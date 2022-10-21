ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family

After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Alec Baldwin Slammed For Sharing Halyna Hutchins ‘Rust’ Shooting Anniversary Post

Since the Rust shooting, Alec Baldwin’s public image hasn’t been the same. His life took a different course as he faced a lot of rejection and condemnation from fans, colleagues, and the former president of the United States. Also, the To Rome With Love star has been silently ostracized from the entertainment industry as he reported some months back that the accident had affected his chances of landing acting gigs.
