New York State

Kanye West teaming with Beltway mover and shaker David Carmen

By Oli Coleman
 4 days ago
Kanye West started working with the founder of the Carmen Group, David Carmen.

We should just quit being surprised by anything in the Kanye West saga.

Earlier this month, we reported that friends and insiders believed that — in the midst of a psychiatric episode — West had fired most of his inner circle and was looking to replace them with political experts, in part to prepare his next White House bid.

Now Page Six has learned that after six weeks of talks, he’s about to start working with veteran Beltway insider David Carmen, who founded lobbying firm Carmen Group in 1985.

What’s shocking, given West’s recent off-the-rails anti-Semitic ranting and his plastering the phrase “White Lives Matter” on his haute clothing designs, is that Carmen is not some wingnut extremist. Rather, he’s something of a blue-chip mover and shaker on Capitol Hill.

According to Carmen Group’s website and various press reports, the firm has represented such heavyweights as movie giant Lionsgate, the City of New York, the government of Algeria, the defunct cellphone company Sprint and the University of Chicago, among others.

Carmen isn’t even a right-winger, and he claims to be a bipartisan operative.

David Carmen teased his political aspirations to ABC.

He also claims to have advised “Presidents, Governors, Mayors and legislators on policy matters where creativity is essential to making government more responsive to an immediate priority.”

A source told Page Six of Carmen joining Team Kanye, “I’ve no idea why he would want to do this, but he actually seems very interested.”

We’re told the consultant was spotted with West and right-wing commentator Candace Owens in her hometown of Nashville, Tenn., when West flew in for the premiere of Owens’ new documentary on Oct. 12.

West hosted a surprise Yeezy show at Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 3, 2022.

The pair has been in and out of contact since they were introduced, we hear, but they seem to have gotten on the same page and are preparing to get to work.

Earlier this month, West appeared to announce his second White House bid, posting a picture of a baseball cap with “2024” printed on it. He also ran in 2020.

Carmen didn’t respond to our request for comment.

