stcroix360.com
Cold case: Investigators ask for help identifying human remains found along St. Croix in 2002
The discovery 20 years ago raised many questions, but few answers have been found so far. It’s been 20 years since Boy Scouts found a human skull on the banks of the St. Croix River in Somerset, and authorities still don’t know whose it was. The St. Croix County sheriff is asking anyone with information to get in touch.
wizmnews.com
Concrete wall falls on worker at Dollar General construction in Trempealeau County
A 26-year-old construction worker had to be freed from beneath a collapsed wall on Saturday, at a building site in Trempealeau County. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, a concrete wall fell down at a Dollar General store construction site in Pigeon Falls. The man working at the scene was pinned from the torso down by large blocks.
wwisradio.com
Fire at Chippewa Falls Bar Saturday; No Foul Play Suspected
(Chippewa Falls, WI) — Fire investigators don’t think there’s anything suspicious about the fire above Every Buddy’s Bar in downtown Chippewa Falls on Saturday. Four people were living in the apartments above the bar when the fire broke out, they all made it out okay. Firefighters say they rescued a cat from one of the apartments. Investigators are looking for a cause. No one is guessing how long the bar will be closed because of the fire damage.
wearegreenbay.com
Wall collapses at Wisconsin Dollar General construction site, traps worker
PIGEON FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in western Wisconsin was airlifted from a Dollar General construction site after a concrete wall reportedly collapsed. According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on October 22 around 3:45 p.m. first responders were sent to a Dollar General construction site in Pigeon Falls. The report said there was a worker that was trapped under a concrete wall.
drydenwire.com
Court Sentences Man For Incident Involving Knife
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Justin Curtis for an August 2022 incident during which he caused a disturbance while in possession of a knife and also caused damage to a residence. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note:...
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
wwisradio.com
Florence Annabell “Peggy” Jeziorski
Florence Annabell ‘Peggy’ Jeziorski, age 90, of Osseo WI, died Saturday October 22, 2022 at Dove West Nursing Care Center in Eau Claire. Peggy was born October 21, 1932 to Albert and Maggie (Gibson) Yarnall. Funeral Services for Peggy will be held Monday October 31, 2022 at 11:00...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said four people were home at the time of...
wwisradio.com
Evelyn Alida Olson
Evelyn Alida Olson, age 99, of Osseo, WI passed away at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek, on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Evelyn was born March 19,1923 in Northfield WI, to Albert and Josephine (Olson) Steen. She was baptized and confirmed at South Beef River Lutheran Church. Evelyn attended grade school in a one room country school and graduated from Hixton High School in 1941.
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 21, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
UpNorthLive.com
'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
WEAU-TV 13
ECCHA seeing high number of surrendered pets
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One area animal shelter said it’s running out of space for pets in need. The cause: it’s seeing more people surrendering their animals. The Eau Claire County Humane Association said it usually books appointments for someone to surrender a pet around two to three weeks out.
kvrr.com
Maplewood Man Accused of Beating & Burning 17-Month-Old To Death
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP/KVRR) – A man accused of beating and burning his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The...
Rollover crash seriously injures 2 teenagers, alcohol possibly involved
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities say alcohol may have been a factor in a rollover crash that injured two teenagers in Wisconsin late Wednesday night.The Barron County Sheriff's Department says it was notified of a crash on County Road U, south of Dallas, around 10:13 p.m.The initial investigation shows the 18-year-old male driver from Rice Lake was traveling south on County Road U when his vehicle left the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down.The BCSO says the driver and a passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, were flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The accident remains under investigation.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
drydenwire.com
Nationwide Warrant Issued For Man Who Failed To Appear On 11th OWI Charge
POLK COUNTY, Wis. -- An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of Thomas Barthman, of Osceola, WI, after he did not appear for a court hearing on felony 11th Offense OWI charges filed against him following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in September 2022. DrydenWire Insider. This content is...
