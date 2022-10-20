Arcadia’s Graduate Program in Counseling was awarded reaccreditation by the Masters in Psychology and Counseling Accreditation Council (MPCAC) until 2030. This accreditation recognizes the quality and consistency of the program and allows Counseling graduates to apply for licensure as professional counselors in Pennsylvania and most other states. Accreditation also promotes a rigorous and relevant curriculum that shows the Counseling service’s commitment to maintaining a high standard of education.

GLENSIDE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO