ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

New Movies and Shows To Watch This Weekend: ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ on Paramount+ and More

By Liz Kocan
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yj61X_0ihbUOEv00

From sketch comedy to historical drama, this weekend’s new releases are full of stars and the return of fan favorite shows. To find out what new shows and movies are worth your time, we here at Decider will help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.
New Movies and Shows to Stream This Weekend: Raymond and Ray , Inside Amy Schumer (Season 5), Barbarians (Season 2) + More
This week, Amy Schumer goes back to her roots this week with the release of a brand-new season of her beloved sketch show, Inside Amy Schumer . Premiering on Paramount+, the show brings back Schumer’s smart, topical comedy with support from some new celebrity guests. Over on Apple TV+, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke join forces in Raymond & Ray , a dramatic comedy about two brothers who begrudgingly reunite after their father dies. And on Netflix, Barbarians is back! The first season of the German series depicted the dramatic (and also very sexy) Roman occupation of Germania and the resulting Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., and in season two, we’ll learn that the battle is far from over.

Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:
New on Paramount+ October 20: Inside Amy Schumer (Season 5)
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9czJbkBKnoU?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
The last new episode of Inside Amy Schumer aired in 2016, but this fall, the comedian and Oscars co-host is releasing five new episodes of her Emmy-winning sketch show exclusively on Paramount+. Season five of Inside Amy Schumer will drop with two new episodes on Thursday, October 20th, and the remaining three episodes will roll out weekly on Paramount+. Joining Schumer in her sketches this season are a cavalcade of stars, including performers like Bridget Everett, Amber Tamblyn, Laura Benanti, and Chris Parnell.
Stream Inside Amy Schumer on Paramount+
New on Apple TV+ October 21: Raymond and Ray
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fzW5DpoApg?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
In Raymond & Ray , Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke star as two half brothers who, upon learning of their estranged father’s death, reunite for his funeral. The one hitch is that their father’s dying was was for the two grown men to dig his grave. The film, which was written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia, was released theatrically on October 14, and is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

Stream Raymond & Ray on Apple TV+
New on Netflix October 21: Barbarians (Season 2)
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dZZHvYYSCFw?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
When the six-episode series Barbarians was released on Netflix in 2020, it quickly shot up in Netflix’s Top Ten, and fans have been waiting patiently for a new season ever since. The new season promises the return of actors Laurence Rupp as Arminius, Jeanne Goursaud as Thusnelda, and David Schutter as Folkwin Wolfspeer, and will feature several new cast members who will portray the villainous Roman troops attempting to conquer Germania once again. Can the Germanic tribes reunite to hold them off? Things look harder this time around, as it seems that some alliances have shifted since we last saw our barbarian heroes, which will ultimately complicate the battle.

Stream Barbarians on Netflix
Full List of New Movies and Shows on Streaming This Weekend
The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:
New on Netflix- Full List
Released Friday, October 21
28 Days Haunted — NETFLIX SERIES
Barbarians II — NETFLIX SERIES
Descendant — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
From Scratch — NETFLIX SERIES
High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule — NETFLIX SERIES
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys — NETFLIX FAMILY
Released Saturday, October 22
LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show
Released Sunday, October 23
Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping — NETFLIX COMEDY
New on Hulu – Full List
Released Thursday, October 20
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Bitterbrush (2021)
Released Friday, October 21
Matriarch (2022)
Abandoned (2022)
Wyrm (2022)
Released Saturday, October 22
The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere
New on Amazon Prime Video – Full List
Released Thursday, October 20
Torn Hearts (2022)
American Horror Story S10 (2021)
Released Friday, October 21
Modern Love Tokyo (2022)
The Peripheral (2022)
Argentina, 1985 (2022 )
Released Saturday, October 22
Hush Hush (2022)
New on Disney+ – Full List
Released Friday, October 21
Hall of Villains
New on Apple TV+ – Full List
Released Friday, October 21
Raymond & Ray
Acapulco
New on HBO Max- Full List
Released Thursday, October 20
Legacy, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fastest Woman on Earth, 2022
Released Friday, October 21
Restoration Road with Clint Harp Season 3
Teen Titans Go! Season 7D
Vale Dos Esquecidos, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Released Sunday, October 23
La Pitchoune: Cooking in France Season 1
New on Showtime – Full List

Released Friday, October 21
The Lincoln Project
Released Sunday, October 23
American Gigolo
The Circus
Let The Right One In

New on Starz- Full List
Released Sunday, October 23
The Serpent Queen
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
The BMF Documentary: Blowing Money Fast

New on Paramount+ – Full List
Released Thursday, October 20
Inside Amy Schumer Season 5 premiere
Torn Hearts
Released Friday, October 21
Blacklight
What Else Is Streaming New This October 2022?
These are just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month if you’ve got more than one streaming service subscription. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming:

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller

The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Decider.com

When Does ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 Come Out on HBO?

House of the Dragon‘s first fiery season is officially coming to an end on HBO and HBO Max. The series, which is the first of many planned Game of Thrones spin-offs, took viewers back in time to one of the most tumultuous moments in Westerosi history: The Dance of the Dragons. After the death of Viserys I (Paddy Considine), the realm was plunged into a violent civil war over which of his children should inherit the Iron Throne. Would it be Viserys’s chosen heir, his eldest daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), or his eldest son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney).
Variety

Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks the Time Is Right for Netflix’s New Romance Limited Series ‘From Scratch’

When executive producer and Academy Award-winning actress Reese Witherspoon was tasked with casting a performer to play Amy Wheeler in “From Scratch,” Netflix’s limited series adaptation of Tembi Locke’s memoir, she looked no further than her dinner table. Witherspoon was dining across from Zoe Saldaña, who was accompanied by her Italian husband and exchanging bits of dialogue in his native tongue, when she realized the “Avatar” star would be the perfect actor to play Amy. The show is an epic love story about Amy’s whirlwind romance with a hunky Sicilian chef named Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea), who she meets while studying abroad in...
Variety

Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season

Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities’ on Netflix, A Star-Studded Horror Anthology Series From the Modern Master of the Macabre

God – or Satan, or who or whatever – bless Guillermo del Toro for being the modern torchbearer for the macabre. The filmmaker behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water gives his name and creative direction to the Netflix horror-thriller anthology series Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, which rolls out with two episodes daily Oct. 25-28. Our man GdT wrangled an impressive roster of directors including Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight!), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), David Prior (The Empty Man), Kieth Thomas (the underrated The Vigil) and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Decider.com

From ‘30 Rock’ to ‘Ted Lasso’, 7 Sexy Baby Memes Inspired by Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift’s tenth studio album Midnights has arrived, and to celebrate, everyone’s tweeting about sexy babies. Yes, you heard us. Sexy babies. Why? Because in Track 3, “Anti-Hero,” Swift sings the line, “Sometimes I feel like everyone’s a sexy baby.” The unexpected lyric was a lot for people to take in, so some fans started tweeting sexy baby memes to cope. Turns out, there are quite a few “sexy baby” references in movies and TV shows, but one of the most popular is, of course, from 30 Rock.
Decider.com

‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online: HBO “Disappointed,” Blames International Partner

Shut it down, torrenters! HBO is reportedly upset that the Season 1 finale of House of the Dragon was leaked ahead of its October 23 debut. Per Variety, the leaked episode originated from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East, or Africa. An HBO spokesperson said, “We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region.” The spokesperson stated that HBO is “aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet.”
Decider.com

Danielle Deadwyler’s Zora is the Secret MVP of Netflix’s ‘From Scratch’

Netflix‘s From Scratch is a show that puts its heroine Amy Wheeler (Zoe Saldana) front and center in all things. Amy gets to swan about Florence and fall in love with a handsome chef. When she leaves law school for a career in the art world, Amy not only flourishes as a gallerista, but is later poached by a local art center. Amy eventually marries Lino (Eugenio Mastrandrea) in an Italian villa and their marriage is only marred by his tragic fight with cancer. And when tragedy strikes, Amy’s entire family rallies to her cause.
Decider.com

‘House Of The Dragon’ Season 2 Will Be Much Less Dark (In Its Visuals, Not Its Subject Matter)

After weeks of complaints that certain scenes in House of the Dragon are too dark — not in subject matter, exactly, but more in the way of IT WAS NEARLY IMPOSSIBLE TO SEE THE ACTION ON SCREEN — showrunner Ryan Condal is opening up about whether the lighting choice will be used in future seasons. And it looks like there is a possibility that viewers won’t have to jam their brightness all the way up going forward.
Decider.com

Will There Be a Season 2 of ‘The Patient’? Domhnall Gleeson Reflects on The Finale And The Future

Warning: Major spoilers for The Patient Season 1 finale ahead. After a season of steadily mounting suspense, FX’s The Patient finally reached a killer climax. The psychological thriller, created by The Americans executive producers Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, stars Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist who’s kidnapped by his patient, Sam Fortner (Domhnall Gleeson). Alan spends the majority of the 10 episodes chained to Sam’s basement floor begging to be set free, but Sam needs Alan close by to help him curb his serial killing compulsion.
Decider.com

Decider.com

44K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy