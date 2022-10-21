Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
Consumer Confidence Index Lower Than Expected as Inflation Concerns Creep Up
As the holiday season is about to kick in, consumers' concerns about inflation are creeping up again, as shown by the confidence index which fell in October following back-to-back monthly gains and...
Record high rate of households with banking services, report says
The rate of U.S. households with bank accounts rose to a record high in 2021, despite the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the FDIC.
