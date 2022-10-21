ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn County, WI

wwisradio.com

Fire at Chippewa Falls Bar Saturday; No Foul Play Suspected

(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Fire investigators don’t think there’s anything suspicious about the fire above Every Buddy’s Bar in downtown Chippewa Falls on Saturday. Four people were living in the apartments above the bar when the fire broke out, they all made it out okay. Firefighters say they rescued a cat from one of the apartments. Investigators are looking for a cause. No one is guessing how long the bar will be closed because of the fire damage.
wearegreenbay.com

Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker

PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
PIGEON FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife

BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Florence Annabell “Peggy” Jeziorski

Florence Annabell ‘Peggy’ Jeziorski, age 90, of Osseo WI, died Saturday October 22, 2022 at Dove West Nursing Care Center in Eau Claire. Peggy was born October 21, 1932 to Albert and Maggie (Gibson) Yarnall. Funeral Services for Peggy will be held Monday October 31, 2022 at 11:00...
OSSEO, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
wwisradio.com

Evelyn Alida Olson

Evelyn Alida Olson, age 99, of Osseo, WI passed away at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Evelyn was born March 19,1923 in Northfield WI, to Albert and Josephine (Olson) Steen. She was baptized and confirmed at South Beef River Lutheran Church. Evelyn attended grade school in a one room country school and graduated from Hixton High School in 1941.
OSSEO, WI
wiproud.com

Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved

BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
UpNorthLive.com

'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
HANCOCK, MI
KROC News

Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

ECCHA seeing high number of surrendered pets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area animal shelter said it’s running out of space for pets in need. The cause: it’s seeing more people surrendering their animals. The Eau Claire County Humane Association said it usually books appointments for someone to surrender a pet around two to three weeks out.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
kvrr.com

Maplewood Man Accused of Beating & Burning 17-Month-Old To Death

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP/KVRR) – A man accused of beating and burning his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k

(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Nationwide Warrant Issued For Man Who Failed To Appear On 11th OWI Charge

POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Thomas Barthman, of Osceola, WI, after he did not appear for a court hearing on felony 11th Offense OWI charges filed against him following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in September 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is...
OSCEOLA, WI

