Truss quit on Thursday after the shortest, most chaotic tenure of any British prime minister, forced out after her economic programme shattered the country's reputation for financial stability and left many people poorer.
Key dates and times in new Tory leadership race after Liz Truss resigns

The Conservative Party is scrambling to find a replacement for Liz Truss, who will become their third leader and the UK’s third prime minister in two months.That person is due to be in place by Friday 28 October, under plans laid out by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee.Here The Independent takes a look at the timetable of how the new PM will be voted in:Now: Nominations for the next leader open. Monday 2.30pm: Nominations close. Candidates must have the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs to be in the ballot, so at most there...

