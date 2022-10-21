ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

First rain gone; more coming on

The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
Hydroplaning blamed for crash near Matfield Green

Hydroplaning in the rain led to a collision in Chase County Monday morning which injured one person. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Cesar Lopez, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri skidded around 8:15 a.m. on the southbound Kansas Turnpike about three miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop.
Suspicious fire reported in Hartford early Monday

Hartford-Neosho Rapids firefighters were busy all weekend, and their firefighting efforts continued with what firefighters say is a suspicious incident early Monday. Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says crews from his department and Olpe were toned out to 303 Grand in Hartford shortly after 2 am, with Emporia Rural Fire dispatched as mutual aid shortly afterward. Initial indications were for a grass fire outside a house, and Zumbrunn says firefighters discovered the fire had spread to a fence while melting some siding on the house.
Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman

Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call

Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
Eight people injured when elevator falls in Emporia building

Eight people were taken to a hospital when an elevator fell in a downtown Emporia building on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews said a cable snapped and caused an elevator to drop ten feet in the back of a building in the 500 block of Commercial Street. The injuries ranged from...
Detached garage only casualty after Monday fire

The cause of a garage fire in west Emporia remained under investigation Monday afternoon. According to Emporia Fire Department battalion chief Ryan Conley, fire crews headed out to 1201 W. 12th Ave., around 12:15 p.m. for reports of structure fire. Conley said the detached garage was engulfed when fire crews...
Snapped Cable Sends Emporia (KS) Elevator Crashing; Eight Hospitalized

Eight people were transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon when the elevator they were in crashed 10-feet to the ground. The cable broke in the elevator at 504 1/2 Commercial Street in Emporia shortly before 1 p.m.. The building’s former owner told the Emporia Gazette that the elevator was intended...
Emporia Living Magazine is on the way

Emporia Living Magazine is beginning its second decade, and every home in the Emporia area will soon get a copy. The free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette and showcases the very best of the Emporia community.
Hartford woman hurt in Olathe crash

A Hartford woman was slightly injured in a collision in Johnson County over the weekend. Two other people were taken to a hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Susan Woody, 36, rear-ended a car on Interstate 35 around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both cars were heading north through Olathe.
Shooting suspect arrested in east Emporia Monday

Logan Casteel, who is accused of shooting a Fredonia man in Lyon County, has been apprehended, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. According to Undersheriff John Koelsch, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip at 10:10 a.m. Monday that Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange St., apartment 3. Casteel...
Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe

A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
Black Tie Affair earns lots of green in Strong City

A change of scenery did not keep people away from an event for Strong City’s theater. “I think we had close to 90 guests,” Strong City Preservation Alliance board member Scott Wiltse said Sunday about the third annual “Black Tie Affair.”
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
