ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

NFL Week 8 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight home underdogs at home against Raiders

The New Orleans Saints have had a dreadful start to the season, losing five of seven games, including several in what can properly be described as face-palm fashion. Most recently, the Saints gave the Arizona Cardinals not one but two pick-six touchdowns within 65 seconds near the end of the first half, turning a tie game into a big deficit and an eventual 42-34 loss.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy