Miami New Times
The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Yoga just got a whole lot brighter. Inhale Miami hosts Blacklight Yoga and Body Art on Monday, inviting you to stretch and unwind with neon paint, stickers, and glowsticks. The class tests the act of balance, challenging you to focus on feeling and not on how your posture looks. Inhale uses this concept to focus not on what can be seen but on what shines. Take part in this session and you may well find yourself glowing. 7 p.m. Monday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-600-3714; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $25. Sophia Medina.
Miami New Times
North Miami Neighborhood Spot Asks: What Does Paradise Mean to You?
The protagonist in Chilean-French filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky's fictional autobiography Endless Poetry proclaims a statement of glorious possession and ownership upon being gifted a studio space where he could devote himself relentlessly to his artistic practice: "This is my place! [...] This place will be paradise. Paradise!" While viewing the surrealist...
Miami New Times
Halloween 2022: Restaurant Event Guide
Halloween is coming our way and what better way to celebrate the spookiest time of the year than with a ghostly night out complemented by great food and drinks? This year, plenty of Miami restaurants and bars are hell-bent on scaring you straight with plenty of special themed events filled with eerie cocktails, activities, costume contests, and other thrills.
miamicurated.com
Private Rooms at Restaurants in Miami – Part 1
Over the past year readers have asked me to recommend top private rooms at restaurants in Miami. I have taken your requests to heart and put together a list of some of Miami’s best dining experiences and their private dining options, just in time for holiday parties and family reunions. You’ll find everything from rooms for 10 to others for several hundred, and even buyouts of the entire restaurant, all at different price points. For those of you whose choice will be dictated by the kind of cuisine you’d like as well as the size of the room or restaurant, I’ve indicated cuisine type. Where I’ve written up a restaurant there’s a link except in the case of steakhouses which you can find in my recent blogposts with clicks at the end. Here is Part 1 in a two part series. Happy celebrating!
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Singles Pizza Party, Ecléctico Dinner, and Spooky Karaoke
This week's food and drink events in Miami include a singles pizza party, Ecléctico's tequila dinner, the "afterparty" cocktail, a Halloween karaoke, and Flyfuel's smoothie for a cause. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. The Ultimate Singles Pizza Party. PizzElla and...
Miami New Times
Study: Miami Is Worst City in the Nation for Sleep
Between the incessant traffic noise, 24/7 droning sub-bass in the distance, and grinding work schedules, trying to get some decent shut eye in the Magic City can be a challenge. If you've had suspicions that Miami is a potent inducer of bloodshot eyes and chronic sleep deprivation, a report by...
Eater
Inside Brickell’s Puttshack, a Massive New High-Tech Mini Golf Bar and Restaurant
Chicago-based indoor mini golf bar and restaurant Puttshack has made its way to Miami, debuting its fourth location in the United States inside Brickell City Centre. The 27,000-square-foot space boasts three nine-hole competitive mini golf courses alongside plenty of food and drink options. The atmosphere at Puttshack leans more nightclub...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Bocadoro, Frank Pepe Pizzeria, and Sipsip
Miami's latest round of openings includes the first Florida restaurant for New Haven-born Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana in Plantation, a new vendor hailing from Spain at MIA Market, and the new rooftop bar and restaurant at the Mayfair House in Coconut Grove. Know of any openings that aren't on our...
Miami New Times
Rüfüs Du Sol Kept It Sleek and Lovey-Dovey in Miami to Close North American Tour
Rüfüs Du Sol is clearly sticking around, people. Weeks removed from a randomly spiraling rumor that the trio may disband — which was quickly thwarted — the seemingly ever-rising Australian band closed its North American tour with a sold-out show at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park.
southbeachtopchefs.com
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Miami Beach getting new event center
Fontainebleau Development plans a five-story building with nearly 50K of new ballroom space and an underground garage. In an effort to boost business conference bookings at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Jeffrey Soffer’s firm has begun construction on a new five-story event center on a former surface parking lot adjacent to his iconic oceanfront resort.
communitynewspapers.com
It is time to rebrand Miami-Dade’s transit system
Metromover, Metrorail and Metrobus are three reminders of a once Metro-branded Miami-Dade County. In 1997, the constituents of Dade County voted favorably to change the county’s name to now Miami-Dade County. This brief history is but a small example of how Miami-Dade has amplified and rebranded to capitalize on the international recognition that the name “Miami” carries.
travelawaits.com
6 Fabulous Reasons You Need To Visit Fort Lauderdale’s Newest Food Hall
Sistrunk Marketplace is a way to sample almost every ethnic food you can imagine while listening to music and dining either inside or on the patio. Opened in 2020, it combines a food hall, brewery, and distillery with shopping, music, and art. The 40,000-square-foot, multi-use complex is Fort Lauderdale’s first food hall.
Winterfest Boat Parade 2022: When to see it, where to sit — and grand marshals revealed
Like Christmas trees at Home Depot before Halloween, another tradition that announces the holiday season is upon us: the reveal of grand marshals for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Drumroll ... The grand marshals for the 2022 Winterfest on Dec. 10 will be singer Taylor Dayne and former NSYNC members Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick. The trio join a ...
WSVN-TV
Hay Maze Miami brings traditional spooky season fun to Bayfront Park
SoFlo fall feels a lot like SoFlo summer, but one seasonal festival in downtown Miami might have you thinking otherwise. Hay Maze Miami, with — you guessed it! — a giant hay maze is giving us all the fall vibes we crave … if you can make it out, of course.
Click10.com
Dirty Dining: Dead rodent and roaches found inside Miami Beach eatery
Below is a list of places that had either rodent, roach, or fly issues during an inspection last week by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Two of the places listed below were ordered shut. According to state records, there was a dead rodent, rodent droppings, and a...
communitynewspapers.com
Construction begins on Pine Park Villas in Pinecrest
SCAROFA Properties, a third-generation family business, has begun construction on Pine Park Villas – a luxury townhome enclave in the Village of Pinecrest featuring a limited collection of 18 residences. The private community is the unique vision of Stephane Rosarion, principal of Miami-based SCAROFA Properties, which is developing the project.
This Is Florida's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
WSVN-TV
Coral Gables business gifts groom’s suit to SW Miami-Dade couple targeted by porch pirates; 2 charged
CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of porch pirates threw a wrench into a South Florida couple’s wedding plans, but a business is helping take them from sad to stunning. 7News cameras on Friday captured Marian Conesa and her fiancé, Robert Garcia, at The House of Suits in Coral Gables.
WSVN-TV
3 found shot in Aventura after incident in North Miami Beach; WB Lehman Causeway, NB Biscayne Blvd. shut down
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Rescue crews have taken three people to the hospital after they were found in Aventura suffering from gunshot wounds following a shooting in North Miami Beach, leading to major road closures. Aventura Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Northeast 192nd...
Baby Falls From 3rd Story of Coral Springs Apartment Building
A baby fell from a third-story patio at a Coral Springs apartment building Sunday, authorities said. The child, who is around one year old, was flown to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale as a precaution due to the height of the fall, authorities said. The incident happened near 2900 Riverside Drive.
