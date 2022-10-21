(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Fire investigators don’t think there’s anything suspicious about the fire above Every Buddy’s Bar in downtown Chippewa Falls on Saturday. Four people were living in the apartments above the bar when the fire broke out, they all made it out okay. Firefighters say they rescued a cat from one of the apartments. Investigators are looking for a cause. No one is guessing how long the bar will be closed because of the fire damage.

1 DAY AGO