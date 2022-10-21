New Movies and Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ on Paramount+ and More

From sketch comedy to historical drama, this weekend’s new releases are full of stars and the return of fan favorite shows. To find out what new shows and movies are worth your time, we here at Decider will help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Raymond and Ray , Inside Amy Schumer (Season 5), Barbarians (Season 2) + More

This week, Amy Schumer goes back to her roots this week with the release of a brand-new season of her beloved sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer . Premiering on Paramount+, the show brings back Schumer’s smart, topical comedy with support from some new celebrity guests. Over on Apple TV+, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke join forces in Raymond & Ray , a dramatic comedy about two brothers who begrudgingly reunite after their father dies. And on Netflix, Barbarians is back! The first season of the German series depicted the dramatic (and also very sexy) Roman occupation of Germania and the resulting Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., and in season two, we’ll learn that the battle is far from over.

Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:

New on Paramount+ October 20: Inside Amy Schumer (Season 5)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9czJbkBKnoU?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The last new episode of Inside Amy Schumer aired in 2016, but this fall, the comedian and Oscars co-host is releasing five new episodes of her Emmy-winning sketch show exclusively on Paramount+. Season five of Inside Amy Schumer will drop with two new episodes on Thursday, October 20th, and the remaining three episodes will roll out weekly on Paramount+. Joining Schumer in her sketches this season are a cavalcade of stars, including performers like Bridget Everett, Amber Tamblyn, Laura Benanti, and Chris Parnell.

New on Apple TV+ October 21: Raymond and Ray

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fzW5DpoApg?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

In Raymond & Ray , Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star as two half brothers who, upon learning of their estranged father’s death, reunite for his funeral. The one hitch is that their father’s dying was was for the two grown men to dig his grave. The film, which was written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia, was released theatrically on October 14, and is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

New on Netflix October 21: Barbarians (Season 2)

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZZHvYYSCFw?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

When the six-episode series Barbarians was released on Netflix in 2020, it quickly shot up in Netflix’s Top Ten, and fans have been waiting patiently for a new season ever since. The new season promises the return of actors Laurence Rupp as Arminius, Jeanne Goursaud as Thusnelda, and David Schutter as Folkwin Wolfspeer, and will feature several new cast members who will portray the villainous Roman troops attempting to conquer Germania once again. Can the Germanic tribes reunite to hold them off? Things look harder this time around, as it seems that some alliances have shifted since we last saw our barbarian heroes, which will ultimately complicate the battle.

Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:

New on Netflix- Full List

Released Friday, October 21

28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES

Barbarians II — NETFLIX SERIES

Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY

Released Saturday, October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show

Released Sunday, October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — NETFLIX COMEDY

New on Hulu – Full List

Released Thursday, October 20

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021)

Released Friday, October 21

Matriarch (2022)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

Released Saturday, October 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere

New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List

Released Thursday, October 20

Torn Hearts (2022)

American Horror Story S10 (2021)

Released Friday, October 21

Modern Love Tokyo (2022)

The Peripheral (2022)

Argentina, 1985 (2022 )

Released Saturday, October 22

Hush Hush (2022)

New on Disney+ – Full List

Released Friday, October 21

Hall of Villains

New on Apple TV+ – Full List

Released Friday, October 21

Raymond & Ray

Acapulco

New on HBO Max- Full List

Released Thursday, October 20

Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022

Released Friday, October 21

Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3

Teen Titans Go! Season 7D

Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Released Sunday, October 23

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1

New on Showtime – Full List

New on Starz- Full List

Released Sunday, October 23

The Serpent Queen

Power Book III: Raising Kanan

The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast



New on Paramount+ – Full List

Released Thursday, October 20

Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere

Torn Hearts

Released Friday, October 21

Blacklight

