Emporia gazette.com
First rain gone; more coming on
The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
Emporia gazette.com
Hydroplaning blamed for crash near Matfield Green
Hydroplaning in the rain led to a collision in Chase County Monday morning which injured one person. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Cesar Lopez, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri skidded around 8:15 a.m. on the southbound Kansas Turnpike about three miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop.
KVOE
Suspicious fire reported in Hartford early Monday
Hartford-Neosho Rapids firefighters were busy all weekend, and their firefighting efforts continued with what firefighters say is a suspicious incident early Monday. Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says crews from his department and Olpe were toned out to 303 Grand in Hartford shortly after 2 am, with Emporia Rural Fire dispatched as mutual aid shortly afterward. Initial indications were for a grass fire outside a house, and Zumbrunn says firefighters discovered the fire had spread to a fence while melting some siding on the house.
Emporia gazette.com
Skid in rain on turnpike injures woman
Monday's rain played a role in a crash on the Kansas Turnpike which injured a woman north of Emporia. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Shawnta Smith, 36, Wichita was heading north around 9:10 a.m. when her vehicle skidded off the highway seven miles north of the Emporia interchange. Smith spun...
KWCH.com
Wind, dry conditions causes fires across the state, fires mostly contained
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Saturday night update: The Garden City Fire Department confirmed that the US Highway 50 wildland fire is 98% contained. In a social media post, they said that crews will continue to patrol throughout the night and tomorrow. US Highway 50 has been reopened. Marion County Emergency...
KVOE
UPDATE: Area fire crews still on scene of large grass fire near Marion Chase County line more than nine hours after initial call
Fire crews from Marion and Chase counties along with the Kansas Forest Service have spent the majority of Sunday battling a fire near the county line. The fire developed along Kansas Highway 150 near the Marion Chase County line just before 11 am between C Road in Chase County and Clover Road in Marion according to Chase County Sheriff Jacob Welsh. Crews from Chase County, Newton, Peabody, Heston, Marion and the Kansas Forest Service all arrived at the scene and battled the fire for nearly eight hours.
classiccountry1070.com
Eight people injured when elevator falls in Emporia building
Eight people were taken to a hospital when an elevator fell in a downtown Emporia building on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews said a cable snapped and caused an elevator to drop ten feet in the back of a building in the 500 block of Commercial Street. The injuries ranged from...
Emporia gazette.com
Detached garage only casualty after Monday fire
The cause of a garage fire in west Emporia remained under investigation Monday afternoon. According to Emporia Fire Department battalion chief Ryan Conley, fire crews headed out to 1201 W. 12th Ave., around 12:15 p.m. for reports of structure fire. Conley said the detached garage was engulfed when fire crews...
firefighternation.com
Snapped Cable Sends Emporia (KS) Elevator Crashing; Eight Hospitalized
Eight people were transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon when the elevator they were in crashed 10-feet to the ground. The cable broke in the elevator at 504 1/2 Commercial Street in Emporia shortly before 1 p.m.. The building’s former owner told the Emporia Gazette that the elevator was intended...
Emporia gazette.com
Embezzlement, pandemic, inflation: Emporia Senior Center ponders closure amid years of financial struggles
The Emporia Senior Center has been facing financial challenges for years, spurred by past embezzlement and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the center’s director is considering closing the doors due to a lack of funding. “All of you have been made aware of the financial struggles we’ve been...
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Living Magazine is on the way
Emporia Living Magazine is beginning its second decade, and every home in the Emporia area will soon get a copy. The free magazine is produced by The Emporia Gazette and showcases the very best of the Emporia community.
Emporia gazette.com
Hartford woman hurt in Olathe crash
A Hartford woman was slightly injured in a collision in Johnson County over the weekend. Two other people were taken to a hospital. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Susan Woody, 36, rear-ended a car on Interstate 35 around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. Both cars were heading north through Olathe.
Emporia gazette.com
Shooting suspect arrested in east Emporia Monday
Logan Casteel, who is accused of shooting a Fredonia man in Lyon County, has been apprehended, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. According to Undersheriff John Koelsch, Lyon County Crimestoppers received a tip at 10:10 a.m. Monday that Casteel was located at 1217 Exchange St., apartment 3. Casteel...
KVOE
Hartford woman involved in injury crash in Olathe
A Lyon County woman was involved in a crash that hurt two people in the Kansas City metro area Saturday morning. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 northbound near the Santa Fe Street junction in Olathe. The crash log indicates 36-year-old Susan Woody of Hartford was driving a car northbound and rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Roger Flores of Olathe around 10:20 am.
KVOE
Man transported to Topeka hospital after trauma incident in Bushong
An accident in Bushong on Saturday sent one man to a Topeka hospital for medical care. Lyon County Deputy Jody Meyers says the man was working on a pickup truck in the 200 block of Main when the jack supports failed shortly after 8:30 am. The truck then fell on the man’s legs.
Emporia gazette.com
Advanced voter turnout remains steady in Lyon County as Kansas heads toward midterm elections
Advanced voting for the midterm election in Lyon County remains steady after wrapping up at the Anderson Building Saturday. “We had over 700 vote early at the Anderson Building,” county clerk and elections officer Tammy Vopat said.
Emporia gazette.com
Black Tie Affair earns lots of green in Strong City
A change of scenery did not keep people away from an event for Strong City’s theater. “I think we had close to 90 guests,” Strong City Preservation Alliance board member Scott Wiltse said Sunday about the third annual “Black Tie Affair.”
1350kman.com
Survivors of August fatal crash file suit against Manhattan concrete company, truck driver
Two women who survived a fatal August crash in Pottawatomie County are suing a Manhattan concrete company and a truck driver, alleging negligence in a crash that killed a 37-year-old Wamego man and his 7-year-old son. 36-year-old Jillian Tinkel, of Wamego, lost her husband Randy and son Korbin in the...
KHP attempts to decertify officer on ‘baseless’ claims, association says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas State Troopers Association (KSTA) is calling out the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) administration for attempting to decertify an officer, who was terminated after testifying in favor of another trooper earlier this year. In a Facebook post on Monday, the association shared a letter from KSCPOST (Commission on Peace Officers’ […]
