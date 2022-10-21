ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 8 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (6-0-0, 0-0-0 NCHC) continued its hot start to the season with a 4-3 win over No. 2 Minnesota State Mankato (3-3-0, 0-0-0 CCHA) on Saturday evening at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn. Senior forward Grant Cruikshank (Delafield, Wis.) was impressive once again for the Huskies, scoring two goals, including the game-winning goal with less than five minutes to go to give the Huskies the lead for good.

