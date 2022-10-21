ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Taylor Swift addresses Joe Alwyn engagement rumors on ‘Midnights’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42veqT_0ihbUNMC00
Taylor Swift addressed the pressures she faces to get engaged to Joe Alwyn on “Midnights.” Hewitt / SplashNews.com

Taylor Swift has something to say about those fans desperate to know if she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The pop star addressed the rumors on the opening track of her new album “Midnights.”

“I’m damned if I do give a damn what people say/ the 1950s s–t they want from me/ I just wanna stay in that lavender haze,” sings Swift on the love song titled “Lavender Haze.”

“All they keep asking me is if I’m gonna be your bride/ the only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife.”

Earlier this month, the Grammy winner shared that she learned the phrase “lavender haze” from the show “Mad Men” and explained that it just refers to being in love.

Swift said she and the “Harriet” actor, 31, have “had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8Kw1_0ihbUNMC00
"I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say/ the 1950s s-- they want from me/ I just wanna stay in that lavender haze," she sings on "Lavender Haze." Best Image / BACKGRID
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mstNz_0ihbUNMC00
"I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say/ the 1950s s-- they want from me/ I just wanna stay in that lavender haze," she sings on "Lavender Haze." Jackson Lee

“And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

The “All Too Well” singer, 32, also teamed up with her beau, whose pseudonym is William Bowery, for a ballad titled “Sweet Nothing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8H5G_0ihbUNMC00
“Midnights” released Friday morning.

“They said the end is coming/ Everyone’s up to something/ I find myself running home to your sweet nothings,” sings Swift.

“I spy with my little tired eye/ Tiny as a firefly a pebble that we picked up last July/ Down deep inside your pocket we almost forgot it/ Does it ever miss Wicklow sometimes?” she later sings, seemingly referencing the time she and Alwyn spent in Ireland while he filmed “Conversations With Friends,” which is based on the Sally Rooney novel, last year.

Alwyn and Swift were rumored to have met at the 2016 Met Gala but didn’t start officially dating until fall of that year.

Comments / 0

Related
Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release

Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TODAY.com

People who have had a miscarriage say Taylor Swift's new song has a powerful meaning for them

A song from Taylor Swift's new album "Midnights" is reminding some listeners of their personal experiences with pregnancy loss and giving words to their grief. Ashley Fritz, 30, anxiously awaited the release of Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights" at 12:00 am on Oct. 21. As Fritz, who lives in Michigan, listened intently to the lyrics and melody of each song, she was taken aback by Track 16, "Bigger Than The Whole Sky," which immediately reminded her of her 2020 miscarriage.
MICHIGAN STATE
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming

After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
SheKnows

Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’

Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Daily Beast

Meghan Did ‘Desperately Unhappy’ Harry the ‘Greatest Kindness’ by Getting Him Out of Royal Life

Prince Harry was so unhappy with his life as a working royal that Meghan’s work in helping him find an escape route should be recognized, a source has said. In his new book, Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, which is being serialized by The Times of London, Valentine Low cites “a surprising source—someone who knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did”—as saying: “There is a part of me that thinks Meghan did Harry the greatest kindness anyone could do to him, which was to take him out of the royal family, because he was just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years in his working life. We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”
HollywoodLife

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie

Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'

Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
SheKnows

Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Today's Hoda Kotb Bluntly Corrects Jenna Bush Hager's Word Blunder In Uncomfortable TV Moment

Talk about an awkward moment! The Today Show hosts caused quite a scene on the Friday, October 14, episode, with Hoda Kotb awkwardly correcting Jenna Bush Hager's word blunder.The television personalities were discussing comedian Iliza Shlesinger's new book and Netflix special on the morning show, as Kotb started off the conversation: "Iliza Shlesinger has had us laughing since she was crowned the last comic standing back in 2008."Bush Hager then chimed in: "Clearly that was just the beginning for Iliza as she is now out with her second book, All Things Aside."SAVANNAH GUTHRIE DECLARES HER LOVE FOR 'TODAY' COLLEAGUE HODA...
HipHopDX.com

Nick Cannon Trends After One Of His Baby's Mothers Suggests She Can't Afford Night Nurse

Nick Cannon is once again a trending Twitter topic after one of his many baby’s mothers, Bre Tiesi, suggested she couldn’t afford a night nurse. On September 19, Tiesi shared a video message on Instagram revealing she hadn’t slept “in like three days” because her two-month-old son had been “screaming his little head off.” A fan quickly suggested she should hire a night nurse to help her out.
Page Six

Page Six

151K+
Followers
17K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy