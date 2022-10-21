Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Drawing 2019 LSU Flashbacks
The dynamic duo continues to light up their opponents, Burrow making history along the way.
NOLA.com
NFL Week 8 early odds, betting lines: Saints slight home underdogs at home against Raiders
The New Orleans Saints have had a dreadful start to the season, losing five of seven games, including several in what can properly be described as face-palm fashion. Most recently, the Saints gave the Arizona Cardinals not one but two pick-six touchdowns within 65 seconds near the end of the first half, turning a tie game into a big deficit and an eventual 42-34 loss.
NOLA.com
Sunday’s NFL Week 7 money-line parlay and a total: Best Bets for Oct. 23
Each day, one of our experts at bet.NOLA.com will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbooks in Louisiana are offering. It might be a traditional spread bet, a player prop or one of the various odds boosts that books offer. A reminder for those who...
NOLA.com
Brandon Ingram placed in NBA concussion protocol; likely to miss at least 1 game
The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to be without at least one of their go-to scorers when they play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. Brandon Ingram, who was inadvertently whacked in the head in Sunday’s home opener, has been placed in the NBA’s concussion protocol, the Pelicans announced Monday.
Comments / 0