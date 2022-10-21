Read full article on original website
Related
MMAmania.com
‘Fat’ Jake Paul announces move to heavyweight following Anderson Silva fight, calls out Tyson Fury
Jake Paul has big plans following his Anderson Silva fight (literally). The undefeated “Problem Child” recently told his social media followers that he plans to bump up to the heavyweight division to challenge division champion Tyson Fury, who may or may not remain on top following his Derek Chisora trilogy in December.
MMAmania.com
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
MMAmania.com
Islam Makhachev drops and stops Charles Oliveira, wins Lightweight title in Abu Dhabi
“Former” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira — who lost his 155-pound title on the scale in his previous bout — is out to reclaim what he feels is rightfully still his this afternoon in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 280, which is taking place today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Standing in his way is Islam Makhachev — the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov — who, like his mentor, rarely loses rounds. In fact, Makhachev is the betting favorite thanks in large part to his current 10-fight unbeaten streak, which features six finishes.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 results: T.J. Dillashaw fights Aljamain Sterling with dislocated shoulder for 1.5 rounds, suffers brutal stoppage
Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his Bantamweight belt for just the second time this afternoon (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022), locking horns with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Funkmaster” silenced numerous critics...
MMAmania.com
Dana White reacts to Khamzat-Team Khabib cageside brawl in Abu Dhabi: ‘It doesn’t bother me’
Khamzat Chimaev got into a cageside scuffle with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t seem all too concerned.
MMAmania.com
Video: Khamzat Chimaev gets into scuffle cageside with Team Khabib at UFC 280
Khamzat Chimaev was in attendance for UFC 280’s fight card earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., and the undefeated welterweight contender ended up getting into a cageside scuffle when the action concluded.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 results: Sean O’Malley splits Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi, crowd boos controversial decision
The “Sugar Show” touched down in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this weekend (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), with Sean O’Malley stepping up his level of competition for a huge showdown against former 135-pound champion and current No. 1-seeded Bantamweight contender, Petr Yan, on UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) main card.
MMAmania.com
Snake It Til You Make It: How Was TJ Fighting At UFC 280???
(Disclaimer, this is long. If you've read anything I write, it's how I do when I get bitchy about something. I write a lot. If you don't like it don't read it. I'll publish a coloring book for you at some point) I'm just going to come right out and...
MMAmania.com
Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280
Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
MMAmania.com
Paul vs. Silva: Watch full ‘All Access’ episode | Video
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in an eight-round Cruiserweight boxing match this Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., airing live exclusively on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) at 9 p.m. ET. “Problem Child” will look to extend his boxing record to 6-0 since making...
MMAmania.com
Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling? Dana White suggests ‘Triple C’ could get the next bantamweight title shot
UFC 280 was a big night for the Bantamweight division. Not only did Aljamain Sterling defend the 135-pound title against T.J. Dillashaw, but Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan and became a legitimate contender. But, that doesn’t mean it’s O’Malley vs. Sterling next. While there were a...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Charles Oliveira following submission loss at UFC 280?
UFC 280 went down last Sat. (Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, leaving several fighters feeling the post fight blues. Among them was T.J. Dillashaw, who not only suffered a shoulder dislocation, but a technical knockout (TKO) loss to bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling (see it here). And...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 highlights: Sean O’Malley outlasts Petr Yan in wild bantamweight war
Sean O’Malley scored a massive victory over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., when “Sugar” outlasted the former UFC bantamweight champion in a wild three-round war.
MMAmania.com
Team Khabib spent $1 million to get Islam Makhachev ready for UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team paid a hefty price to ready Islam Makhachev for his first UFC lightweight title shot earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Luckily, Makhachev cashed in and submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the 155-pound championship.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ last night
UFC 280 went down yesterday (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, which saw Islam Makhachev submit Charles Oliveira in the second round to win the vacant lightweight title (see it again here). In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling stopped T.J. Dillasgaw via strikes to retain his bantamweight title, while Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via controversial split-decision (recap here).
MMAmania.com
KHABIB EXPLODES! Watch Team Makhachev rush cage after UFC 280 win over Charles Oliveira
Khabib Nurmagomedov was clearly ecstatic that his best friend (and top student) Islam Makhachev won the UFC lightweight title by submitting Charles Oliveira in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event last weekend on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi. Or maybe he was just happy his $1 million...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 bonuses: Sean O’Malley, Petr Yan earn FOTN for controversial war
Islam Makhachev looked the part of lightweight champion earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E, when he submitted Charles Oliveira in the main event to claim the undisputed 155-pound title. In the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling defended his UFC bantamweight title with a second-round TKO win over an injured T.J. Dillashaw.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley implores fans to tell everyone but him how they felt about Petr Yan win: ‘It’s not my f—king fault’
Sean O’Malley doesn’t want to hear your thoughts on his split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022). “Suga” came through in what was undeniably his biggest test to date, defeating the former UFC Bantamweight champion in what many considered a surprisingly competitive affair (watch highlights). While all media scores turned in to MMADecisions.com favored Yan, two of the three judges gave the nod to the back-end top 10 contender over the No. 1-ranked contender.
MMAmania.com
UFC 280: Beneil Dariush reacts to Volkanovski vs. Makhachev title fight — ‘It sucks’
While the promotion has yet to make it official, it appears as though reigning featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski will get an opportunity to join the “champ champ” club when he challenges newly-crowned lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, a unique clash of styles that could take place as part of the UFC 284 pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth.
MMAmania.com
Sean O’Malley’s coach rips into ‘hater p—ies’ that claim Petr Yan was robbed at UFC 280
While the much-hyped war between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 delivered all the action a fan could hope for (watch the highlights here), many people were left upset after O’Malley was handed a split-decision victory by the judges. Even Sean O’Malley seemed a bit surprised...
Comments / 0