Charlotte, NC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
ESPN

Colts bench QB Matt Ryan, will start Sam Ehlinger rest of way

INDIANAPOLIS -- With the Colts' offensive woes reaching worrisome proportions, the team decided on a dramatic shift at its most important position. Indianapolis is promoting Sam Ehlinger to starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders, with veteran Matt Ryan sustaining a Grade 2 shoulder separation against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, coach Frank Reich said. Ryan won't play or practice this week because of the injury, Reich said, but he emphatically stated that the move is intended to be for the remainder of the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

NFL draft spin, weekly risers: Receivers, offensive linemen to watch

As we pass through Week 8 of the 2022 college football season, the 2023 NFL draft picture continues to get clearer and clearer. But how should we assess highly regarded receiver prospects who haven't made a big impact this season? And which offensive linemen are making a statement in an underwhelming class for the position? Mel Kiper Jr., Jordan Reid and Matt Miller dig in on big draft-related questions.
ESPN

Fields, Bears score 23 straight points, beat Pats 33-14

The clock was running down in the second quarter and the pocket was collapsing around Justin Fields, with one defender coming at him from the right, another circling around on his left, and a third coming straight at him. A quick pump fake froze one of the rushers. Fields drifted...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Tom Brady hosts young fan and his family at Bucs-Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hosted 9-year-old George Cogdill, who is battling an autoimmune condition called Henoch-Schonlein purpura, and his family on Sunday as the Bucs prepared to take on the Carolina Panthers. The seven-time Super Bowl champion treated the family from Pinewood, South Carolina --...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Injuries force Falcons to shuffle deck in secondary

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- In an almost-empty Atlanta Falcons locker room Monday afternoon, safety Richie Grant stood at his stall. A couple of teammates were milling around, a couple more playing table tennis, but he was there answering questions. In some ways, after the last two weeks for the team’s...
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Surprise touchdown scorers, broken Buccaneers parlays and more bad beats

From fantasy jaw-droppers to real-life wallet poppers, it was another unpredictable weekend for every single one of us. It's time to take our weekly stroll down memory lane and fill some buckets with tears of joy and pain. Fantasy follies. Peyton Hendershot. How many of you just read that name...
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

Jim Harbaugh blames James Franklin for U-M/PSU tunnel dust-up

The Michigan and Penn State football teams got into a halftime shouting match in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium during their game on Oct. 15. After the game, Penn State coach James Franklin said there should be a policy in place to keep that from happening in the future, but Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh thinks otherwise.
ESPN

More WNBA players to play in AU basketball league this year

Lexie Brown is back for a second year of the Athletes Unlimited basketball league after having a great experience in the inaugural season. She is one of 15 players with significant WNBA experience already signed on to play in the league that will run from Feb. 22 to March 26 in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: WR DK Metcalf won't need knee surgery

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won't need surgery after injuring his left knee in the team's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said Monday on his weekly radio show. Carroll told Seattle Sports 710-AM that the Seahawks received "a really good report" from the...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Jet sweeps play to Mecole Hardman's strengths

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The Kansas City Chiefs like to utilize Mecole Hardman on the jet sweep for reasons more than just his obvious speed. Hardman was so good on the jet sweep in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers that the Chiefs figured they would keep trying until the 49ers made them stop. They never did.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ESPN

Initial X-rays negative on Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf left Sunday's 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers with a left knee injury, although initial X-rays were negative. Coach Pete Carroll said Metcalf will have an MRI on the knee upon the team's return to Seattle. He left the game...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Sources: Panthers rejected offer of two 1st-round picks for Brian Burns

The Carolina Panthers acquired four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey and two other picks for Robbie Anderson, but they rejected the most lucrative offer they received over the past week for pass-rushing standout Brian Burns. One team offered two first-round picks to the Panthers for Burns, league sources told ESPN.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ESPN

Giants' Evan Neal, Daniel Bellinger, Ben Bredeson to miss time

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- New York Giants right tackle Evan Neal, tight end Daniel Bellinger and left guard Ben Bredeson are expected to miss time because of injuries they sustained Sunday in the 24-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Neal is believed to have a Grade 2 MCL sprain based...
ESPN

Week 8 college football Twitter trolls swarm Ohio State-Iowa

Twitter's college football trolls were certainly active during Week 8 of the regular season. The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes' mascot, Brutus, had a lot to say as his squad dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday. The Troy Trojans channeled their inner Denzel Washington for a well-executed joke, and the No. 5 Clemson Tigers celebrated their comeback win at the No. 14 Syracuse Orange's expense.
COLUMBUS, OH

