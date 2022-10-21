Read full article on original website
BBC
Gower fire: Anger at lack of water after wedding venue destroyed
A fire which destroyed a wedding venue because fire crews could not get enough water from the mains has sparked calls for pipes to be upgraded. Crews tried to tackle the blaze at Ocean View in Llanrhidian, on the Gower peninsula near Swansea, but a mains crack meant they had no water.
BBC
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
Look: Critically endangered orangutan born at British zoo
The Paignton Zoo in England announced the birth of a critically endangered Bornean orangutan at the facility.
The last solar eclipse of 2022 stuns skywatchers
A partial solar eclipse was visible for skywatchers across Europe, Asia and Africa. For North America, the next total solar eclipse is slated for April 8, 2024.
BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
BBC
Oakwood rollercoaster: Park's 'deep sadness' over injuries
A man remains in hospital after an incident at a Welsh theme park in which a witness said rollercoaster carriages appeared to be "loose". Dyfed-Powys Police said his injuries sustained on the Treetops ride at Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire are not believed to be life-threatening. Oakwood said it was...
BBC
Body found on Yeovil trading estate
A body has been found on a trading estate in the search for a missing man. Police were searching for a 50-year-old man from Somerset, known as Alan, who was last seen on 17 October and was likely to need urgent medical care. Earlier, a body, believed to be that...
BBC
Family traumatised by death of Bath schoolboy on exchange trip
The death of a 15-year-old schoolboy has left his family with a "hole in the heart", an inquest was told. Max McMullen died after falling from the seventh-floor window of his host family's apartment on an exchange trip in Córdoba, Spain, on 19 October 2019. In a statement, his...
BBC
Rowan Thompson: Hospital death teen's low potassium level not treated
A teenage patient who died in a secure mental health unit was not treated for "severely low" levels of potassium. Dr Stephen Morley told Rowan Thompson's inquest their blood test result showed a "risk of sudden heart rate issues". Coroner Joanne Kearsley said those test results "were not communicated to...
BBC
Repairs after derailment will be 'challenging'
A railway magazine writer believes repairs to a railway line in northern England will be "challenging". An interim report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch found a damaged wheel was to blame for a freight train coming off the tracks in Carlisle. Tony Miles from Modern Railways Magazine said...
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
