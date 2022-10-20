ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counseling Program Reaccredited Until 2030

Arcadia’s Graduate Program in Counseling was awarded reaccreditation by the Masters in Psychology and Counseling Accreditation Council (MPCAC) until 2030. This accreditation recognizes the quality and consistency of the program and allows Counseling graduates to apply for licensure as professional counselors in Pennsylvania and most other states. Accreditation also promotes a rigorous and relevant curriculum that shows the Counseling service’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of education.
Dr. Lauren Reid Receives Pennsylvania Counseling Association Outstanding Teaching Award

Dr. Lauren Reid, assistant professor of Counseling, received the Pennsylvania Counseling Association’s 2022 Outstanding Professional Teaching Award at PCA’s conference from Oct. 14-16. The conference, “Advancing the Profession: Promoting Assessment and Effective Counseling Practices,” took place in Pittsburgh. The award is given annually to a PCA member who demonstrates excellence in teaching in a counseling, counselor education, or counseling supervision program in the state of Pennsylvania.
