Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scsuhuskies.com
No. 7 SCSU gears up for final road stretch of 2022
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 7 St. Cloud State Volleyball prepares for a critical three-match road stretch this week as they travel to No. 4 Minnesota Duluth on Tuesday then head west to face MSU-Moorhead and Northern State on Friday and Saturday. Tuesday's midweek tilt begins at 6:00 p.m. CT with the weekend matches scheduled to start at 6:00 and 5:00 p.m. CT in Moorhead and Aberdeen.
scsuhuskies.com
Phebie Rossi named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State senior middle blocker Phebie Rossi has been named NSIC Defensive Player of the Week for the second time this season. Rossi led the Northern Sun with 2.00 blocks/set after piling up 12 over the weekend, helping the Huskies hold Bemidji State and Minnesota Crookston to hit a combined .102. The SCSU senior anchored the top block in the league, averaging 3.67 a set as a team.
scsuhuskies.com
Dominguez Tallies Two in Huskies 3-0 Win over MSUM
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Soccer (6-7-4, 5-5-4 NSIC) scored twice in the first half and once in the second half to cruise to a 3-0 victory over Minnesota State Moorhead (2-10-3, 2-9-3 NSIC) on Sunday afternoon at Husky Stadium. Senior forward Jenna Dominguez (Geneva, Ill.) scored twice in the game, while redshirt sophomore goalie Evie Kohn (West Lakeland, Minn.) recorded her seventh shutout of the season.
scsuhuskies.com
Behind Cruikshank Goals, No. 8 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Finishes Sweep of No. 2 Minnesota State
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 8 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (6-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) continued its hot start to the season with a 4-3 win over No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato (3-3-0, 0-0-0 CCHA) on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) was impressive once again for the Huskies, scoring two goals, including the game-winning goal with less than five minutes to go to give the Huskies the lead for good.
scsuhuskies.com
SCSU scores early, falls late in one-goal game at No. 2 Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey hung with No. 2 Minnesota punch-for-punch for nearly 56 minutes before a Gopher goal with 4:02 to go put them away 2-1 at Ridder Arena on Saturday afternoon. Emma Gentry set the tone extremely early for SCSU, burying a rebound just...
scsuhuskies.com
Huskies Wrestling earns No. 2 spot in NWCA Preseason Rankings
MANHEIM, Pa. – St. Cloud State Wrestling has earned the No. 2 spot in the 2022-23 National Wrestling Coaches Association Preseason Coaches Rankings as announced by the NWCA this weekend. The five-time NCAA Champion Huskies have garnered a top-three preseason rank by the NWCA each year dating back to...
Comments / 0